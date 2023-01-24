Bucks ready to make a move if Jae Crowder is moved elsewhere?

League sources told Yahoo Sports the Bucks are very much in play for Phoenix swingman Jae Crowder, but you get the feeling their offer is their offer and they’ll be ready to make a move on a secondary situation if Crowder is moved elsewhere — probably in the mold of a versatile, rugged defender who can make shots.
Source: Vincent Goodwill @ Yahoo! Sports
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Double feature for you this morning!
First, ICYMI, The Week That Was:
* Suns’ ongoing Jae Crowder dilemma
* Pacers pivot?
* Memphis’s one looming weakness
* Scouting UCLA sleeper Jaylen Clark
theathletic.com/4114833/2023/0… – 7:52 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul has been upgraded to probable for today’s Suns game against the Grizzlies. He has been out the last 7 games.
Cam Johnson is not on the injury report so he’s good to go as well.
Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 3:04 PM
Duane Rankin: #Suns injury report vs. #Hornets Deandre Ayton (illness), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT. Josh Okogie (broken nose) AVAILABLE. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 23, 2023
The Bucks and Heat are also among the teams that remain interested in Phoenix’s Jae Crowder, but Crowder’s exile from the Suns in anticipation of a trade is approaching four months. That raises questions for potential suitors, as well as the Suns if they ever decide to try to bring Crowder back, about how long it will take the 32-year-old to acclimatize to a team and the state of his conditioning more than halfway through the season. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023