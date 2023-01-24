Live stream: Hornets 47, Suns 58

The Charlotte Hornets (13-35) play against the Phoenix Suns (24-24) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 47, Phoenix Suns 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 58, CHA 47
C. Johnson: 19 Pts, 7-9 FG, 5-6 3P
Bridges 10-3-2, 4-11 FG
Biyombo: 6 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Blk
Rozier: 12 Pts, 4-13 FG
Hornets close 2Q on 21-5 run to cut what was once a 30-point lead down to 11 – 10:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
BLOCKED BACK INTO THE STANDS 🤯
Bismack’s FIFTH rejection of the HALF! pic.twitter.com/UWNxFhCp4D – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
15-2 run by the Hornets in under 3 minutes.
Suns still up 16 but they’ve been unable to deny making the last 3 wins dramatic despite all 3 being ones they should have put away.
Tonight should be progress on that front (against a much worse opponent as well). – 9:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns up four touchdowns. Big 6:39 here for the Hornets to see if they can put together some type of scoring drive before the end of the half. – 9:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Including tonight’s 2-for-3 start, Jock Landale is now 7-of-15 from 3 in his last eight games. Was due for an uptick and here it is. – 9:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m telling y’all, Dario Saric has looked a lot more like Dario Saric over these last few weeks… – 9:40 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
A perfect first quarter for Cam!
16 PTS
6-for-6 FGM
4-for-4 3PM pic.twitter.com/zNwlbgULhF – 9:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jock Landale watched his layup lip out after some beautiful Suns ball movement. On the next possession, he hit a 3 and then tapped his chest while gesturing “my bad” toward the bench to signal he was making up for it – 9:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The Masked J.O. soaring for the rejection! 👋 pic.twitter.com/cnAZ0Mc9sH – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, CHA 15
C. Johnson: 16 Pts, 6-6 FG, 4-4 3P
Bridges: 7-2-2, 3-5 FG
Biyombo: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk
McDaniels: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-6 FG
Suns made as many 3s as the Hornets had FGs (6 each) – 9:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns up 21 through one quarter. The offense is rolling and also hasn’t been forced to execute much outside of its primary reads. That was 13 assists on 15 baskets and they were 15-of-25 (60%). – 9:33 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Will have more on this tomorrow but these are the pockets of the game where the Suns have to use Bridges’ newfound confidence/flow. CP3 should still run most of the offense but when he gets his rest that’s when Bridges can get back on the ball (with Booker too when he’s back). – 9:29 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Already 4-for-4 from deep?
Time to show off the midrange! pic.twitter.com/7fbNatd5A3 – 9:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🙅♂️🙅♂️🙅♂️
#LetsFly | @PJ Washington pic.twitter.com/8KS9NLka7v – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you get tired, your brain kind of turns into mush. You might not get as much legs on your jump shot.”
Cam Johnson (knee) before tonight’s game about conditioning after missing 37 games.
Opened 3rd game back 4-of-4 from 3 after 0-for-4 from 3 Sunday vs. #Grizzlies. #Suns – 9:26 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
4-for-4 from 3 in the first four minutes?!
Cam is on FIRE to start the game 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jxaVn62dQW – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo digs out offensive rebound he had no business getting and scores.
Johnson 3. #Suns up 11-7. – 9:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson has hit a trio of 3s in the first 4 minutes. Hornets’ off-ball defense is lackluster and he is torching it. – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kelly Oubre Jr. has #Suns fan all smiles before #Hornets play in Phoenix tonight. pic.twitter.com/Dy3U83lOZR – 9:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🫶💜
📍 – Phoenix, AZ
🆚 – @Phoenix Suns
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/245tVraaji – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Hornets
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Torrey Craig
Bismack Biyombo – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LaMelo Ball pregame.
Shaking that wrist as he’s OUT with right wrist soreness and left ankle soreness. #Suns #Hornets pic.twitter.com/vC7G6MW1iO – 8:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Final game of the road trip 🖐️
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/EnU30qxe1F – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Kelly Oubre Jr. back in Phoenix with Charlotte Hornets. Out tonight after having left hand surgery. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Lpk6yw0ezq – 8:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at PHX
LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Strain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/H1DsZOc23j – 8:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne is wearing a boot on his right foot.
Will be re-evaluated again in a week. #Suns – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Justin Jackson is checking in for his second significant minutes of the year. First came a few weeks ago at Charlotte. – 7:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton (illness) downgraded to out Tuesday vs. Hornets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Still unsure with all the recent injuries why Charlotte haven’t signed anyone to a 10 day contract? Seems a sensible move for the short term with an open roster spot. – 7:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is officially out for tonight after all, per Suns. He had been upgrade from out to doubtful earlier today, but will miss his third straight game due to illness – 7:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
How Mikal Bridges’ growth as an offensive creator during injury-riddled stretch raises the Suns’ ceiling – https://t.co/cIqNC5peGa via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/S9jmnGfl6m – 7:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dragic out tonight, but hope is to have him in Charlotte on Thursday. Trending that way. – 4:55 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“I mean, he’s a guy that can just manage certain situations. First game back to pull off that kind of a outcome is important for us.”
🗣️ Coach Monty Williams speaks on the impact @Chris Paul had in Sunday’s win and his ability to control the game. pic.twitter.com/lKF2qThaIq – 3:54 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The Wizards have won fewer than 50 games in each of their last 43 seasons (soon to be 44), the longest such streak in NBA history:
43 — Wizards (1980-2022)
42 — Clippers (1971-2012)
36 — Kings (1965-2000)
The second-longest such active streak is 23 seasons by the Hornets. – 3:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram is set to return but when will he play and how often?
🏀 Terry Rozier as a trade target?
🏀 Doug McDermott could be a good, smaller move
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/hbuCtSAxnw – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If all systems are go, then you’re good. So hopefully he get through all those phases and be back as soon as possible.” Torrey Craig.
Phoenix Suns being cautious about Devin Booker’s return from left groin strain (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns being cautious about Devin Booker’s return from left groin strain (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at PHX 1/24
Ball (L ankle, R wrist soreness) questionable
Martin (L Knee soreness) doubtful
Oubre (L Hand surgery) out – 3:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get ready for that post-dinner game. 📺 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ntbu6ANqF5 – 3:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tell Gordon & your Hornets about your FUNNIEST date story for a chance to win a Fan Shop gift card for Valentine’s Day! 💌
Enter Here: https://t.co/fH6zTtJdOg
Rules: https://t.co/Bae9U7SfA4 | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Ov1qB855Ks – 3:00 PM
