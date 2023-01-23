Live stream: Spurs 66, Blazers 63

The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (21-25) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

San Antonio Spurs 66, Portland Trail Blazers 63 (Q2 02:18)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Once again the Spurs are doing some good things on offense. Playing hard and are totally in this game. You just wonder how many games they would win if they didn’t sport one of the worst defenses in NBA history.

Maybe that’s not the point of this season, I guess. – Once again the Spurs are doing some good things on offense. Playing hard and are totally in this game. You just wonder how many games they would win if they didn’t sport one of the worst defenses in NBA history.Maybe that’s not the point of this season, I guess. – 10:57 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Zach Collins once again giving the Spurs some good minutes off the bench, this time in his return to Portland. Nine points in 11 minutes. – Zach Collins once again giving the Spurs some good minutes off the bench, this time in his return to Portland. Nine points in 11 minutes. – 10:54 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The fact Portland had 40 points in the first quarter and Damian Lillard had two of them feels problematic for the Spurs. – The fact Portland had 40 points in the first quarter and Damian Lillard had two of them feels problematic for the Spurs. – 10:42 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Raining 3s in Portalnd ☔️

McBuckets with back-to-back 3 pointers to end the first quarter! 10:42 PM Raining 3s in Portalnd ☔️McBuckets with back-to-back 3 pointers to end the first quarter! pic.twitter.com/hYH6tbp9ks

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Blazers by 2

No defense allowed for either team with Portland winning that quarter 40-38

Simons 13 pts

Nukic 10 pts 10:41 PM 1Q: Blazers by 2No defense allowed for either team with Portland winning that quarter 40-38Simons 13 ptsNukic 10 pts pic.twitter.com/uFrwx0ng8u

Sean Highkin @highkin

I don’t like to get too deep into hypothetical trade targets but Doug McDermott would help this team a lot. – I don’t like to get too deep into hypothetical trade targets but Doug McDermott would help this team a lot. – 10:39 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Doug McDermott is hoping contenders are watching his first quarter in Portland. He dropped eight points on 3-of-3 shooting in three minutes, including a pair of 3s coming off screens. – Doug McDermott is hoping contenders are watching his first quarter in Portland. He dropped eight points on 3-of-3 shooting in three minutes, including a pair of 3s coming off screens. – 10:39 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs gave up points on 11 straight possessions until that Lillard miss. Somehow, Spurs are leading 38-37, – The Spurs gave up points on 11 straight possessions until that Lillard miss. Somehow, Spurs are leading 38-37, – 10:38 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

They call Drew Eubanks the Shaedon Sharpe of Troutdale for a reason. – They call Drew Eubanks the Shaedon Sharpe of Troutdale for a reason. – 10:36 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

The kind of matchup comparison only @JezData can provide.

Courtesy of our Next Gen broadcast 📺 10:20 PM The kind of matchup comparison only @JezData can provide.Courtesy of our Next Gen broadcast 📺 pic.twitter.com/Thd5UmE6D1

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Jeremy Sochan’s motor never, ever, ever stops. You can get a lot done that way in the NBA. – Jeremy Sochan’s motor never, ever, ever stops. You can get a lot done that way in the NBA. – 10:19 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

After he was benched for the entire fourth quarter last night it looks like they’re making a concerted effort to feed Nurkic, and he’s been aggressive so far. – After he was benched for the entire fourth quarter last night it looks like they’re making a concerted effort to feed Nurkic, and he’s been aggressive so far. – 10:18 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

For almost 40 years, you’d see John Curry under the basket, manning his camera for Blazers Broadcasting. He took many hard hits but always bounced back up, put his headset on and kept shooting the game.

He was a Master Chief in the Navy, after all.

Rest in peace, Camera 4 ♥️📹 9:00 PM For almost 40 years, you’d see John Curry under the basket, manning his camera for Blazers Broadcasting. He took many hard hits but always bounced back up, put his headset on and kept shooting the game.He was a Master Chief in the Navy, after all.Rest in peace, Camera 4 ♥️📹 pic.twitter.com/ABHzczwRSN

