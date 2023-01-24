Hornets vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $9,457,865 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $7,040,852 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Utah Jazz analysis: The basement-dwelling Hornets, judging players too early in their career and the dog days of the season

Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on
1. The Hornets, I think, are a reminder of what the Jazz's collection of random talent could have looked like this season — really sad.
2. No threes.
3. My thoughts on Gordon Hayward, now
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…2:26 AM

