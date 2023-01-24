Evan Fournier on Knicks situation: 'I’d love to stay, but I’d love to play'

Evan Fournier paused after listening to the question. “Do you want to be here?” After initially protesting it, the veteran wing answered with insight. “Best-case scenario, I want to stay here. I want to play here,” he said. “I had a bunch of different choices in free agency and I wanted to be a Knick. I love New York. I wanted to play for [Tom Thibodeau]. So I’d love to stay, but I’d love to play.”
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
just think: if Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac hadn’t blown their knees out the Magic could be gunning for the 7-seed this year with Vučević and Fournier – 9:14 PM
just think: if Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac hadn’t blown their knees out the Magic could be gunning for the 7-seed this year with Vučević and Fournier – 9:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Evan Fournier escapes from Knicks bench for a night — but the future is uncertain newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 PM
Evan Fournier escapes from Knicks bench for a night — but the future is uncertain newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier escapes from bench — for a day — and shakes off rust
Fournier’s future with the Knicks is uncertain with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:30 PM
Fournier escapes from bench — for a day — and shakes off rust
Fournier’s future with the Knicks is uncertain with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I’m in the best shape of my career. I should be in my prime. I am in my prime”, Fournier said #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:08 PM
“I’m in the best shape of my career. I should be in my prime. I am in my prime”, Fournier said #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And it’s Evan Fournier entering in the spot Immanuel Quickley would normally take. – 6:30 PM
And it’s Evan Fournier entering in the spot Immanuel Quickley would normally take. – 6:30 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks have six guys averaging 30+ minutes over the past two weeks. Two of them, Mitchell Robinson & Immanuel Quickley, are out tonight. Both of those guys have been so important to the defense. Could go to Rose or Fournier for Quick. (I’d guess Rose for ball-handling.) – 5:29 PM
Knicks have six guys averaging 30+ minutes over the past two weeks. Two of them, Mitchell Robinson & Immanuel Quickley, are out tonight. Both of those guys have been so important to the defense. Could go to Rose or Fournier for Quick. (I’d guess Rose for ball-handling.) – 5:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley is out for the Knicks. Thibodeau says “next man up,” which will probably mean Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier. – 5:22 PM
Immanuel Quickley is out for the Knicks. Thibodeau says “next man up,” which will probably mean Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier. – 5:22 PM
More on this storyline
If he is traded, which would be the second time in his 11-year career, so be it. He stopped monitoring trade rumors years ago, preferring to take a nap through the deadline. In a perfect world, Fournier would remain a Knick, but be part of the on-court solution moving forward. That, however, may not be reality. -via New York Post / January 24, 2023
Evan Fournier paused after listening to the question. “Do you want to be here?” After initially protesting it, the veteran Knicks wing answered with insight. “Best case scenario, I want to stay here. I want to play here,” he said. “I had a ton of different choices in free agency and I wanted to be a Knick. I love New York. I wanted to play for [Tom Thibodeau]. So I’d love to stay, but I’d love to play.” -via New York Post / January 23, 2023
During Deveney’s discussion with the Western Conference executive, some additional trade options for Westbrook were discussed, with the onus being on taking back longer-term contracts to sweeten any potential deal. “Russ has played well for them, and they’re looking for a way to make a deal without giving up picks, which is going to involve taking on a longer contract, like a Tim Hardaway Jr. from Dallas or someone like that. They have talked about Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose, too, which might be as good a deal as they’re going to get,” The executive said. -via Heavy.com / January 18, 2023