Live stream: Celtics 45, Heat 46

The Boston Celtics (35-13) play against the Miami Heat (26-22) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023
Boston Celtics 45, Miami Heat 46 (Q2 05:01)
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
First basket since Jan. 3 for Justin Jackson, who had 5 FG all year entering tonight. – 8:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With the way the Celtics are moving the ball tonight and now that they’re playing zone with Kornet in there, Mazzulla break the glass on his emergency JD supply and inject some pace into the game. The offense is already a mess so might as well be a beautiful one. – 8:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
For the Heat…
Vincent +7
Highsmith +4
Robinson +3
The Heat bench steps up tonight. #HEATCulture – 8:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This is weird but I’m gonna tweet it anyway… the only reason the Heat are leading right now is because of their 3-point shooting…
6 of 10 on 3s. Nothing complicated. Heat just making the extra pass and the Celtics are defending like they’ve never seen a pass before. – 8:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Not the worst, but not the best minutes from Pritchard, Hauser, Jackson, etc. Solid defense, though don’t know why Hauser doubled off Vincent in the corner, and rough offense. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At the rate that fouls are being called in this one, this game would have lasted four hours if Jimmy Butler was playing. – 8:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
This is about Bam Adebayo and only Bam Adebayo. pic.twitter.com/MHnGFmgbS2 – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three fouls on Derrick White.
That’s huge, considering Boston’s depth is an issue at point guard tonight. – 8:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m going to come back to it down the line, but that Gabe Vincent step back out of the PnR is a MOVE man lol – 8:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Nice start for Derrick White so far with 13 points on 4-7 shooting. Doing a good job getting to the paint. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lotta Grant here to open Q2 while Tatum sits.
Boston needs ball and player movement in this group vs guys trying to do it off the bounce. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
D White from deep. That was way outside against the Miami zone to open Q2. – 8:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
No Jayson Tatum to start the 2nd quarter after he played virtually the entire 1st. Important stretch for the C’s coming up. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heat lead 32-30 after one
Tatum – 13 points
White – 8 points
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 47.4% FGs
Celtics – 3-9 3Ps
Celtics – 1 TO
Strus – 13 points
Herro – 4 points
Lowry – 2/2/3
Heat – 40% FGs
Heat – 5-9 3Ps
Heat – 0 TOs – 8:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
For those keeping track, the Heat have won one quarter against the Celtics tonight. – 8:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Heat had good pace on offense in the 1st quarter. Max Strus stepped up, bringing score from deep. The Heat shot 55.6% behind the arc in the 1st quarter. Good sign. #heatculture #NBA – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Heat entered 27th in 3PT efficiency at 33.5%, eighth-highest volume (35.4 per game). Off to a much-needed 5/9 3PT start after struggling to attack mismatches inside early. Rebounding hurt the #Celtics.
32-30 MIA after 1Q. – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter Heat 32, Celtics 30. Max Strus with 13 points. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes. – 8:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Good: Strus has made all three of his first quarter 3s and the Heat are 5 of 9 from 3 as a group.
Bad: Jayson Tatum has 13 1Q points
Ugly: Both teams totaled 16 fouls in 12 minutes – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Everyone enjoying the free throw shooting contest in Miami tonight?
16 total fouls called in the first quarter. So far. – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 32, Celtics 30 after one. Strus 13 for Heat. Tatum 13 for Celtics. 21 total free throws for the two teams. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin both with two fouls in the first quarter.
A total of 16 fouls have been called in the period. – 8:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith for 3 in transition
This is a perfect game for him to play
Continues to give competent minutes – 8:03 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum up to 13 points on 4-7 shooting already. Celtics gonna need that all night being shorthanded. – 8:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum has gone from not getting any calls to getting any call he wants nowadays. Credit to him, he learned to lead with his arms out with big swoops to draw cheap fouls on guys who are in legal guarding position but unfortunately for them have limbs. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Max Strus will never forgive Boston for cutting him and I respect it. – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus already with 11 points with the help of 3-of-3 shooting from three-point range. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Looks like Tatum will go all of Q1. He’ll probably sit to start Q2. Where Boston goes for offense when Tatum rests is going to be really interesting to watch. – 8:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus finding his shot right now
Back to back threes
That’ll be useful – 7:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle right to the rack with the fancy finish 🤌 pic.twitter.com/vv8FEgBB5B – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This lineup without Bam or Herro is all on Dipo’s creation on the perimeter
But the potential run will need to start in two areas:
Defensively finding a base, and Bam finding his shot
Fully go to Bam when he re-enters – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really good defense on Oladipo by Hauser. Dipo was not expecting Hauser to be on the baseline turnaround like that. – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If the #Celtics wanted to get the #Heat out of their offense attacking mismatches, they’ve done a good job. Wrote about that after the first C’s-Nets game in DEC: clnsmedia.com/kevin-durant-c… – 7:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“MVP” chants for Jayson Tatum in Miami. The Celtics fans are all over the Miami-Dade Arena. #NBA – 7:55 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
nice defense from Sam Hauser there with Oladipo trying to go right at him. still too many fouls tho – 7:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s so pivotal for the Heat to see Victor Oladipo making plays for himself offensively. His presence gives a different dimension, taking pressure off of Herro, Adebayo and Lowry. #HEATCulture – 7:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The usual Celtics crowd here, including an “MVP” chant for Jayson Tatum. – 7:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mazzulla is countering the Heat playing 4 guards by playing all wings and bigs. Justin Jackson checks in during the first quarter for the 1st time as a Celtic. This is just the second time he’s even played in the first half this year. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Justin Jackson is at the scorer’s table to check in.
Real opportunity for Jackson to play tonight with the Celtics down so many guys. – 7:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Justin Jackson checking into the game. tonight’s gonna get real weird – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Justin Jackson is checking in for his second significant minutes of the year. First came a few weeks ago at Charlotte. – 7:52 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Justin Jackson’s about to come in for some first-quarter minutes. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two fouls on Sam Hauser.
Celtics have fouled the Heat four times on one possession over about a 25-second period of gametime.
Good time! – 7:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
two rapid fire fouls from Sam Hauser and Miami is getting bonus free throws. Rough start to Hauser’s night – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando Robinson could be a problem for Boston. He gets all over the glass if you don’t keep a body on him. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Hauser getting Q1 minutes for the shorthanded Celtics. He’s in for Derrick White. – 7:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser checking in. Talked to him recently about battling his first #NBA slump: clnsmedia.com/sam-hauser-tal… – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
First sub of the night for Boston is Blake Griffin coming on for Rob Williams. – 7:47 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
fist Celtic off the bench will be Blake Griffin tonight, who comes in for Rob Williams. – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin checking in for Robert Williams alongside Grant, Pritchard, White, Tatum. – 7:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
OK start for the Heat. Caleb Martin and Max Strus opened up by knocking down their first 3s, which bodes well. But the Celtics are 6 of 10 on 2-pointers, mostly in the paint. Miami needs to lock it down on defense. – 7:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Grant Williams definitely tried the Luke Kornet contest a few possessions ago on a Victor Oladipo three-point attempt. – 7:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Credit to Strus for constantly getting two feet in the paint whenever Butler is out
Doing it again so far
Herro rising over the top of Pritchard is an important matchup
Just gotta get back to the principles defensively – 7:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max cashing in early 💰
We’re tied up and underway on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/gZeAN0yQsL – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Derrick White seemed to tweak his right ankle on a drive. He’s shaken it off, but something to keep in mind for halftime or Thursday’s game – 7:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White grimacing a little coming up the floor after taking a hard fall on that floater attempt. Steps into another going baseline and makes it. 13-10 BOS. – 7:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White just tweaked his ankle on that transition layup and is hobbling a bit running down the floor. Got the ball and hit a floater anyway. – 7:42 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Another night, another Derrick White highlight block. pic.twitter.com/hxAuMA1mII – 7:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin made his first three-point attempt of the game and then spread his arms out as if to say, “It’s about time.” That shows you what type of three-point shooting year it has been for the Heat. – 7:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Strus and Martin each knock down an early triple
Heat allowing one-on-one play for Tatum
Interesting
He’s getting the right switches
Let’s see what they do about that – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After Strus and Martin make their first 3-pointers, each throws arms to air as in “finally.” – 7:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great stop by Pritchard guarding Herro then a smooth find by White finding Tatum cutting. – 7:37 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics undefeated this season in the city jerseys. Will also wear them Saturday vs. Lakers.
The numbers …
⚪️ Home white: 12-2
🟢 Road green: 11-5
⚫️ Black statement: 8-6
🏙 City edition: 4-0 – 7:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jump ball violation to open the game. Celtics decide not to challenge. – 7:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Derrick White told me he felt fine waking up today after dealing with some neck discomfort yesterday’s game.
Also been meaning to ask him for a while about his dad’s prolific tweeting: “He’s always been a numbers guy.” pic.twitter.com/VST0dbSpTp – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Max Strus
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 7:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rare sight in Miami — J.D. Davison warming up. Wouldn’t be surprised if he played tonight. Asked Joe Mazzulla how he, Mfiondu can help: “JD has an ability to bring the same ball pressure, physicality and pick-and-roll defense. I’ve noticed that a lot in his games.” pic.twitter.com/rSjsPbHr9q – 7:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Kyle Lowry ties Chris Webber for 94th on the NBA all-time list. With tonight’s appearance, Bam Adebayo ties Eddie Jones for 11th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reminder: TNT game tonight for Celtics-Heat. Should tip pretty close to the 7:30 PM ET listed time! – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Max Strus starts in place of Jimmy Butler. Heat’s other starters are Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin and Adebayo. Strus starting in place of the injured Butler. – 7:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Keys to the Heat beating the short-handed Celtics tonight:
Tyler Herro over 25.5 PTS+ASTs
For the Cs to pull off the upset…
Jayson Tatum over 32.5 points
Derrick White over 5 assists
@PrizePicks use promo code LOCKEDON to receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 – 7:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (lower back tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Celtics. – 6:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
No Jimmy Butler for the Heat against the Celtics tonight due to lower back tightness. Which means more responsibilities for Caleb Martin. He has to make a step up. #HEATCulture – 6:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If you haven’t heard yet, Jimmy Butler is out tonight with lower back tightness. – 6:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart asked for a timetable on returning from what he said was an ankle bone bruise: “None. I’m hoping for a week or two, but who knows? I (don’t) want to go out there and rush back and then we’re in the same predicament a couple months from now, a couple days from now.” – 6:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out tonight because of back issue. And Celtics will be without three starters and a key reserve.
Heat-Celtics tips off in less than an hour miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Back issue sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler; Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for matchup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back in the house he and the #Celtics reached the Finals in… pic.twitter.com/h8u9ina6Cz – 6:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out. – 6:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Joe Mazzulla just walked last Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, then turned around and said “you can’t do that.”
That’s all from here thanks for tuning in. – 6:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In just over one hour:
NBA Rivalry Week!
Pritchard! Vincent! Hauser! Highsmith!
Celtics! Heat! NBA Rivalry Week on TNT is next! – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler will not play tonight vs. Celtics because of lower back tightness. – 6:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jimmy Butler is OUT tonight for the Heat vs Celtics. He’s got lower back tightness. – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler is out tonight for Miami against Boston due to the lower back tightness. – 6:18 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Are you ready for NBA Rivalry Week? Yes, that’s a thing! Watch with us tonight, starting w/ Celtics-Heat, 7:30ET.
1. The room: playback.tv/nodunks
2. Sign up for a FREE @WatchPlayback account
3. Login with your media provider: YouTube TV, DIRECTV, Hulu, NBA League Pass, etc – 6:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jayson Tatum admits he may need offseason wrist surgery, is playing through it nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/jay… – 6:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown felt a little more sore today with the adductor tightness because of the heavy minutes from the past few games, which is why he’s out tonight. – 6:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Q: Is Marcus Smart still day to day?
Joe Mazzulla: “Yes, just not today.” – 6:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is still day-to-day, but “just not today.” – 6:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler seeing double, as Heat faced with new challenge to solve. The adjustments the Heat has already made for the next time it sees this defensive coverage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Celtics to take on the Heat tonight without three starters and a key reserve – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Point/counterpoint finds Heat in a numbers game with Butler, Adebayo. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier– Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Have NBA doors now opened for Heat, others on market at power forward? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White says we need to take better care of the ball tonight against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/5DYoTSFb0y – 5:30 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
#shoplocal
🍀&🔥
Coverage via the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience begins at 7p.
🚗: @560WQAM & @Sirius XM NBA
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/mbTOTV90x2 – 5:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATTwitter loves giving nicknames, but would they be the same in the ’90s? 🤔 #HEAT35 pic.twitter.com/0mu6KSqaQn – 5:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Longtime NBA Coach P.J. Carlesimo explains why the #Celtics are his favorite to win the title #BleedGreen
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/uxhrwrnKse – 5:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown scored 33 points despite playing only 19 minutes in a 141-103 rout of the Cavaliers.
No player in the NBA’s shot-clock era has scored more points in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 4:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some good perspective on Sam Hauser’s slump from Hauser, Paolo Banchero and his old teammate Trey Murphy III @CelticsCLNS — clnsmedia.com/sam-hauser-tal… – 3:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest active streak of 20-point games:
29 – LeBron James
[gap]
19 – Jayson Tatum
16 – Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/W0a068E8a6 – 2:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points scored this season, excluding threes and free throws:
796 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
768 – DeMar DeRozan
736 – Bam Adebayo
726 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/GpyMKyTZZa – 2:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As @Wes Goldberg pointed out to a few of us today at shootaround this morning, the Celtics are a perfect 7-0 this season on the second night of a back-to-back.
Celtics, without three regular starters, will look to continue that streak tonight in Miami. – 2:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After he mentioned wondering if he could’ve done something to avoid getting hurt, I asked Kevin Durant if he thought he could’ve avoided being involved in Jimmy Butler falling into him. As usual, he had an interesting answer: pic.twitter.com/5NYTQo9NPX – 1:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
If nothing else, tonight’s game will be a good litmus test for Celtics deep bench depth against a possible playoff opponent ahead of trade deadline. – 1:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I know we’re all joking about certain scenarios of Celtics players going off
But the most likely scenario is them just shooting an insane % from 3
Similar to Dallas game with way they dealt with Luka – 1:47 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I break down the Rui Hachimura trade, + examine the larger landscape as the deadline approaches: Clips, Bulls, Heat, Raps, LAL, POR, more. Plus 12-man All-Star roster dilemmas:
Apple: apple.co/3DfJWUf
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HqZerS – 1:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler seeing double as Heat faced with new challenge to solve. The adjustments the Heat has already made for the next time it sees this defensive coverage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Celtics to take on the Heat tonight without three starters and a key reserve – 1:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – I caught up with Sam Hauser and his old #Virginia teammate Trey Murphy III before Hauser broke out of his slump vs. the #Magic.
Hauser gets another chance to prove he’s back in the rotation for good at Miami tonight as the deadline looms
clnsmedia.com/sam-hauser-tal… – 1:38 PM
NEW @CLNSMedia – I caught up with Sam Hauser and his old #Virginia teammate Trey Murphy III before Hauser broke out of his slump vs. the #Magic.
Hauser gets another chance to prove he’s back in the rotation for good at Miami tonight as the deadline looms
clnsmedia.com/sam-hauser-tal… – 1:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – I caught up with Sam Hauser and his old #Virginia teammate Trey Murphy III before Hauser broke out of his slump vs. the #Magic.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for tonight’s game against against Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Boston plays it cautious on second night of back-to-back, after Monday night loss in Orlando. – 1:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics depth chart vs. Heat
Guards: Tatum (he’s a guard tonight), White, Pritchard, Davison
Forwards: G. Williams, Hauser, Griffin, Jackson
Bigs: R. Williams, Kornet, Kabengele
OUT: Brown, Smart, Horford, Brogdon, Gallinari – 1:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Fresh kicks for the Classic days 👟
(TikTok // @Miami Heat) pic.twitter.com/61c922unsI – 1:33 PM
