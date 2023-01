Jamal Murray: 'I know that I’m better than some of the All-Stars that are in there'

As Murray discussed at length in our chat, the nuance matters more than the numbers at this point. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season — a tad better than his 2019-20 campaign and a shade below the 2020-21 season in which he was on a career-high pace before getting hurt. In essence, he explained, it’s all steady progress and copious amounts of patience from this point on. “In the first game of the season in Utah, I felt like a bench guy,” Murray said. “I’m coming in, and I’m timid. I don’t want to go in the paint. I don’t want to make the wrong decision. I’m slow. I’m indecisive. My shot’s off. Everything was just off. And then a month later, two months later, it’s like, ‘Oh, man, he just went crazy.’ It’s just a build up. I don’t want to get too high, don’t wanna get too low. I want to stay even keel and know that I’m always trending, and just do everything I can to do that.” -via The Athletic / January 23, 2023