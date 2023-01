Evan Fournier on Knicks situation: 'I’d love to stay, but I’d love to play'

Evan Fournier paused after listening to the question. “Do you want to be here?” After initially protesting it, the veteran wing answered with insight. “Best-case scenario, I want to stay here. I want to play here,” he said. “I had a bunch of different choices in free agency and I wanted to be a Knick. I love New York. I wanted to play for [Tom Thibodeau]. So I’d love to stay, but I’d love to play.”Source: Zach Braziller @ New York Post