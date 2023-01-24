Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier among Suns' trade targets?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 58, Hornets 45. Fair bit of bad decision-making by Utah, but Charlotte is so toothless it doesn’t matter. Jazz 11-29 from 3 vs. 0-7 for the Hornets. Markkanen 15p/8r. Beasley and Sexton 9p each. Rozier 13p and Williams 10p for Charlotte. – 10:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Fred VanVleet’s per-game averages vs. the Knicks this season (4 games):
29.3 PPG, 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 made 3PTs while shooting 40% from downtown.
FVV vs. all non-Knick opponents this season (35 games):
17.9 PPG while shooting 38.1% from the floor and 33% from deep – 2:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 125-116. Very good performance. 26 for VanVleet, 24-7-6 for Siakam, 19-7-6 for Scottie, who was great in the fourth. – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It looked like Siakam/VanVleet would have to play 40+ minutes (again) for the Raps to have a chance. Instead, they got to rest for 9 minutes in the 4th as Barnes, Trent, Juancho, Boucher and Achiuwa took a tie game and turned it into a 16-point lead. Great stuff from that unit. – 8:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tie game and the Raptors start the 4th quarter with Siakam and VanVleet on the bench. This should be… interesting. – 7:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps-Knicks tied 86-86 to start the 4th. VanVleet and Siakam with 23 and 20. Barrett and Randle with 22 and 21 for NY. – 7:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 62-53. VanVleet has 18, Siakam has 11-4-3. Barrett with 15, Randle 14 for Knicks at the half. – 7:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brunson foul upgraded to a fragrant — grabbed Vanvleet leg after turnover. – 7:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet just tried a rip-through move, got no call, and he has some Thursday-related feelings about that. – 6:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
L2M reports says Jalen Johnson did not foul Terry Rozier. pic.twitter.com/gyqcwZxfca – 6:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet was playing his best ball of the season before missing last night’s game. Looks to be picking up where he left off (14pts, 5-7 FG). Raptors are shooting 61% (7-11 3P), have 11pts on 7 Knick turnovers, are holding NY to 33% & lead 37-22. Their best all-around Q in a while – 6:40 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps with a normal, dominant first quarter? They’re up 37-22. VanVleet has 14. Randle has 8-8. – 6:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (ankle) is out vs. Knicks; VanVleet (ribs) will play. Achiuwa will start again. – 4:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet will play today. O.G. Anunoby is out. He is day to day with further testing coming on a knee. – 4:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are questionable for Raptors vs. Knicks. Quickly questionable for Knicks. – 3:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet (ribs) and Anunoby (ankle) are both questionable for tonight’s game vs New York. – 12:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Rozier makes all 3, leaving 1.1 on the clock. Hornets up 120-118… – 9:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
This play feels very similar to the offensive foul officials called on Rozier earlier in the game. He again kicked his legs out… – 9:39 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Rozier kicked his leg out just like he did when he got called for it in the first half – 9:38 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela broke up Terry Rozier’s dribble and Trae Young rewarded him with a lob on the other end. – 8:22 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Rough night for the Raps.
In their 106-104 loss to Boston, O.G. Anunoby sprained his ankle in the third quarter and was ruled out.
They were already playing with FVV due to a rib injury.
Siakam and Barnes each had to play over 42 mins.
Toronto plays the Knicks at 6 pm tomorrow – 7:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse said VanVleet has been dealing with the rib issue for a few days, thinks he got hurt in the Atlanta game. Calls him questionable for tomorrow vs New York. – 7:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford steals the ball from Siakam to end the game, pumps a fist in the air and runs off into the night. Celtics barely survive a wild one against the Raptors in which they were down 4 starters by the end of the night (with FVV and OG out too) & still hung on to win 106-104. – 7:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Steve Clifford about the #Hornets starters if LaMelo can’t go against the Hawks. He said Terry Rozier would start at point guard, but Gordon Hayward would assume a big part of LaMelo’s role. Jalen McDaniels, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee will fill out the starting unit. pic.twitter.com/asaHJRGW7h – 6:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
57-50 for Toronto at half. Grant Williams with 18 for Boston, Jaylen Brown with 13. Siakam with 12, Barnes, Anunoby and Trent Jr. all with 10. Raptors without VanVleet (ribs); Celtics without Tatum (wrist) and Marcus Smart just sprained his ankle. – 6:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Fred VanVleet is now out for the Raptors due to rib soreness. – 4:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With VanVleet out, Precious Achiuwa will get his first start of the season. It’s Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa vs Boston. No Tatum for the Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton join Christian Koloko on the #Raptors’ list of absences. – 4:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet now questionable with a rib issue for Raptors shortly vs Boston – 3:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is no questionable with rib soreness. Banton is out, as is Jayson Tatum. – 3:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Toronto Raptors have added Fred VanVleet to the injury report for tonight’s game. He’s questionable due to right rib soreness.
The Raptors also downgraded Dalano Banton to out for tonight’s game. – 3:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is questionable vs. Celtic w right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet is a late addition to the Raptors’ injury report for today’s game vs Boston. He’s questionable with right rib soreness. – 3:27 PM
Along with the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets are an organization that many across the league are keeping an eye on as a potential seller as the trade deadline nears. Guard Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forwards Jalen McDaniels and Kelly Oubre Jr. are among the players expected to receive interest in potential deals. The Hornets are expected to listen to suitors for Rozier ahead of the deadline, though he has three years remaining on the four-year, $97 million extension that he signed in 2021. -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
“I woke up this morning and I put on the LaMelo’s and that’s how it happened.” Terry Rozier on his 39 points in the lopsided road W against the Bucks ?? -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / January 7, 2023
In addition to the other names that have been attached to the Lakers, some others to watch that are expected to be available are Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, Alec Burks, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl, according to those sources. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet will play vs the Knicks tonight. Anunoby is out. They’re waiting on the results from an MRI on his ankle. He’s day-to-day. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / January 22, 2023
Eric Koreen: O.G. Anunoby (right ankle soreness), Fred VanVleet (right rib soreness) and Dalano Banton (right hip pointer) are all questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Knicks. -via Twitter @ekoreen / January 22, 2023
“We just have to focus on the task at hand … we’ve got to focus on winning games,” said Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, a potential free agent who is among the prominent players who figures to have his name bandied about in trade speculation. “I think if you just lock in on that it kind of blocks out everything else. … “In my seven years going through it, you realize there’s nothing you can do about it. The better you play and the better your team does, the lower the chance anybody getting shipped out of here. If you [crap] the bed you set yourself up for anything to happen. So we’ve got to control the controllables.” -via SportsNet / January 21, 2023
