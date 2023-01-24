Hornets vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $9,457,865 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $7,040,852 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

