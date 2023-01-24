Heat expected to show interest in Josh Hart

dru_star: “Josh Hart is a name that is very, very hot right now. A lot of teams would like Josh Hart. I think Miami will probably express some interest in Josh Hart. He’s a Heat guy. Heat kinda guy.” – @ZachLowe_NBA
Josh Hart @joshhart
I need a mobile groomer in Lake O asap my dog STINKS! 😂 who got one? – 1:41 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
So @yugalabs I forgot to add my Dog to my Sewer Pass to get tier 4s…anything I can do about that? – 4:54 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Same starters: Troy, LeBron, Thomas Bryant, Pat Bev, Dennis.
For the Blazers: Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Dame. – 8:31 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
I hate when my wife and I go into MY car and she starts touching the temperature, volume etc 🤦🏽‍♂️ – 7:22 PM

More on this storyline

Today TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes joined the Rip City Radio 620 show to discuss a bevy of Blazers related topics. Among his various insights, he had this to say about Portland’s trade capital and it’s value on the market: “You look at what they have, you know, you have a young promising talent in Shaedon Sharpe. You look at the assets, there’s teams that would love to have a Josh Hart. He’s somebody who just does it all, does all the dirty work. That’s a very good complementary player for a team that’s contending. Anfernee Simons, you know, you got assets like that,” Haynes said. “I’m being honest with you. I haven’t heard of any Portland Trail Blazers players being dangled as of right now. That can definitely change as that February 9th deadline approaches, we start hearing more and more. But as of right now I haven’t heard any players being dangled.” -via Blazers Edge / January 19, 2023
Scotto: Another guy I wanted to touch on was Ayo Dosunmu… I spoke to a couple of executives about him being a free agent this summer. One NBA executive told me, “Nobody will put a big offer sheet on him. His situation reminds me of Josh Hart. He could get that type of contract or bet on himself and take the qualifying offer.” -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2023
Johnson: I feel like they stumbled into found money there with him dropping to the second round. My working assumption is they’re going to do everything they can to re-sign him. They have matching rights. I expect Ayo to be a Bull long term. I think that Hart contract you mentioned is pretty close in the neighborhood to what I speculated in a mailbag recently on the website. I said a three or four-year deal in the $10-12 million range annually. That’s probably something that would get it done for both sides. I know Ayo loves playing in his hometown. -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2023

