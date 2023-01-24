Jamal Murray: 'I know that I’m better than some of the All-Stars that are in there'

The next revealing quote came minutes later, when Murray and I discussed the state of his game for this story and — as it pertains to this portion — the reality that he’s not likely to earn his first All-Star berth this season. “I know that I’m better than some of the All-Stars that are in there, yeah,” he told The Athletic. “For sure. No question.”
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week.
In the last four games, the Nuggets went 3-1, and Murray averaged 22.0 points, 8.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game on 48.4/40/94.4 splits, notching his first career triple-double. – 3:37 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From Denver…
Nikola Jokić is amazing (again), but Jamal Murray’s journey is everything for the Nuggets’ title hopes, at @TheAthletic
1-on-1 with Murray and Jokic, talking Jamal’s game and the Nuggets’ title chances. A rival scout weighs in too.
theathletic.com/4115292/2023/0… – 10:45 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
“I got a great look. I was making that shot all night.”
Jamal Murray was frustrated postgame. He never likes to lose, but even he took solace in where the Nuggets currently are as their 9-game win streak finally ended.
RECAP ⬇️
milehighsports.com/denver-nuggets… – 12:05 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray was exceedingly frustrated at the end. He knows this game got away. Owned it in the postgame but also focused on how much better the team has been during the last 25 games. – 11:07 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray on what the Nuggets showed on this 9-game win streak:
“we’re a team to beat. We’ve got a target on our back.”
He added especially at home. – 11:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray on his game-tying look: “I got a great look. I’d been making that shot all night.” – 11:02 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“I got a great look. I was making that shot all night. That’s why it’s frustrating,” Jamal Murray says.
“I’ll be better next time.” – 10:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray said this loss was instrumental and the dialogue postgame was healthy.
“We held each other accountable.”
Said it might’ve been the most constructive loss they’ve had this season. – 10:57 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Gotta feel for Jamal Murray when the assignment is making a game-tying shot at the buzzer going 1v1 vs Lu Dort. – 10:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort did not have a good night offensively. But he more than made up for it with that defensive stand against Jamal Murray.
The Thunder beats the Jokic-less Nuggets 101-99. OKC snaps Denver’s nine-game winning streak. Denver was 22-3 at home before tonight. – 10:27 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Live look at Jamal Murray after being Dortured pic.twitter.com/Qt34cIJNZK – 10:27 PM
George King @2bkings
Jamal Murray looks like he’s restored his bounce. I’m rooting for him this season. I love a good comeback story – 8:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets look somewhat discombobulated against OKC’s zone. Already with 3 turnovers in six minutes, and Jamal Murray’s hunting his offense a little bit.
Thunder up 16-8 halfway through the first. – 8:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The game has started. My mind has been elsewhere, but the Thunder are out to an early 16-8 lead five minutes in. Eight quick points for Josh Giddey. Jamal Murray with a couple of buckets to lead the Nuggets. – 8:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray just went coast to coast for a big time dunk. The rust is mostly gone for him now. It is all about consistency and being more crisp on defense for him now. – 8:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray just went coast to coast for a big time dunk. The rest is mostly gone for him now. It is all about consistency and being more crisp on defense for him now. – 8:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar are available tonight. Joker and MPJ are out. – 7:24 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets just announced Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland and Vlatko Cancar are available for tonight’s game against the Thunder. – 7:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announce Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic are out.
Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, and Vlatko Cancar will all play. – 7:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray (questionable tonight) is out warming up at his normal time FWIW. – 7:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray just took the court for his pregame shooting window. – 7:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Michael Porter Jr out tonight vs OKC.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland are game time decisions. All three participated in walk-through.
Ousmane Dieng is available for OKC. – 6:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland will be game-time decisions. Michael Porter Jr. is out due to personal reasons. Jokic, Murray and Hyland participated in walk-through, per acting coach David Adelman. – 6:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder vs. Nuggets injury report:
Nikola Jokic (hamstring tightness) is questionable
Jamal Murray (hip sprain) is questionable pic.twitter.com/09sGCixoNf – 7:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets Injury Report:
QUESTIONABLE
Nikola Jokić (Left Hamstring Tightness)
Jamal Murray (Left Hip Sprain)
Bones Hyland (Left Finger Sprain)
Vlatko Čančar (Non-Covid illness)
Peyton Watson, Jack White, and Collin Gillespie are all OUT. – 7:10 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic (hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (hip sprain), Bones Hyland (finger sprain) and Vlatko Cancar (non-COVID illness) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game against Oklahoma City. – 4:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report vs. Thunder: Nikola Jokic (questionable) left hamstring tightness, Jamal Murray (questionable) left hip sprain, Bones Hyland (questionable) left finger sprain, Vlatko Cancar (questionable) non-COVID illness. – 4:33 PM
The first sign of swagger came during his news conference, when the 25-year-old was told that Nuggets assistant David Adelman had just compared his partnership with back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić to that of the legendary Jazz dynamic duo of John Stockton and Karl Malone. “I mean, I don’t think Stockton could score like me,” Murray said with a grin. The next revealing quote came minutes later, when Murray and I discussed the state of his game for this story. “I know that I’m better than some of the All-Stars that are in there, yeah,” he told The Athletic. “For sure. No question.” -via The Athletic / January 23, 2023
As Murray discussed at length in our chat, the nuance matters more than the numbers at this point. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season — a tad better than his 2019-20 campaign and a shade below the 2020-21 season in which he was on a career-high pace before getting hurt. In essence, he explained, it’s all steady progress and copious amounts of patience from this point on. “In the first game of the season in Utah, I felt like a bench guy,” Murray said. “I’m coming in, and I’m timid. I don’t want to go in the paint. I don’t want to make the wrong decision. I’m slow. I’m indecisive. My shot’s off. Everything was just off. And then a month later, two months later, it’s like, ‘Oh, man, he just went crazy.’ It’s just a build up. I don’t want to get too high, don’t wanna get too low. I want to stay even keel and know that I’m always trending, and just do everything I can to do that.” -via The Athletic / January 23, 2023
As Jokić detailed, he still wants Murray to play the part of the Nuggets’ closer when those moments arise. It’s this delicate dance between them — when to dominate and when to defer — that remains a work in progress after all the time Murray was away. Jokić: You could see when we were in the bubble that he was the guy. He was the man in there, and that’s what we need from him — especially when the important games come. I always say that in those kinds of games or situations, when the game is on the line, the best player doesn’t always finish the game. The guy that has the ball finishes the game. He’s the guy who has the ball in his hands, and we trust him as a team. I think he is (regaining that role) slowly, but he’s gonna hopefully have it at the end of the year. -via The Athletic / January 23, 2023