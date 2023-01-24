Jimmy Butler is out against Boston

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
No Jimmy Butler for the Heat against the Celtics tonight due to lower back tightness. Which means more responsibilities for Caleb Martin. He has to make a step up. #HEATCulture – 6:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If you haven’t heard yet, Jimmy Butler is out tonight with lower back tightness. – 6:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out tonight because of back issue. And Celtics will be without three starters and a key reserve.
Heat-Celtics tips off in less than an hour miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Back issue sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler; Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for matchup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler will not play tonight vs. Celtics because of lower back tightness. – 6:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jimmy Butler is OUT tonight for the Heat vs Celtics. He’s got lower back tightness. – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler is out tonight for Miami against Boston due to the lower back tightness. – 6:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler seeing double, as Heat faced with new challenge to solve. The adjustments the Heat has already made for the next time it sees this defensive coverage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Celtics to take on the Heat tonight without three starters and a key reserve – 5:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After he mentioned wondering if he could’ve done something to avoid getting hurt, I asked Kevin Durant if he thought he could’ve avoided being involved in Jimmy Butler falling into him. As usual, he had an interesting answer: pic.twitter.com/5NYTQo9NPX – 1:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler seeing double as Heat faced with new challenge to solve. The adjustments the Heat has already made for the next time it sees this defensive coverage miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Celtics to take on the Heat tonight without three starters and a key reserve – 1:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Point/counterpoint finds Heat in a numbers game with Butler, Adebayo. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat now left to counter Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo schemes. – 12:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler seeing double as Heat faced with new challenge to solve miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I think it’s something that we’re going to continue to see. I mean he’s one of the most dominant basketball players in our league and teams aren’t going to let him play one on one.” – 12:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat will throw out most of their coverages throughout the night, but I’d expect a good amount of drop with Bam early
As for the offense, I’m interested to see their base to start
Often it’s the Herro-Bam PnR, but have a feeling they set the tone with Jimmy Butler attacks – 10:45 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Point/counterpoint finds Heat in a numbers game with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… With doubles coming quicker against Heat leaders, is it a product of opposing lack of respect for Heat’s complementary players? – 9:01 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Why Kyle Lowry’s fourth-quarter scoring surge on Sunday was important for him and the Heat. And why Jimmy Butler deserves some credit for it miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:20 PM
Jimmy Butler no longer has faux-locs on his ESPN profile thanks to a lame photo edit -via For The Win / January 24, 2023
Miami (25-22) had won four of its last five games, and nine of its previous 11 visits to AAC, but became the first Mavericks opponent to score fewer than 100 points since Dec. 21 (Minnesota) and just the second to do so in Dallas’ last 30 games. “We said before the game that they were going to be really physical,” Doncic said. “But I think we set a tone, playing physical and playing defense.” Playing with smaller lineups in Wood’s absence, a swarming Dallas defense limited Miami stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to, respectively, 18 and 12 points. -via Dallas Morning News / January 21, 2023
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith now listed as available for tonight for Heat. Would expect starting lineup of Adebayo, Highsmith, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. That would leave Orlando Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Jamal Cain in reserve (plus Udonis Haslem). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / January 12, 2023