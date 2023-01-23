Live stream: Timberwolves 68, Rockets 70

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) play against the Houston Rockets (10-36) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 68, Houston Rockets 70 (Q3 06:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Jonathan Isaac in his return:
10 PTS
3 REB
4-7 FG
2-3 3P
2 STL
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THAT DLO & RUDY CONNECTION 👀 pic.twitter.com/KEIzP93zDu – 9:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of Timberwolves/Rockets check out the #NBAStrategyStream live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/TUoOh5P89A pic.twitter.com/JgwnxmPm07 – 9:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets missed 14 free throws on Saturday. They are halfway there 2 1/2 minutes into the second half. Tough to win when you give away so many possessions with missed free throws and turnovers. – 9:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tari Eason is really good at the hard stuff and not very good at the easy stuff – 9:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Marc Davis with a late whistle on Tari Eason and Eric Gordon just shakes his head – 9:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis tonight:
29 PTS
12 REB
4 AST
11 FTM
26 MIN
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
In the last 10 games the @Milwaukee Bucks have hit 190 threes. It is only the 4th time in @NBA history that a team has hit 190+ threes in a 10 game span over a single season
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the second half is on!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Happy Year of the Rabbit! 🐇
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Timberwolves/Rockets live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/PC6SkduVcV pic.twitter.com/i5o6yZaSVQ – 9:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with a 20-point half for the fourth time in five games played. Including tonight’s first half (and Saturday’s 3 of 13 game) he is 44 of 90 in those give games. – 9:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves really needed that offense from D’Angelo Russell. Another dogfight with the Rockets. Who would want it any other way? – 9:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Over the Wolves’ last 35 games, D’Angelo Russell is shooting…
78% at the rim (best among point guards in that time)
56% on long midrange shot (2nd amongst PGs)
41% from 3 (7th amongst PGs)
Plus, in the first half tonight…
1/1 at the rim
1/2 from midrange
5/7 from 3
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves-Rockets are tied at the half. One good stretch of basketball should be enough on a night like this. Let’s see if the Wolves have that in them toinght. – 9:06 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
always 👌
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Robert Hussey hit Rudy Gobert with a technical foul. He’d been going at Ashley Moyer-Gleich multiple times in the last two minutes and he took out his frustration on Hussey, which didn’t work – 9:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Timberwolves/Rockets with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/TUoOh5P89A pic.twitter.com/bAA98lbNVu – 9:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
13 PTS IN SECOND Q SO FAR 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mP3hTmIWEK – 8:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
11 PTS IN SECOND Q SO FAR 🥶 pic.twitter.com/zQppLoBCCm – 8:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Nate block ➡️ Jaylen bucket pic.twitter.com/Xzt5ZtVhBO – 8:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The lead is gone as Jaylen Nowell hits an 11-footer. Silas calls his second timeout of the quarter to get Green, Sengun and Tate back in the game – 8:52 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Milwaukee Bucks have joined the Jazz (16x), Rockets (13x), Warriors (6x), Celtics (3x) and Nets (1x) as the only teams in NBA history to make 180+ threes in a 10 game span – 8:49 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The Bucks have joined the Jazz (16x), Rockets (13x), Warriors (6x), Celtics (3x) and Nets (1x) as the only teams in NBA history to make 180+ threes in a 10 game span – 8:49 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Timberwolves/Rockets! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/PC6SkduVcV pic.twitter.com/T3AOVtlllr – 8:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
D’Angelo Russell crashed into Alex Rodriguez going after a loose ball. Good way to endear yourself to the new boss when your contract is about to expire – 8:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
10 PTS IN Q1.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In the Wolves let’s-go-big experiment, they have to develop an identity of we’re gonna punk small teams. Not just with KAT and Gobert; it should be an identity that trickles down. Same energy should stick when it’s Knight and Reid out there. Especially against a team like Houston – 8:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets led the Timberwolves by 12 Saturday and already today. First quarter tonight has something else in common with Saturday’s game; the usual turnover issues houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… are back. Rockets with five in the opening quarter, diminishing their 62 % shooting. – 8:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 31
Timberwolves: 26
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 31-26.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead 31-26 after a quarter. They led by as many as 12, but Anthony Edwards got going. Jalen Green scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Rockets committed 5 turnovers, so they are on pace for a 4th 20+ turnover game against the Wolves this season – 8:39 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves were down as much as 12 in that quarter but trail 31-26 after an eventful first. Houston is shooting 62%. 7 second-chance points. – 8:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG’s feeling it!
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon did all the Eric Gordon things after a Marc Davis no-call at the rim. Davis did not T him up this time – 8:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert was gone from the bench era for a few minutes and is back on the bench now. – 8:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Timberwolves/Rockets with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/TUoOh5P89A pic.twitter.com/UjoPMmjJLu – 8:35 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
WOW JT
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Maybe this is the night. When Jae’Sean Tate hits an Earl Monroe bucket, many things seem possible. – 8:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
TUFF JG 🎯
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
10-3 in rebounds for the Rockets, a season-long issue, Rudy or not – 8:29 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kyle Anderson fighting Jalen Green should be dubbed as Slow Mo vs. Fast Forward – 8:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
All this drama and none of it involved Marc Davis and Eric Gordon. What a let down – 8:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
first one of the night for Ant 🐜🐜 pic.twitter.com/upDZKDI8j3 – 8:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I’ve been watching Kyle Anderson play basketball since he was 13 years old
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Lots of chippiness going on right now. Kyle Anderson was heated. Technicals handed out. Anderson with a shove of Jalen Green after Green threw the ball into Anderson’s chest on the previous possession. – 8:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kyle Anderson shoved Jalen Green while he was in the air, which explains why Green has been going at him the last couple of minutes – 8:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
DIME ALERT 🚨
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Third game between the Rockets and Wolves in two weeks and they are sick of each other. Jalen Green took exception to the Anderson foul. Play is under review – 8:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
defense ➡️ offense
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
ENERGY 🔋
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Timberwolves/Rockets with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/PC6SkduVcV pic.twitter.com/0CDSjsvJD5 – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves switched 5 against Houston on Saturday, but Rudy Gobert didn’t play that night. They are again switching 5 against Houston, and Gobert is playing in this one. – 8:18 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
This pass from Sengun 👀
Live Game Stream on @RocketsWatch :
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets score the game’s first 9 points. Really good start for Tari Eason, whose effort stole two points, and he’s put himself in the right spot for 4 more – 8:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Timberwolves/Rockets live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/TUoOh5P89A pic.twitter.com/3P3U0iMDPc – 8:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
There was no Future concert in Houston while the Wolves were in town this time. We’ll see if they start better this time around. – 8:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Timberwolves/Rockets! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/TUoOh5P89A pic.twitter.com/Ikel4rPZmj – 8:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Timberwolves/Rockets with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/PC6SkduVcV pic.twitter.com/vcIcQL2qaS – 8:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The first of many conversations between Marc Davis and Alepren Sengun tonight pic.twitter.com/fD2OdCGYFV – 7:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Naz Reid is the type of player who would come to Denver and look 20% better than he does now once he’s in this offense — and Reid’s already pretty good. Playmaking five who can shoot, score, create off the bounce, just make stuff happen like DeMarcus Cousins did here last year. – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rudy Gobert is back. Tari Eason starting a second straight game. pic.twitter.com/8juqawBkl1 – 7:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert is back in the starting lineup for the Wolves tonight after dealing with a groin injury.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs Timberwolves: Eason, Gordon, Green, Martin Jr, Sengun
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards: “He’s really been impressive playing every night, no matter what. Through being a little bit banged up, through being a little bit tired or sick. He loves to play and that’s what we love about him.” – 7:21 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Part owner of the @Minnesota Timberwolves @AROD here at #Rockets – TWolves tonight. Chatting with Rockets President of Business Operations @GSheirr . pic.twitter.com/UXpWsqfhEd – 7:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Timberwolves/Rockets live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/TUoOh5P89A pic.twitter.com/f1Bcgvj9FZ – 7:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
since start of December, DLo is averaging:
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was asked about the development of all four members of the 2021 draft class. Here’s what he had to say about Josh Christopher pic.twitter.com/GNAqkSMlYo – 6:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch, not a fan of these 2-game series that happen during a season like what the Wolves are doing with the Rockets now: “I hate playing these back to back series. I think it gives a lot of advantage to the team that was just beaten.” (Wolves will have SAC on Sat/Mon. too) – 6:43 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was asked about the development of all four members of the 2021 draft class. Here’s what he had to say about Usman Garuba pic.twitter.com/EgDRjcx9Mo – 6:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was asked about the development of all four members of the 2021 draft class. Here’s what he had to say about Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/sFxWGNx2eG – 6:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was asked about the development of all four members of the 2021 draft class. Here’s what he had to say about Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/eQr51CqxjT – 6:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons get a nice welcoming from Paris in the form of the Bucks.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jabari Smith Jr is out for the Rockets tonight, but Stephen Silas said there’s a possibility he could play on Wednesday – 6:30 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert going through his usual pre-game routine here in Houston. We’ll see if he’s going to play. Finch will speak shortly. – 6:27 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tonight we’re celebrating Lunar New Year!
Where in the sequence of the Chinese zodiac calendar does The Year of the Rabbit sit?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Calling all #Pelicans fans!
Follow this link to show your fandom and you could win a round trip weekend experience to watch the Pels take on the Rockets in Houston March 17 AND March 19!
Find out more and enter here📲 https://t.co/Hrx1H8qUWS
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After being out for nearly two-and-a-half years due to a torn ACL, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returns tonight against the Celtics.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — ‘After a while it gets old:’ How 13-game losing streak wears on Rockets ift.tt/TPjD0Xg – 5:19 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Timberwolves/Rockets at 8 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/PC6SkduVcV pic.twitter.com/dDbI6E2LyL – 4:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for Timberwolves/Rockets at 8 PM ET with @Danny Leroux! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/TUoOh5P89A pic.twitter.com/xWY8eMKQaB – 4:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 61 points, 15 rebounds, and five steals in a win over the Knicks.
Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, he’s the only player to record at least 60p/15r/5s in a game.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
At home vs. Timberwolves tonight 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#NBA Week 15 in West
3, Kings 26-19: Mon vs. MEM; Wed vs. TOR; Sat at MIN
4, #Pelicans 26-21: Tue vs. DEN; Wed vs. MIN; Sat vs. WAS; Sun at MIL
5, Mavericks 25-23: Tue vs. WAS; Thu at PHX; Sat at UTA
6, Clippers 25-24: Tue at LAL; Thu vs. SAS; Sat at ATL; Sun at CLE – 2:04 PM
