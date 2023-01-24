Clippers rejecting trade inquiries about Terance Mann

While the Clippers continue to explore their trade options for upgrades in both the frontcourt and the backcourt, league sources say that they likewise continue to swat away external interest in Terance Mann.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Terance Mann smiled as he shushed someone on the Mavericks bench after hitting that corner three.
LAC-DAL starters:
STARTERS 1/22
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
DAL
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Dorian Finney-Smith Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 2:03 PM
Mann is the starter now. The front office is not likely to part with him, and there is belief that Mann could be the team’s starting point guard beyond this season, a team source told The Athletic. But Mann is a player that Lue ideally sees as a small forward, and who was out of Lue’s first half rotation as recently as New Year’s Eve at Indiana. Lue prefers to keep a traditional point guard in the rotation. Which leads to… -via The Athletic / January 23, 2023
Law Murray: Asked T Mann about LAC inconsistency: “Why do I feel like it? I mean, I don’t know why. I can’t really pinpoint one reason why. I think just picking and choosing when we’re playing hard. We need to be a team that plays hard for all four quarters and be physical for all four.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 9, 2023