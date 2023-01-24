Clippers interested in Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

But other teams will pursue Conley too, meaning that the Jazz will likely hold out for the best possible offer until closer to the deadline. So L.A. must scour the rest of the league. League sources say the Clippers are also interested in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
On today’s @LockedOnNetwork NBA show, @Matt Moore echoed something I’ve been talking about lately, indicating that the Clippers have registered some interest in Kyle Lowry.
open.spotify.com/episode/4yWbz6… – 10:01 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra’s Heat goal is for Kyle Lowry not to get ‘lost in the sauce’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Fred VanVleet’s per-game averages vs. the Knicks this season (4 games):
29.3 PPG, 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 made 3PTs while shooting 40% from downtown.
FVV vs. all non-Knick opponents this season (35 games):
17.9 PPG while shooting 38.1% from the floor and 33% from deep – 2:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry’s usage rate this season is his lowest single-season usage rate since his rookie year in 2006-07 when he played in just 10 games with the Grizzlies. But in the fourth quarter yesterday, Lowry “went vintage.” Why it was important miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra’s Heat goal is for Kyle Lowry not to get ‘lost in the sauce’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat scored 11 straight points out of the Lowry-Bam PnR to take a late three-point lead against the Pelicans last night. Lowry was really in his bag.
1. Great entry pass to Bam
2. Step-back 3
3. Fake step-back, pivot into bank shot
4. Burst to the basket
5. Heat check pic.twitter.com/qya44Im03d – 10:28 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra’s Heat goal is for Kyle Lowry not to get “lost in the sauce.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Of Lowry stepping up late against Pelicans, Spoelstra said, “He just went vintage.” – 10:04 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry’s nine-point run in yesterday’s fourth quarter. It’s hard to tell in these clips, but Jimmy Butler appeared to be the one calling for the Adebayo-Lowry pick-and-roll on four consecutive possessions. pic.twitter.com/Hbf3s4wpIp – 9:24 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It definitely wasn’t pretty, but the Heat escaped with the win behind its turnover-forcing defense and a late surge from Kyle Lowry. Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s victory miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:45 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 100-96 victory over the Pelicans: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Kyle Lowry steps up late.
2. A turnover fest, it was.
3. Threes still not falling for Heat.
4. Jimmy Butler again faces double trouble.
5. FTX washed from the arena. – 7:27 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 125-116. Very good performance. 26 for VanVleet, 24-7-6 for Siakam, 19-7-6 for Scottie, who was great in the fourth. – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It looked like Siakam/VanVleet would have to play 40+ minutes (again) for the Raps to have a chance. Instead, they got to rest for 9 minutes in the 4th as Barnes, Trent, Juancho, Boucher and Achiuwa took a tie game and turned it into a 16-point lead. Great stuff from that unit. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and details from today’s Heat comeback win over the Pelicans miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How ability to force turnovers saved the Heat, a recap of Kyle Lowry’s late-game takeover, and how the Heat fared vs. more Jimmy Butler double-teams – 8:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How ‘vintage’ Kyle Lowry helped the Heat beat the Pelicans by running the same play over and over
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tie game and the Raptors start the 4th quarter with Siakam and VanVleet on the bench. This should be… interesting. – 7:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps-Knicks tied 86-86 to start the 4th. VanVleet and Siakam with 23 and 20. Barrett and Randle with 22 and 21 for NY. – 7:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 62-53. VanVleet has 18, Siakam has 11-4-3. Barrett with 15, Randle 14 for Knicks at the half. – 7:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson foul upgraded to a fragrant — grabbed Vanvleet leg after turnover. – 7:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet just tried a rip-through move, got no call, and he has some Thursday-related feelings about that. – 6:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet was playing his best ball of the season before missing last night’s game. Looks to be picking up where he left off (14pts, 5-7 FG). Raptors are shooting 61% (7-11 3P), have 11pts on 7 Knick turnovers, are holding NY to 33% & lead 37-22. Their best all-around Q in a while – 6:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps with a normal, dominant first quarter? They’re up 37-22. VanVleet has 14. Randle has 8-8. – 6:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo jokes (before the clip) that Heat fans really got their money’s worth with tonight’s sloppy game.
Calls coaching today’s game “taxing” and said Kyle Lowry was “vintage” in the fourth quarter where he scored nine straight points. pic.twitter.com/pvnAp6vhJF – 6:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “He just kinda went vintage there.” – 6:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Pelicans
Ugly first half, defensive pick-up, Herro with some rhythm, and Lowry scores 9 straight late in the 4th
Heat escape
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 6:00 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
FINAL: Heat 100, Pelicans 96
Tyler Herro 26pts, 8rebs, 4asts
Bam Adebayo 18pts, 9rebs, 7-12FG
Jimmy Butler 18pts, 4rebs, 5stls
Kyle Lowry 17pts (9 in the last 3 mins)
Victor Oladipo 11pts, 5asts, 3stls
The Heat defense forced the Pelicans to 24 turnovers. #HEATCulture – 5:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyle Lowry stepped up at the crunch time. This is the veteran presence the Heat want from him. #HEATCulture #NBA – 5:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
All subtle stuff that makes this work. Great entry pass by Lowry, seal by Bam and Butler pulling Nance away by flipping location in the dunker spot. pic.twitter.com/3GViCttL5x – 5:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler has 4 steals, Lowry has 3 steals, and Oladipo has 2 steals
That’s been their only offense
That’s how they’re somehow only down 2 lol – 4:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s last 5 plays defensively:
– Lowry steals by hitting passing lane
– Butler doubles and steals
– Dipo blitzes and rips it away
– Good rotations force travel/turnover
– Butler doubles at nail for steal and non-counting Lowry full court shot
That’s their offense – 4:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
3 steals in a row for the Heat by blitzing high in the passing lanes
Lowry-Butler-Dipo
Now force a travel
Defense picking up – 4:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Quick 10-0 run by the Heat out of the timeout, fueled by three steals by Lowry, Butler and Oladipo. – 4:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry can’t be passing up open threes in favor of Oladipo. Heat 1 of 11 on 3s. – 4:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (ankle) is out vs. Knicks; VanVleet (ribs) will play. Achiuwa will start again. – 4:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet will play today. O.G. Anunoby is out. He is day to day with further testing coming on a knee. – 4:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry is really active to start the game. Just made a C&S 3 from the corner, then followed that up with a steal and got fouled on the take. – 3:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are questionable for Raptors vs. Knicks. Quickly questionable for Knicks. – 3:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going with its preferred starting lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry for the third straight game and the 17th game this season. – 3:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again with their preferred starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 3:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are both questionable for tonight’s game vs New York. – 12:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Rough night for the Raps.
In their 106-104 loss to Boston, O.G. Anunoby sprained his ankle in the third quarter and was ruled out.
They were already playing with FVV due to a rib injury.
Siakam and Barnes each had to play over 42 mins.
Toronto plays the Knicks at 6 pm tomorrow – 7:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said VanVleet has been dealing with the rib issue for a few days, thinks he got hurt in the Atlanta game. Calls him questionable for tomorrow vs New York. – 7:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford steals the ball from Siakam to end the game, pumps a fist in the air and runs off into the night. Celtics barely survive a wild one against the Raptors in which they were down 4 starters by the end of the night (with FVV and OG out too) & still hung on to win 106-104. – 7:16 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
57-50 for Toronto at half. Grant Williams with 18 for Boston, Jaylen Brown with 13. Siakam with 12, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent Jr. all with 10. Raptors without VanVleet (ribs); Celtics without Tatum (wrist) and Marcus Smart just sprained his ankle. – 6:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Fred VanVleet is now out for the Raptors due to rib soreness. – 4:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton join Christian Koloko on the #Raptors’ list of absences. – 4:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet now questionable with a rib issue for Raptors shortly vs Boston – 3:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is no questionable with rib soreness. Banton is out, as is Jayson Tatum. – 3:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Toronto Raptors have added Fred VanVleet to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable due to right rib soreness.
The Raptors also downgraded Dalano Banton to out for tonight’s game. – 3:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is questionable vs. Celtic w right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet is a late addition to the Raptors’ injury report for today’s game vs Boston. He’s questionable with right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM
More on this storyline
When Kyle Lowry, a potential trade candidate ahead of the upcoming deadline, recently missed a few games with an injury, it was Gabe Vincent who stepped up for Miami, playing some of the best basketball of his career. Over his last seven games, Vincent has been very solid, averaging 15.6 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 38.0 percent on 7.1 nightly three-point attempts. An upper-level backup point guard with defensive tenacity and some tough-shot-making prowess, Vincent should attract interest as an unrestricted free agent this summer, especially now that he’s shown what he’s capable of when given starter minutes. Miami is in a bit of a bind, too, with Max Strus similarly headed to unrestricted free agency this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see who the Heat are more aggressive about keeping. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023
Barry Jackson: Late Kyle Lowry surge and 26 from Tyler Herro lead Heat to comeback from 16 down and 100 96 win over New Orleans. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / January 22, 2023
Tim Reynolds: Spo on Kyle down the stretch: “Vintage.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / January 22, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet will play vs the Knicks tonight. Anunoby is out. They’re waiting on the results from an MRI on his ankle. He’s day-to-day. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / January 22, 2023
Eric Koreen: O.G. Anunoby (right ankle soreness), Fred VanVleet (right rib soreness) and Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) are all questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks. -via Twitter @ekoreen / January 22, 2023
