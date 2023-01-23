Timberwolves vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $6,236,532 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $13,673,655 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 23, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!