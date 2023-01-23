Spurs vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 23, 2023

By |

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,096,507 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $7,178,781 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

