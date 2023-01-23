Live stream: Spurs 66, Blazers 63

The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (21-25) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 66, Portland Trail Blazers 63 (Q2 02:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
ANFERNEE SIMONS FROM THE TOP ROPE
ANFERNEE SIMONS FROM THE TOP ROPE
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Once again the Spurs are doing some good things on offense. Playing hard and are totally in this game. You just wonder how many games they would win if they didn’t sport one of the worst defenses in NBA history.
Maybe that’s not the point of this season, I guess. – 10:57 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Zach Collins once again giving the Spurs some good minutes off the bench, this time in his return to Portland. Nine points in 11 minutes. – 10:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
how do you not love drew 🫶
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/URW3MUEhnB – 10:49 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The fact Portland had 40 points in the first quarter and Damian Lillard had two of them feels problematic for the Spurs. – 10:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Raining 3s in Portalnd ☔️
McBuckets with back-to-back 3 pointers to end the first quarter! pic.twitter.com/hYH6tbp9ks – 10:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Blazers by 2
No defense allowed for either team with Portland winning that quarter 40-38
Simons 13 pts
Nukic 10 pts pic.twitter.com/uFrwx0ng8u – 10:41 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 40, Spurs 38: end of first quarter. 13 points for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for Jusuf Nurkic. 7 points for @Nassir Little, 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. Both teams shooting 63 percent. – 10:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I don’t like to get too deep into hypothetical trade targets but Doug McDermott would help this team a lot. – 10:39 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Doug McDermott is hoping contenders are watching his first quarter in Portland. He dropped eight points on 3-of-3 shooting in three minutes, including a pair of 3s coming off screens. – 10:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs gave up points on 11 straight possessions until that Lillard miss. Somehow, Spurs are leading 38-37, – 10:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
that’s 3 3’s for #1 in the 1st
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/mwONSIW0bK – 10:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
They call Drew Eubanks the Shaedon Sharpe of Troutdale for a reason. – 10:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
shaedon go zoooooom
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/IO36p8sTKL – 10:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
silky smooth for 2⃣
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/iAL9cyJW3N – 10:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The kind of matchup comparison only @JezData can provide.
Courtesy of our Next Gen broadcast 📺 pic.twitter.com/Thd5UmE6D1 – 10:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jeremy Sochan’s motor never, ever, ever stops. You can get a lot done that way in the NBA. – 10:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
After he was benched for the entire fourth quarter last night it looks like they’re making a concerted effort to feed Nurkic, and he’s been aggressive so far. – 10:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Mini dunk contest during tonight’s layup line 👀
🧵 A Thread pic.twitter.com/ri5ZWvqlqA – 10:05 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
On the road tonight but don’t worry…🥳 Join the DA tonight for a chance to win a Spurs Prize Pack!
🔗: https://t.co/t0QxPvjKFd pic.twitter.com/X3vxxeINag – 10:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @San Antonio Spurs
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/KqsvTfh93o – 9:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
For almost 40 years, you’d see John Curry under the basket, manning his camera for Blazers Broadcasting. He took many hard hits but always bounced back up, put his headset on and kept shooting the game.
He was a Master Chief in the Navy, after all.
Rest in peace, Camera 4 ♥️📹 pic.twitter.com/ABHzczwRSN – 9:00 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as question tomorrow vs. the Clippers.
Rui Hachimura will land in LA tonight, undergo his physical tomorrow and could debut against the Spurs on Wednesday. – 8:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Uncle Nurk & Daddy Dame 🥰
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QAs9gBWqm3 – 8:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🚨🚨🚨
Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Portland for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/8DKwFk1BRf pic.twitter.com/zEWL7rCK6F – 8:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Remember that 42-15 run the Blazers put on the Lakers last night?
It’s 43-17, Bucks over Pistons. Giannis, back. Middleton, back. Pistons, back from Paris – 7:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Beverley trolls “Dame time” during Lakers comeback, Lillard fires back nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/23/bev… – 6:42 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 28 points in a loss to the Spurs, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points.
He’s the youngest player in NBA history to reach every 1,000-point milestone.
More, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have been losing a lot of games this season — but maybe not enough. If they can’t land sure-to-be-household names Wemby or Scoot in the June draft, what then?
Here is a way-too-premature look at The Fallback Guys: expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…) via @expressnews – 4:41 PM
