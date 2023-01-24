Bojan Bogdanovic the next trade target for Lakers?

Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the name most often tied to the Lakers in league circles, but the Pistons are looking for an unprotected first-round pick, at a minimum, in a potential trade, according to league sources. The Lakers’ preference is to only give up a lottery-protected first for the 34-year-old Bogdanovic, though that could change when up against the trade-deadline clock.
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic has 31 points, 18 of which have come in the third quarter. He’s knocked down 5 straight 3s. He’s in another one of those zones, but the Pistons are down by 25. – 8:45 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic has 31 points, 18 of which have come in the third quarter. He’s knocked down 5 straight 3s. He’s in another one of those zones, but the Pistons are down by 25. – 8:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren will start tonight – 6:40 PM
Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren will start tonight – 6:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
More on this storyline
The Pistons are seeking first-round capital at minimum for Bojan Bogdanovic just like Rockets are seeking a first-round pick for Eric Gordon, sources said. But there are plenty of buyers willing to part with multiple second-rounders, like the Bucks’ efforts to turn Grayson Allen and seconds into a postseason upgrade for Milwaukee. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 23, 2023
Despite numerous inquiries on Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, rival executives have been met with a consistent stance from Detroit: It’s going to take overwhelming offers to move either player. Bogdanovic, who’s averaging a career-high 21.3 points, could force a desperate playoff team looking to get over the hump to offer a lightly protected first-round pick and a good young player. He turns 34 in April and is owed $39 million over the next two seasons, which includes a partially guaranteed $2 million for the 2024-25 season. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023
And while the market is not exactly teeming with top-shelf talent, GMs and scouts identified several players that could meet the needs of those three teams: Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz guards Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross; and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. -via FoxSports.com / January 20, 2023