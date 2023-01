Clippers rejecting trade inquiries about Terance Mann

Mann is the starter now. The front office is not likely to part with him, and there is belief that Mann could be the team’s starting point guard beyond this season, a team source told The Athletic. But Mann is a player that Lue ideally sees as a small forward, and who was out of Lue’s first half rotation as recently as New Year’s Eve at Indiana. Lue prefers to keep a traditional point guard in the rotation. Which leads to… -via The Athletic / January 23, 2023