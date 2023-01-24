Live stream: Bulls 62, Pacers 46

The Chicago Bulls (22-24) play against the Indiana Pacers (23-25) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023
Chicago Bulls 62, Indiana Pacers 46 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Intermission.
Nikola Vucevic: 12 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast
DeMar DeRozan: 11 pts (5-9 FG) pic.twitter.com/msdL2lcgoK – 8:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
check out tonight’s @PointsBetUSA Numbers at the Half! pic.twitter.com/NmL2pv4rx0 – 8:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Not much to like about the Pacers’ first half, trailing the Bulls 62-46.
Offense was bad, shooting just 33%. But defensively, the Bulls got whatever they wanted — including too many easy finishes at the rim.
Chris Duarte has 11pts. Turner with 8/2. – 8:09 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take a 62-46 lead over the Pacers into the locker room after a strong first half in Indiana.
Vooch has 12 points and 8 rebounds, DeRozan adds 11, DJJ 10, LaVine 9.
Third quarters have been a problem of late for the Bulls, their energy out of this break will be essential. – 8:08 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bulls 62, Pacers 46.
Chicago is in total control. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević have combined for 32 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.
Indiana shot 32.7 percent in the first half. The Bulls shot 55 percent. – 8:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers don’t have enough healthy bodies to break down the defense. They have 46 points at halfitme and trail by 16. Nothing is working. Duarte leads the way with 11 points.
Pacers did a lot of the little stuff well. Doesn’t matter if you can’t create shots. Shooting 32.7%. – 8:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 62, Pacers 46 at half
Vucevic 12 pts, 8 rebs, 4 assists
DeRozan 11 pts
Jones Jr. 10 pts, 4 rebs
LaVine 9 pts, 3 assists – 8:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
things must be going well for the Bulls if Stacey King and Adam Amin are singing before we’ve even reached halftime – 8:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar spins his way into 21,000 points! 🌪
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/OQ2wasSM8x – 8:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Another milestone for DeMar DeRozan!
21,000 points in his NBA career.
@MoetChandon | #MoetMoment pic.twitter.com/llyWuid5fn – 8:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo sends Derrick upstairs!
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yw0aq4DL9i – 8:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
nope.❌ not today.🚫
these back-to-back Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor blocks go crazy.🤯 pic.twitter.com/vxuQrrTVLh – 8:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo finds VOOOOOOOOCH.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/xJKUk92zqx – 7:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have 22-10 edge in bench points already and that’s with Donovan using 8-man rotation because Goran Dragic is ill and Andre Drummond is suddenly a situational player. – 7:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Derrick Jones Jr. continuing his streak of high-flying dunks in Indiana. He’s been consistently producing for the Bulls in the absence of Javonte Green. – 7:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
beyond the arc bucket from Chris Duarte.👌 pic.twitter.com/x93uYEcEYs – 7:51 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls without @Goran Dragic tonight—Bulls miss him—(illness) wishing him speed recovery – 7:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. exits with 6 pts, 3 rebs and 1 block in impressive rotational turn.
Talked to DJJ recently about how he stayed ready when outside the rotation: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:50 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers outscored in the 1Q for the ninth time in the last 10 games. Definitely an ongoing issue they have not yet resolved.
Bulls up 33-21.
Pacers are without two of their PGs, which has led to some different lineups. And early minutes for Trevelin Queen, who’s on a two-way. – 7:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
What an adjustment by Derrick Jones 💪
@Derrick Jones Jr. | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/qVyaGHwmmP – 7:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner drives through traffic for the layup.🚗 pic.twitter.com/6ixuawXnR7 – 7:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Quite the first rotational turn from Vucevic: 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 assists.
Also: LaVine has 6 FTAs in 1st quarter – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyrese Haliburton did fine making his own All-Star and All-NBA case. But the Pacers being this big of a mess without him makes those cases even stronger. – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tough bucket by Deebo.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/xoymhF2X2l – 7:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
T.J. McConnell with the steal & dish to Buddy Hield for the bucket.🙌
📺 @BallySportsIN
💻 https://t.co/pREW43jbTZ pic.twitter.com/iLKdqYkPJh – 7:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Williams is finally starting to play like a power forward for the Bulls this season, and that starts on the glass.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/1/2… – 7:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Nikola Vučević has his fingerprints all over this fast start by the Bulls at Indiana.
He’s made two 3s, pulled down four rebounds, nailed a floater and just had a smooth drive-and-kick to Patrick Williams for a corner 3.
Bulls 15, Pacers 5, with 6:46 left in the first. – 7:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Vucevic started hot another one Bulls game. The confidence level on his game in the over the last 15 games is tremendous. #BullsNation – 7:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls off to great start at both ends. They’re doing great job of getting over screens and contesting shots. Sharing the ball offensively. And Patrick Williams rebound counter (with 10 as Billy Donovan’s newly stated public goal) up to 3 at 6:46 mark of 1st. – 7:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight, we’re celebrating our radio play-by-play voice Mark Boyle who called his 3,000th NBA game over the weekend.👏 pic.twitter.com/NqXrmpC70W – 7:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC in the “Alternate Bruce Lee” Kobe 5s tonight vs. Indiana 👀
@Alex Caruso | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/w266SqVy2Z – 7:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Game 1001 coming up.
@Plus500 | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/MS1EktVHhj – 6:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s @MotorolaUS night at @GainbridgeFH!
fans had a chance to take selfies, make signs & enter to win an autographed jersey.🙌 pic.twitter.com/YHb1iMzYWF – 6:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Bulls:
Andrew Nembhard – Out (non-COVID illness)
Tyrese Haliburton – Out (left knee/elbow sprains)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/l8mAcuL2hL – 6:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. Pacers.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ornAOryKFQ – 6:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Road trip for our guy- the best in the NBA @richwyatt_ @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 5:45 CT pre pic.twitter.com/i3CAYFlqe2 – 6:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach warming up in the New Balance Fresh Foam BB.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/T6kNA8ZGWF – 6:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nembhard out vs Bulls- good looking rookie Halliburton remains sidelined – 5:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, per Coach Carlisle. – 5:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Andrew Nembhard (non-Covid illness) will not play tonight vs Bulls. He didn’t practice yesterday either. – 5:22 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan praised forward Patrick Williams’ performance and viewed him as a consistent double-digit rebounder. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/bil… – 5:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dragic out tonight, but hope is to have him in Charlotte on Thursday. Trending that way. – 4:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. the Pacers: the shortest it’s been in a long, long time. pic.twitter.com/MEWDcGBMUL – 4:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we had a blast last night at our @Prime47Indy Cocktails and Kicks Party!👟
we hosted our season ticket holders and premium clients for a fun night where they had a chance to meet and greet with several players. pic.twitter.com/r4rbw5Mfbu – 4:13 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Our best bet and prediction for Tuesday’s Bulls vs. Pacers game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 4:01 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago looks to win their fourth-straight game on Tuesday vs. Indiana. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 3:55 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls are a team to watch ahead of next month’s trade deadline. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/ble… – 3:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Goran Dragic: Out vs. Pacers -illness non Covid. – 3:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points scored this season, excluding threes and free throws:
796 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
768 – DeMar DeRozan
736 – Bam Adebayo
726 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/GpyMKyTZZa – 2:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Mark has been on the call for nearly every significant moment in Pacers NBA history.”
Mark Boyle’s colleagues reflect on his journey to calling 3,000 games as our radio play-by-play broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/UF1nsB6IcM – 2:23 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I break down the Rui Hachimura trade, + examine the larger landscape as the deadline approaches: Clips, Bulls, Heat, Raps, LAL, POR, more. Plus 12-man All-Star roster dilemmas:
Apple: apple.co/3DfJWUf
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HqZerS – 1:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Pacers are going through what we call a reality check. Indy has lost 7 straight, and tonight is No. 8. Simply put – Pacers officially on bum-team alert! Print it! – 1:29 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls still striving for second-half consistency: ‘We’ve got to go after it now’
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4120263/2023/0… – 1:21 PM
