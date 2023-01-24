Live stream: Cavaliers 34, Knicks 43

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) play against the New York Knicks (25-23) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 34, New York Knicks 43 (Q2 07:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Knicks are not guarding #Cavs youngster Evan Mobley the way the Bucks did the other night. They are surrounding him on each touch and making him play more in a crowd. – 8:18 PM
The Knicks are not guarding #Cavs youngster Evan Mobley the way the Bucks did the other night. They are surrounding him on each touch and making him play more in a crowd. – 8:18 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Even with Rubio back, I’m not sure how long the #Cavs should go without one of Mitchell or Garland on the floor. They just don’t have enough offensively with these lineups unless they’re gonna force feed Mobley. – 8:15 PM
Even with Rubio back, I’m not sure how long the #Cavs should go without one of Mitchell or Garland on the floor. They just don’t have enough offensively with these lineups unless they’re gonna force feed Mobley. – 8:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Knicks lead the #Cavs 34-27. Cavs shot 11 of 25 (44%) from the field and 5 of 11 (45.5%) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 7 points in the first quarter, followed by Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen with 6 points each. – 8:07 PM
At the end of the first quarter, Knicks lead the #Cavs 34-27. Cavs shot 11 of 25 (44%) from the field and 5 of 11 (45.5%) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 7 points in the first quarter, followed by Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen with 6 points each. – 8:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell 3 spins out and the Knicks don’t surrender 30 points in the first quarter – and lead 34-27 thanks to 17 from Randle. PF’s Randle and Toppin combined to shoot 8-for-11 for 22 points. – 8:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell 3 spins out and the Knicks don’t surrender 30 points in the first quarter – and lead 34-27 thanks to 17 from Randle. PF’s Randle and Toppin combined to shoot 8-for-11 for 22 points. – 8:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks lead the Cavs 34-27 after 1. New York is shooting 57 percent overall and 67 percent from 3 thanks in large part to a hot start from Julius Randle. Tom Thibodeau spoke before the game about the importance for his team to start with urgency, and New York has done so tonight. – 8:07 PM
Knicks lead the Cavs 34-27 after 1. New York is shooting 57 percent overall and 67 percent from 3 thanks in large part to a hot start from Julius Randle. Tom Thibodeau spoke before the game about the importance for his team to start with urgency, and New York has done so tonight. – 8:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Knicks hit eight 3-pointers against the #Cavs in the first quarter. Cleveland is just 1-11 when opponents make 15 or more 3s against them. Is that the result of poor defense or bad luck? I wrote about that for this morning. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/… – 8:06 PM
The Knicks hit eight 3-pointers against the #Cavs in the first quarter. Cleveland is just 1-11 when opponents make 15 or more 3s against them. Is that the result of poor defense or bad luck? I wrote about that for this morning. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/… – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Knicks lead the Cavs 34-27 after 1. New York is shooting 57 percent overall and 67 percent from 3 thanks in large part to a hot tart from Julius Randle. Tom Thibodeau spoke before the game about the importance for his team to start with urgency, and New York has done so tonight. – 8:06 PM
Knicks lead the Cavs 34-27 after 1. New York is shooting 57 percent overall and 67 percent from 3 thanks in large part to a hot tart from Julius Randle. Tom Thibodeau spoke before the game about the importance for his team to start with urgency, and New York has done so tonight. – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs entered the night ranked 25th in opponent 3-point percentage, with the opposition shooting 36.9% from deep. They also give up 12 makes a game, which is middle of the pack. Knicks are 8 of 12 from long range in the first quarter. – 8:05 PM
#Cavs entered the night ranked 25th in opponent 3-point percentage, with the opposition shooting 36.9% from deep. They also give up 12 makes a game, which is middle of the pack. Knicks are 8 of 12 from long range in the first quarter. – 8:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
3️⃣ FROM VERTY! 👌
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H49Xnv664C – 8:02 PM
3️⃣ FROM VERTY! 👌
@Caris LeVert | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H49Xnv664C – 8:02 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Knicks have already made seven 3s against the #Cavs with 2:30 left in the first quarter, and Julius Randle has five of the seven. Knicks lead 28-24 – 7:59 PM
Knicks have already made seven 3s against the #Cavs with 2:30 left in the first quarter, and Julius Randle has five of the seven. Knicks lead 28-24 – 7:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle is 5 for 6 so far on 3s. 17 points in the first 9 1/2 minutes. – 7:58 PM
Julius Randle is 5 for 6 so far on 3s. 17 points in the first 9 1/2 minutes. – 7:58 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks have already hit five 3-pointers tonight against the #Cavs. Does Cleveland have a problem defensively or have they gotten unlucky? From this morning… thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/… – 7:55 PM
Knicks have already hit five 3-pointers tonight against the #Cavs. Does Cleveland have a problem defensively or have they gotten unlucky? From this morning… thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jan/… – 7:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We love a Spida dunk. 🕷️🔨
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/eBwyEnScZ2 – 7:54 PM
We love a Spida dunk. 🕷️🔨
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/eBwyEnScZ2 – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle is up to 14 points midway through the first quarter. – 7:54 PM
Julius Randle is up to 14 points midway through the first quarter. – 7:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Aaron Judge is at the Knicks game and Julius Randle is on pace to score 62. – 7:52 PM
Aaron Judge is at the Knicks game and Julius Randle is on pace to score 62. – 7:52 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Clyde has made so many phrases a part of our basketball lexicon. #Knicks are off to an “auspicious start” is one of my personal favorites. @KnicksMSGN – 7:52 PM
Clyde has made so many phrases a part of our basketball lexicon. #Knicks are off to an “auspicious start” is one of my personal favorites. @KnicksMSGN – 7:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told #Cavs Ricky Rubio has had his minute limit increased to around 18-22 for tonight’s game against the Knicks. – 7:42 PM
I’m told #Cavs Ricky Rubio has had his minute limit increased to around 18-22 for tonight’s game against the Knicks. – 7:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It’s that time!
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/4USSwBLszX – 7:41 PM
It’s that time!
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/4USSwBLszX – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
About that time in the city that never sleeps.
#CavsKnicks Through the Lens 📸 – 7:23 PM
About that time in the city that never sleeps.
#CavsKnicks Through the Lens 📸 – 7:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight here against the Knicks: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:18 PM
#Cavs starting five tonight here against the Knicks: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:18 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Knicks. Even with Rubio and Wade on minute restrictions, the Cavs are the healthiest they’ve been all season. – 7:15 PM
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Knicks. Even with Rubio and Wade on minute restrictions, the Cavs are the healthiest they’ve been all season. – 7:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome back, @Donovan Mitchell! 😁 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2rbz6ky5r1 – 7:15 PM
Welcome back, @Donovan Mitchell! 😁 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/2rbz6ky5r1 – 7:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Knicks announce Quickley is a go tonight – available without Fournier. – 6:52 PM
And the Knicks announce Quickley is a go tonight – available without Fournier. – 6:52 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Immanuel Quickley is available for tonight’s game against Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:47 PM
The Knicks say Immanuel Quickley is available for tonight’s game against Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:47 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Immanuel Quickley is available for tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 6:46 PM
Immanuel Quickley is available for tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 6:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
About to hop on @SportsCenter with @KevinNegandhi and @elleduncanESPN to talk Knicks-Cavs tonight and Nets-Sixers tomorrow. – 6:34 PM
About to hop on @SportsCenter with @KevinNegandhi and @elleduncanESPN to talk Knicks-Cavs tonight and Nets-Sixers tomorrow. – 6:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell returning from 3-game absence tonight, WILL PLAY against Knicks
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 6:25 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell returning from 3-game absence tonight, WILL PLAY against Knicks
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/c… – 6:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quickley (knee) will be a game-time decision tonight, per Thibs… Evan Fournier is not with the team – his wife gave birth to a baby boy – 6:24 PM
Quickley (knee) will be a game-time decision tonight, per Thibs… Evan Fournier is not with the team – his wife gave birth to a baby boy – 6:24 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Darius Garland at MSG. @ Madison Square Garden instagram.com/p/Cn0OuvjMdXI/… – 6:19 PM
Darius Garland at MSG. @ Madison Square Garden instagram.com/p/Cn0OuvjMdXI/… – 6:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Live from New York, it’s walk-ins! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/FlXwUhI7Xy – 5:47 PM
Live from New York, it’s walk-ins! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/FlXwUhI7Xy – 5:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier is out following the birth of his son. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision. Knicks facing the Cavaliers trying to snap a four-game losing streak. – 5:47 PM
Evan Fournier is out following the birth of his son. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision. Knicks facing the Cavaliers trying to snap a four-game losing streak. – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley is TBD for tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. He will warm up and decision will be made after warmups. – 5:46 PM
Immanuel Quickley is TBD for tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. He will warm up and decision will be made after warmups. – 5:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley will warm up and see if he’s able to play tonight against the Cavaliers. – 5:46 PM
Tom Thibodeau says Immanuel Quickley will warm up and see if he’s able to play tonight against the Cavaliers. – 5:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Evan Fournier is out for personal reasons tonight, Knicks say. Good personal reasons. Fournier and his wife had their baby today. It’s a boy. – 5:26 PM
Evan Fournier is out for personal reasons tonight, Knicks say. Good personal reasons. Fournier and his wife had their baby today. It’s a boy. – 5:26 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Some fashion for your feed 📸#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/wq1UgnLOv1 – 5:20 PM
Some fashion for your feed 📸#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/wq1UgnLOv1 – 5:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Every time I’m in New York I always ask myself “How do ambulances/emergency vehicles save lives in this city?” – 4:59 PM
Every time I’m in New York I always ask myself “How do ambulances/emergency vehicles save lives in this city?” – 4:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Evan Fournier (personal reasons) is out for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. – 4:57 PM
Knicks announce Evan Fournier (personal reasons) is out for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. – 4:57 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Evan Fournier (personal reasons) is out for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. – 4:57 PM
Evan Fournier (personal reasons) is out for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. – 4:57 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown scored 33 points despite playing only 19 minutes in a 141-103 rout of the Cavaliers.
No player in the NBA’s shot-clock era has scored more points in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown scored 33 points despite playing only 19 minutes in a 141-103 rout of the Cavaliers.
No player in the NBA’s shot-clock era has scored more points in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
EV4 with double-figure scoring in his last nine outings.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM
EV4 with double-figure scoring in his last nine outings.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Seven games tonight, only one of which will feature both teams with their top-2 players. And Cleveland and New York barely made it with Mitchell probable coming off a groin strain. pic.twitter.com/G3JNq8rrc0 – 2:57 PM
Seven games tonight, only one of which will feature both teams with their top-2 players. And Cleveland and New York barely made it with Mitchell probable coming off a groin strain. pic.twitter.com/G3JNq8rrc0 – 2:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell, at the urging of teammate Cedi Osman, removed his Mets hat this morning at MSG. Why? It was Knicks colors.
Mitchell is done talking about his summer dalliance with NYK.
More here:
https://t.co/dpfHDOxU67 pic.twitter.com/BBrBkCdrsf – 2:47 PM
Donovan Mitchell, at the urging of teammate Cedi Osman, removed his Mets hat this morning at MSG. Why? It was Knicks colors.
Mitchell is done talking about his summer dalliance with NYK.
More here:
https://t.co/dpfHDOxU67 pic.twitter.com/BBrBkCdrsf – 2:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier admits he’s in his prime but wishes for more playing time in New York 🗣️
Should Fournier stay in the NBA or he should consider his options in Europe? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jVejrBZAhM – 2:06 PM
Evan Fournier admits he’s in his prime but wishes for more playing time in New York 🗣️
Should Fournier stay in the NBA or he should consider his options in Europe? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jVejrBZAhM – 2:06 PM