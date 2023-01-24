Live stream: Celtics 45, Heat 46

The Boston Celtics (35-13) play against the Miami Heat (26-22) at Miami-Dade Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023

Boston Celtics 45, Miami Heat 46 (Q2 05:01)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

First basket since Jan. 3 for Justin Jackson, who had 5 FG all year entering tonight. – First basket since Jan. 3 for Justin Jackson, who had 5 FG all year entering tonight. – 8:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Four missed free throws by the Celtics already tonight. – Four missed free throws by the Celtics already tonight. – 8:21 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

With the way the Celtics are moving the ball tonight and now that they’re playing zone with Kornet in there, Mazzulla break the glass on his emergency JD supply and inject some pace into the game. The offense is already a mess so might as well be a beautiful one. – With the way the Celtics are moving the ball tonight and now that they’re playing zone with Kornet in there, Mazzulla break the glass on his emergency JD supply and inject some pace into the game. The offense is already a mess so might as well be a beautiful one. – 8:19 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

For the Heat…

Vincent +7

Highsmith +4

Robinson +3

The Heat bench steps up tonight. 8:18 PM For the Heat…Vincent +7Highsmith +4Robinson +3The Heat bench steps up tonight. #HEATCulture

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

This is weird but I’m gonna tweet it anyway… the only reason the Heat are leading right now is because of their 3-point shooting…

6 of 10 on 3s. Nothing complicated. Heat just making the extra pass and the Celtics are defending like they’ve never seen a pass before. – This is weird but I’m gonna tweet it anyway… the only reason the Heat are leading right now is because of their 3-point shooting…6 of 10 on 3s. Nothing complicated. Heat just making the extra pass and the Celtics are defending like they’ve never seen a pass before. – 8:17 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Not the worst, but not the best minutes from Pritchard, Hauser, Jackson, etc. Solid defense, though don’t know why Hauser doubled off Vincent in the corner, and rough offense. – Not the worst, but not the best minutes from Pritchard, Hauser, Jackson, etc. Solid defense, though don’t know why Hauser doubled off Vincent in the corner, and rough offense. – 8:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

At the rate that fouls are being called in this one, this game would have lasted four hours if Jimmy Butler was playing. – At the rate that fouls are being called in this one, this game would have lasted four hours if Jimmy Butler was playing. – 8:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now Heat in bonus with 7:16 left in second period. – And now Heat in bonus with 7:16 left in second period. – 8:15 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

This is about Bam Adebayo and only Bam Adebayo. 8:15 PM This is about Bam Adebayo and only Bam Adebayo. pic.twitter.com/MHnGFmgbS2

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Tough night for Derrick White foul trouble for Celtics. – Tough night for Derrick White foul trouble for Celtics. – 8:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Three fouls on Derrick White.

That’s huge, considering Boston’s depth is an issue at point guard tonight. – Three fouls on Derrick White.That’s huge, considering Boston’s depth is an issue at point guard tonight. – 8:13 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’m going to come back to it down the line, but that Gabe Vincent step back out of the PnR is a MOVE man lol – I’m going to come back to it down the line, but that Gabe Vincent step back out of the PnR is a MOVE man lol – 8:12 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Nice start for Derrick White so far with 13 points on 4-7 shooting. Doing a good job getting to the paint. – Nice start for Derrick White so far with 13 points on 4-7 shooting. Doing a good job getting to the paint. – 8:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Lotta Grant here to open Q2 while Tatum sits.

Boston needs ball and player movement in this group vs guys trying to do it off the bounce. – Lotta Grant here to open Q2 while Tatum sits.Boston needs ball and player movement in this group vs guys trying to do it off the bounce. – 8:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

D White from deep. That was way outside against the Miami zone to open Q2. – D White from deep. That was way outside against the Miami zone to open Q2. – 8:09 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

No Jayson Tatum to start the 2nd quarter after he played virtually the entire 1st. Important stretch for the C’s coming up. – No Jayson Tatum to start the 2nd quarter after he played virtually the entire 1st. Important stretch for the C’s coming up. – 8:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Heat lead 32-30 after one

Tatum – 13 points

White – 8 points

Grant – 7 points

Celtics – 47.4% FGs

Celtics – 3-9 3Ps

Celtics – 1 TO

Strus – 13 points

Herro – 4 points

Lowry – 2/2/3

Heat – 40% FGs

Heat – 5-9 3Ps

Heat – 0 TOs – Heat lead 32-30 after oneTatum – 13 pointsWhite – 8 pointsGrant – 7 pointsCeltics – 47.4% FGsCeltics – 3-9 3PsCeltics – 1 TOStrus – 13 pointsHerro – 4 pointsLowry – 2/2/3Heat – 40% FGsHeat – 5-9 3PsHeat – 0 TOs – 8:06 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

For those keeping track, the Heat have won one quarter against the Celtics tonight. – For those keeping track, the Heat have won one quarter against the Celtics tonight. – 8:06 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The Heat had good pace on offense in the 1st quarter. Max Strus stepped up, bringing score from deep. The Heat shot 55.6% behind the arc in the 1st quarter. Good sign. #NBA – 8:06 PM The Heat had good pace on offense in the 1st quarter. Max Strus stepped up, bringing score from deep. The Heat shot 55.6% behind the arc in the 1st quarter. Good sign. #heatculture

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter Heat 32, Celtics 30. Max Strus with 13 points. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes. – End of first quarter Heat 32, Celtics 30. Max Strus with 13 points. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes. – 8:05 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Good: Strus has made all three of his first quarter 3s and the Heat are 5 of 9 from 3 as a group.

Bad: Jayson Tatum has 13 1Q points

Ugly: Both teams totaled 16 fouls in 12 minutes – Good: Strus has made all three of his first quarter 3s and the Heat are 5 of 9 from 3 as a group.Bad: Jayson Tatum has 13 1Q pointsUgly: Both teams totaled 16 fouls in 12 minutes – 8:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Everyone enjoying the free throw shooting contest in Miami tonight?

16 total fouls called in the first quarter. So far. – Everyone enjoying the free throw shooting contest in Miami tonight?16 total fouls called in the first quarter. So far. – 8:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 32, Celtics 30 after one. Strus 13 for Heat. Tatum 13 for Celtics. 21 total free throws for the two teams. – Heat 32, Celtics 30 after one. Strus 13 for Heat. Tatum 13 for Celtics. 21 total free throws for the two teams. – 8:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin both with two fouls in the first quarter.

A total of 16 fouls have been called in the period. – Victor Oladipo and Caleb Martin both with two fouls in the first quarter.A total of 16 fouls have been called in the period. – 8:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Haywood Highsmith for 3 in transition

This is a perfect game for him to play

Continues to give competent minutes – Haywood Highsmith for 3 in transitionThis is a perfect game for him to playContinues to give competent minutes – 8:03 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jayson Tatum up to 13 points on 4-7 shooting already. Celtics gonna need that all night being shorthanded. – Jayson Tatum up to 13 points on 4-7 shooting already. Celtics gonna need that all night being shorthanded. – 8:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Tatum has gone from not getting any calls to getting any call he wants nowadays. Credit to him, he learned to lead with his arms out with big swoops to draw cheap fouls on guys who are in legal guarding position but unfortunately for them have limbs. – Tatum has gone from not getting any calls to getting any call he wants nowadays. Credit to him, he learned to lead with his arms out with big swoops to draw cheap fouls on guys who are in legal guarding position but unfortunately for them have limbs. – 8:01 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

We’re getting that Tatum/Strus battle that we all expected – We’re getting that Tatum/Strus battle that we all expected – 8:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Max Strus will never forgive Boston for cutting him and I respect it. – Max Strus will never forgive Boston for cutting him and I respect it. – 8:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Haywood Highsmith about to make an appearance. – Haywood Highsmith about to make an appearance. – 8:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus already with 11 points with the help of 3-of-3 shooting from three-point range. – Max Strus already with 11 points with the help of 3-of-3 shooting from three-point range. – 8:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Looks like Tatum will go all of Q1. He’ll probably sit to start Q2. Where Boston goes for offense when Tatum rests is going to be really interesting to watch. – Looks like Tatum will go all of Q1. He’ll probably sit to start Q2. Where Boston goes for offense when Tatum rests is going to be really interesting to watch. – 8:00 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus finding his shot right now

Back to back threes

That’ll be useful – Max Strus finding his shot right nowBack to back threesThat’ll be useful – 7:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus finally feeling it. He’s 3 of 3 on 3s. – Max Strus finally feeling it. He’s 3 of 3 on 3s. – 7:59 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kyle right to the rack with the fancy finish 🤌 7:57 PM Kyle right to the rack with the fancy finish 🤌 pic.twitter.com/vv8FEgBB5B

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This lineup without Bam or Herro is all on Dipo’s creation on the perimeter

But the potential run will need to start in two areas:

Defensively finding a base, and Bam finding his shot

Fully go to Bam when he re-enters – This lineup without Bam or Herro is all on Dipo’s creation on the perimeterBut the potential run will need to start in two areas:Defensively finding a base, and Bam finding his shotFully go to Bam when he re-enters – 7:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Really good defense on Oladipo by Hauser. Dipo was not expecting Hauser to be on the baseline turnaround like that. – Really good defense on Oladipo by Hauser. Dipo was not expecting Hauser to be on the baseline turnaround like that. – 7:55 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

“MVP” chants for Jayson Tatum in Miami. The Celtics fans are all over the Miami-Dade Arena. 7:55 PM “MVP” chants for Jayson Tatum in Miami. The Celtics fans are all over the Miami-Dade Arena. #NBA

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

nice defense from Sam Hauser there with Oladipo trying to go right at him. still too many fouls tho – nice defense from Sam Hauser there with Oladipo trying to go right at him. still too many fouls tho – 7:54 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

It’s so pivotal for the Heat to see Victor Oladipo making plays for himself offensively. His presence gives a different dimension, taking pressure off of Herro, Adebayo and Lowry. 7:54 PM It’s so pivotal for the Heat to see Victor Oladipo making plays for himself offensively. His presence gives a different dimension, taking pressure off of Herro, Adebayo and Lowry. #HEATCulture

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The usual Celtics crowd here, including an “MVP” chant for Jayson Tatum. – The usual Celtics crowd here, including an “MVP” chant for Jayson Tatum. – 7:54 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Mazzulla is countering the Heat playing 4 guards by playing all wings and bigs. Justin Jackson checks in during the first quarter for the 1st time as a Celtic. This is just the second time he’s even played in the first half this year. – Mazzulla is countering the Heat playing 4 guards by playing all wings and bigs. Justin Jackson checks in during the first quarter for the 1st time as a Celtic. This is just the second time he’s even played in the first half this year. – 7:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Justin Jackson is at the scorer’s table to check in.

Real opportunity for Jackson to play tonight with the Celtics down so many guys. – Justin Jackson is at the scorer’s table to check in.Real opportunity for Jackson to play tonight with the Celtics down so many guys. – 7:53 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Justin Jackson checking into the game. tonight’s gonna get real weird – Justin Jackson checking into the game. tonight’s gonna get real weird – 7:52 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Justin Jackson is checking in for his second significant minutes of the year. First came a few weeks ago at Charlotte. – Justin Jackson is checking in for his second significant minutes of the year. First came a few weeks ago at Charlotte. – 7:52 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Justin Jackson’s about to come in for some first-quarter minutes. – Justin Jackson’s about to come in for some first-quarter minutes. – 7:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Two fouls on Sam Hauser.

Celtics have fouled the Heat four times on one possession over about a 25-second period of gametime.

Good time! – Two fouls on Sam Hauser.Celtics have fouled the Heat four times on one possession over about a 25-second period of gametime.Good time! – 7:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

two rapid fire fouls from Sam Hauser and Miami is getting bonus free throws. Rough start to Hauser’s night – two rapid fire fouls from Sam Hauser and Miami is getting bonus free throws. Rough start to Hauser’s night – 7:51 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Blake Griffin guarding Victor Oladipo is weird and fun. – Blake Griffin guarding Victor Oladipo is weird and fun. – 7:51 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Celtics just committed 4 fouls in 27 seconds. – Celtics just committed 4 fouls in 27 seconds. – 7:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Orlando Robinson could be a problem for Boston. He gets all over the glass if you don’t keep a body on him. – Orlando Robinson could be a problem for Boston. He gets all over the glass if you don’t keep a body on him. – 7:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Sam Hauser getting Q1 minutes for the shorthanded Celtics. He’s in for Derrick White. – Sam Hauser getting Q1 minutes for the shorthanded Celtics. He’s in for Derrick White. – 7:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Oladipo is at the 4 right now – Oladipo is at the 4 right now – 7:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

First sub of the night for Boston is Blake Griffin coming on for Rob Williams. – First sub of the night for Boston is Blake Griffin coming on for Rob Williams. – 7:47 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

fist Celtic off the bench will be Blake Griffin tonight, who comes in for Rob Williams. – fist Celtic off the bench will be Blake Griffin tonight, who comes in for Rob Williams. – 7:47 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Blake Griffin checking in for Robert Williams alongside Grant, Pritchard, White, Tatum. – Blake Griffin checking in for Robert Williams alongside Grant, Pritchard, White, Tatum. – 7:47 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

OK start for the Heat. Caleb Martin and Max Strus opened up by knocking down their first 3s, which bodes well. But the Celtics are 6 of 10 on 2-pointers, mostly in the paint. Miami needs to lock it down on defense. – OK start for the Heat. Caleb Martin and Max Strus opened up by knocking down their first 3s, which bodes well. But the Celtics are 6 of 10 on 2-pointers, mostly in the paint. Miami needs to lock it down on defense. – 7:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Grant Williams definitely tried the Luke Kornet contest a few possessions ago on a Victor Oladipo three-point attempt. – Grant Williams definitely tried the Luke Kornet contest a few possessions ago on a Victor Oladipo three-point attempt. – 7:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Credit to Strus for constantly getting two feet in the paint whenever Butler is out

Doing it again so far

Herro rising over the top of Pritchard is an important matchup

Just gotta get back to the principles defensively – Credit to Strus for constantly getting two feet in the paint whenever Butler is outDoing it again so farHerro rising over the top of Pritchard is an important matchupJust gotta get back to the principles defensively – 7:45 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Max cashing in early 💰

We’re tied up and underway on TNT 📺 7:43 PM Max cashing in early 💰We’re tied up and underway on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/gZeAN0yQsL

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Derrick White seemed to tweak his right ankle on a drive. He’s shaken it off, but something to keep in mind for halftime or Thursday’s game – Derrick White seemed to tweak his right ankle on a drive. He’s shaken it off, but something to keep in mind for halftime or Thursday’s game – 7:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White is hurt. Looked like he rolled an ankle. – Derrick White is hurt. Looked like he rolled an ankle. – 7:43 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

White grimacing a little coming up the floor after taking a hard fall on that floater attempt. Steps into another going baseline and makes it. 13-10 BOS. – White grimacing a little coming up the floor after taking a hard fall on that floater attempt. Steps into another going baseline and makes it. 13-10 BOS. – 7:42 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

All three of Tatum’s buckets so far have been easy ones after he got the Herro switch. – All three of Tatum’s buckets so far have been easy ones after he got the Herro switch. – 7:42 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Derrick White just tweaked his ankle on that transition layup and is hobbling a bit running down the floor. Got the ball and hit a floater anyway. – Derrick White just tweaked his ankle on that transition layup and is hobbling a bit running down the floor. Got the ball and hit a floater anyway. – 7:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin made his first three-point attempt of the game and then spread his arms out as if to say, “It’s about time.” That shows you what type of three-point shooting year it has been for the Heat. – Caleb Martin made his first three-point attempt of the game and then spread his arms out as if to say, “It’s about time.” That shows you what type of three-point shooting year it has been for the Heat. – 7:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Strus and Martin each knock down an early triple

Heat allowing one-on-one play for Tatum

Interesting

He’s getting the right switches

Let’s see what they do about that – Strus and Martin each knock down an early tripleHeat allowing one-on-one play for TatumInterestingHe’s getting the right switchesLet’s see what they do about that – 7:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

After Strus and Martin make their first 3-pointers, each throws arms to air as in “finally.” – After Strus and Martin make their first 3-pointers, each throws arms to air as in “finally.” – 7:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White with his nightly block per game at the rim. – Derrick White with his nightly block per game at the rim. – 7:40 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

That block on Tyler Herro was Payton Pritchard’s second of the season. – That block on Tyler Herro was Payton Pritchard’s second of the season. – 7:38 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Great stop by Pritchard guarding Herro then a smooth find by White finding Tatum cutting. – Great stop by Pritchard guarding Herro then a smooth find by White finding Tatum cutting. – 7:37 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics undefeated this season in the city jerseys. Will also wear them Saturday vs. Lakers.

The numbers …

⚪️ Home white: 12-2

🟢 Road green: 11-5

⚫️ Black statement: 8-6

🏙 City edition: 4-0 – Celtics undefeated this season in the city jerseys. Will also wear them Saturday vs. Lakers.The numbers …⚪️ Home white: 12-2🟢 Road green: 11-5⚫️ Black statement: 8-6🏙 City edition: 4-0 – 7:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jump ball violation to open the game. Celtics decide not to challenge. – Jump ball violation to open the game. Celtics decide not to challenge. – 7:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Vic had to make sure we saw the kicks 👟 7:20 PM Vic had to make sure we saw the kicks 👟 pic.twitter.com/gakgq7hKkT

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Derrick White told me he felt fine waking up today after dealing with some neck discomfort yesterday’s game.

Also been meaning to ask him for a while about his dad’s prolific tweeting: “He’s always been a numbers guy.” 7:17 PM Derrick White told me he felt fine waking up today after dealing with some neck discomfort yesterday’s game.Also been meaning to ask him for a while about his dad’s prolific tweeting: “He’s always been a numbers guy.” pic.twitter.com/VST0dbSpTp

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Derrick White

Payton Pritchard

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

Caleb Martin

Max Strus

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry – Celtics starters tonight:Robert WilliamsGrant WilliamsJayson TatumDerrick WhitePayton PritchardHeat starters:Bam AdebayoCaleb MartinMax StrusTyler HerroKyle Lowry – 7:14 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Rare sight in Miami — J.D. Davison warming up. Wouldn’t be surprised if he played tonight. Asked Joe Mazzulla how he, Mfiondu can help: “JD has an ability to bring the same ball pressure, physicality and pick-and-roll defense. I’ve noticed that a lot in his games.” 7:14 PM Rare sight in Miami — J.D. Davison warming up. Wouldn’t be surprised if he played tonight. Asked Joe Mazzulla how he, Mfiondu can help: “JD has an ability to bring the same ball pressure, physicality and pick-and-roll defense. I’ve noticed that a lot in his games.” pic.twitter.com/rSjsPbHr9q

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With tonight’s start, Kyle Lowry ties Chris Webber for 94th on the NBA all-time list. With tonight’s appearance, Bam Adebayo ties Eddie Jones for 11th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – With tonight’s start, Kyle Lowry ties Chris Webber for 94th on the NBA all-time list. With tonight’s appearance, Bam Adebayo ties Eddie Jones for 11th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Reminder: TNT game tonight for Celtics-Heat. Should tip pretty close to the 7:30 PM ET listed time! – Reminder: TNT game tonight for Celtics-Heat. Should tip pretty close to the 7:30 PM ET listed time! – 7:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

As expected, Max Strus starts in place of Jimmy Butler. Heat’s other starters are Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – As expected, Max Strus starts in place of Jimmy Butler. Heat’s other starters are Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin and Adebayo. Strus starting in place of the injured Butler. – Heat starting Lowry, Herro, Strus, Martin and Adebayo. Strus starting in place of the injured Butler. – 7:01 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Keys to the Heat beating the short-handed Celtics tonight:

Tyler Herro over 25.5 PTS+ASTs

For the Cs to pull off the upset…

Jayson Tatum over 32.5 points

Derrick White over 5 assists

Keys to the Heat beating the short-handed Celtics tonight:Tyler Herro over 25.5 PTS+ASTsFor the Cs to pull off the upset…Jayson Tatum over 32.5 pointsDerrick White over 5 assists @PrizePicks use promo code LOCKEDON to receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 – 7:00 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

No Jimmy Butler for the Heat against the Celtics tonight due to lower back tightness. Which means more responsibilities for Caleb Martin. He has to make a step up. 6:48 PM No Jimmy Butler for the Heat against the Celtics tonight due to lower back tightness. Which means more responsibilities for Caleb Martin. He has to make a step up. #HEATCulture

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

If you haven’t heard yet, Jimmy Butler is out tonight with lower back tightness. – If you haven’t heard yet, Jimmy Butler is out tonight with lower back tightness. – 6:46 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart asked for a timetable on returning from what he said was an ankle bone bruise: “None. I’m hoping for a week or two, but who knows? I (don’t) want to go out there and rush back and then we’re in the same predicament a couple months from now, a couple days from now.” – Marcus Smart asked for a timetable on returning from what he said was an ankle bone bruise: “None. I’m hoping for a week or two, but who knows? I (don’t) want to go out there and rush back and then we’re in the same predicament a couple months from now, a couple days from now.” – 6:42 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler out tonight because of back issue. And Celtics will be without three starters and a key reserve.

Heat-Celtics tips off in less than an hour 6:37 PM Jimmy Butler out tonight because of back issue. And Celtics will be without three starters and a key reserve.Heat-Celtics tips off in less than an hour miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Back issue sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler; Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for matchup. 6:33 PM Back issue sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler; Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for matchup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Back in the house he and the #Celtics reached the Finals in… 6:24 PM Back in the house he and the #Celtics reached the Finals in… pic.twitter.com/h8u9ina6Cz

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out. – Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out. – 6:24 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Joe Mazzulla just walked last Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, then turned around and said “you can’t do that.”

That’s all from here thanks for tuning in. – Joe Mazzulla just walked last Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, then turned around and said “you can’t do that.”That’s all from here thanks for tuning in. – 6:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

In just over one hour:

NBA Rivalry Week!

Pritchard! Vincent! Hauser! Highsmith!

Celtics! Heat! NBA Rivalry Week on TNT is next! – In just over one hour:NBA Rivalry Week!Pritchard! Vincent! Hauser! Highsmith!Celtics! Heat! NBA Rivalry Week on TNT is next! – 6:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler will not play tonight vs. Celtics because of lower back tightness. – Jimmy Butler will not play tonight vs. Celtics because of lower back tightness. – 6:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jimmy Butler is OUT tonight for the Heat vs Celtics. He’s got lower back tightness. – Jimmy Butler is OUT tonight for the Heat vs Celtics. He’s got lower back tightness. – 6:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler is out tonight due to lower back tightness – Jimmy Butler is out tonight due to lower back tightness – 6:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler is out tonight for Miami against Boston due to the lower back tightness. – Jimmy Butler is out tonight for Miami against Boston due to the lower back tightness. – 6:18 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Are you ready for NBA Rivalry Week? Yes, that’s a thing! Watch with us tonight, starting w/ Celtics-Heat, 7:30ET.

1. The room:

2. Sign up for a FREE

3. Login with your media provider: YouTube TV, DIRECTV, Hulu, NBA League Pass, etc – Are you ready for NBA Rivalry Week? Yes, that’s a thing! Watch with us tonight, starting w/ Celtics-Heat, 7:30ET.1. The room: playback.tv/nodunks 2. Sign up for a FREE @WatchPlayback account3. Login with your media provider: YouTube TV, DIRECTV, Hulu, NBA League Pass, etc – 6:17 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jayson Tatum admits he may need offseason wrist surgery, is playing through it 6:04 PM Jayson Tatum admits he may need offseason wrist surgery, is playing through it nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/jay…

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown felt a little more sore today with the adductor tightness because of the heavy minutes from the past few games, which is why he’s out tonight. – Joe Mazzulla says Jaylen Brown felt a little more sore today with the adductor tightness because of the heavy minutes from the past few games, which is why he’s out tonight. – 6:01 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Q: Is Marcus Smart still day to day?

Joe Mazzulla: “Yes, just not today.” – Q: Is Marcus Smart still day to day?Joe Mazzulla: “Yes, just not today.” – 6:01 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is still day-to-day, but “just not today.” – Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is still day-to-day, but “just not today.” – 6:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler seeing double, as Heat faced with new challenge to solve. The adjustments the Heat has already made for the next time it sees this defensive coverage Jimmy Butler seeing double, as Heat faced with new challenge to solve. The adjustments the Heat has already made for the next time it sees this defensive coverage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Celtics to take on the Heat tonight without three starters and a key reserve – 5:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Point/counterpoint finds Heat in a numbers game with Butler, Adebayo. 5:39 PM From earlier — Point/counterpoint finds Heat in a numbers game with Butler, Adebayo. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Have NBA doors now opened for Heat, others on market at power forward? 5:39 PM From earlier — ASK IRA: Have NBA doors now opened for Heat, others on market at power forward? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Boston Celtics @celtics

Derrick White says we need to take better care of the ball tonight against the Heat. 5:30 PM Derrick White says we need to take better care of the ball tonight against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/5DYoTSFb0y

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATTwitter loves giving nicknames, but would they be the same in the ’90s? 🤔 #HEAT35 5:14 PM #HEATTwitter loves giving nicknames, but would they be the same in the ’90s? 🤔 #HEAT35 pic.twitter.com/0mu6KSqaQn

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, the

No player in the NBA’s shot-clock era has scored more points in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes.

More: 4:01 PM 📅 On this day in 2021, the @Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown scored 33 points despite playing only 19 minutes in a 141-103 rout of the Cavaliers.No player in the NBA’s shot-clock era has scored more points in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Some good perspective on Sam Hauser’s slump from Hauser, Paolo Banchero and his old teammate Trey Murphy III clnsmedia.com/sam-hauser-tal… – 3:32 PM Some good perspective on Sam Hauser’s slump from Hauser, Paolo Banchero and his old teammate Trey Murphy III @CelticsCLNS

StatMuse @statmuse

Longest active streak of 20-point games:

29 – LeBron James

[gap]

19 – Jayson Tatum

16 – Lauri Markkanen 2:58 PM Longest active streak of 20-point games:29 – LeBron James[gap]19 – Jayson Tatum16 – Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/W0a068E8a6

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points scored this season, excluding threes and free throws:

796 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

768 – DeMar DeRozan

736 – Bam Adebayo

726 – Giannis Antetokounmpo 2:38 PM Most points scored this season, excluding threes and free throws:796 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander768 – DeMar DeRozan736 – Bam Adebayo726 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/GpyMKyTZZa

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

As

Celtics, without three regular starters, will look to continue that streak tonight in Miami. – As @Wes Goldberg pointed out to a few of us today at shootaround this morning, the Celtics are a perfect 7-0 this season on the second night of a back-to-back.Celtics, without three regular starters, will look to continue that streak tonight in Miami. – 2:06 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After he mentioned wondering if he could’ve done something to avoid getting hurt, I asked Kevin Durant if he thought he could’ve avoided being involved in Jimmy Butler falling into him. As usual, he had an interesting answer: 1:59 PM After he mentioned wondering if he could’ve done something to avoid getting hurt, I asked Kevin Durant if he thought he could’ve avoided being involved in Jimmy Butler falling into him. As usual, he had an interesting answer: pic.twitter.com/5NYTQo9NPX

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

If nothing else, tonight’s game will be a good litmus test for Celtics deep bench depth against a possible playoff opponent ahead of trade deadline. – If nothing else, tonight’s game will be a good litmus test for Celtics deep bench depth against a possible playoff opponent ahead of trade deadline. – 1:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I know we’re all joking about certain scenarios of Celtics players going off

But the most likely scenario is them just shooting an insane % from 3

Similar to Dallas game with way they dealt with Luka – I know we’re all joking about certain scenarios of Celtics players going offBut the most likely scenario is them just shooting an insane % from 3Similar to Dallas game with way they dealt with Luka – 1:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler seeing double as Heat faced with new challenge to solve. The adjustments the Heat has already made for the next time it sees this defensive coverage Jimmy Butler seeing double as Heat faced with new challenge to solve. The adjustments the Heat has already made for the next time it sees this defensive coverage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Celtics to take on the Heat tonight without three starters and a key reserve – 1:44 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

NEW

Hauser gets another chance to prove he’s back in the rotation for good at Miami tonight as the deadline looms

clnsmedia.com/sam-hauser-tal… – 1:38 PM NEW @CLNSMedia – I caught up with Sam Hauser and his old #Virginia teammate Trey Murphy III before Hauser broke out of his slump vs. the #Magic Hauser gets another chance to prove he’s back in the rotation for good at Miami tonight as the deadline looms

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

NEW

Hauser gets another chance to prove he’s back in the rotation for good at Miami tonight as the deadline looms

clnsmedia.com/sam-hauser-rew… – 1:37 PM NEW @CLNSMedia – I caught up with Sam Hauser and his old #Virginia teammate Trey Murphy III before Hauser broke out of his slump vs. the #Magic Hauser gets another chance to prove he’s back in the rotation for good at Miami tonight as the deadline looms

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for tonight’s game against against Heat. Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for tonight’s game against against Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Boston plays it cautious on second night of back-to-back, after Monday night loss in Orlando. – 1:34 PM