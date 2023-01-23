Victor Wembanyama to play in World Cup window

France will feature super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the approaching international window. Wembanyama, 19, is on the list of 14 players announced by the French Federation of Basketball, FFBB, Monday.
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama will return to the international stage again 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QITmNoZZ5l – 6:05 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls obviously know Victor Wembanyama and the talents he brings, but they also know they aren’t in the sweepstakes for the generational talent. What they’re in is a playoff push, and that starts now.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors have now fallen (jumped?) behind Washington and have the 6th worst record in the NBA, a 37.2% chance at a top-four pick, and a 9% chance to land Victor Wembanyama – 10:31 PM
Wembanyama and the rest of the players called up don’t play for Turkish Airlines EuroLeague teams, therefore avoiding well-documented scheduling conflicts. Clubs of the Basketball Champions League and 7DAYS EuroCup are attached to most of the players, while others, including Wembanyama, have focused solely on France’s Betclic Elite LNB Pro A for the 2022-23 season. Making the most of the ongoing campaign and garnering even more attention, the promising youngster leads France’s top-flight division in points, rebounds, blocks, and efficiency. Packing 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, and an efficiency rating of 25.1 per game shape the league highs. He also averaged 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game over 18 appearances so far. -via EuroHoops.net / January 23, 2023
James Edwards III: Victor Wembanyama just arrived. Heard Pusha T and Pharrell will be here, too. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / January 19, 2023
