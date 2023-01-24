Hornets vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $9,457,865 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $7,040,852 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz analysis: The basement-dwelling Hornets, judging players too early in their career and the dog days of the season https://t.co/pF7faCEwvF pic.twitter.com/zH9Un3nKru – 3:08 AM
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The Hornets, I think, are a reminder of what the Jazz’s collection of random talent could have looked like this season — really sad.
2. No threes.
3. My thoughts on Gordon Hayward, now
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…