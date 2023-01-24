Kevin Durant back ahead of All-Star break?

Shams Charania: There is optimism that Kevin Durant will return to action for Nets ahead of the All-Star break – and play in the All-Star Game, sources said.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant called the Nets’ comeback at Golden State “a character win”.
“That shows who we are as a group mentally and physically.” pic.twitter.com/askWqN6we9 – 2:01 PM
Kevin Durant called the Nets’ comeback at Golden State “a character win”.
“That shows who we are as a group mentally and physically.” pic.twitter.com/askWqN6we9 – 2:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant called the Nets’ comeback at Golden State “a character win”.
“That shows who we are mentally and physically.” pic.twitter.com/LkJEFioQMd – 2:00 PM
Kevin Durant called the Nets’ comeback at Golden State “a character win”.
“That shows who we are mentally and physically.” pic.twitter.com/LkJEFioQMd – 2:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After he mentioned wondering if he could’ve done something to avoid getting hurt, I asked Kevin Durant if he thought he could’ve avoided being involved in Jimmy Butler falling into him. As usual, he had an interesting answer: pic.twitter.com/5NYTQo9NPX – 1:59 PM
After he mentioned wondering if he could’ve done something to avoid getting hurt, I asked Kevin Durant if he thought he could’ve avoided being involved in Jimmy Butler falling into him. As usual, he had an interesting answer: pic.twitter.com/5NYTQo9NPX – 1:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD said he’s been doing small exercises to build the strength in his knee back up. When asked if he has been standing around and shooting at all:
“Nah, I don’t wanna tease myself.” pic.twitter.com/0TsikseiO5 – 1:57 PM
KD said he’s been doing small exercises to build the strength in his knee back up. When asked if he has been standing around and shooting at all:
“Nah, I don’t wanna tease myself.” pic.twitter.com/0TsikseiO5 – 1:57 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD when asked by @Alex Schiffer if he wants to play in All-Star game. “I want to play tomorrow if I can.” pic.twitter.com/qxCDNG2jo5 – 1:52 PM
KD when asked by @Alex Schiffer if he wants to play in All-Star game. “I want to play tomorrow if I can.” pic.twitter.com/qxCDNG2jo5 – 1:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant said he won’t be traveling with the Nets to Philadelphia tomorrow.
Said he “has a good routine going” in Brooklyn and doesn’t want to break that. – 1:51 PM
Kevin Durant said he won’t be traveling with the Nets to Philadelphia tomorrow.
Said he “has a good routine going” in Brooklyn and doesn’t want to break that. – 1:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on how he watches Nets games at home: “No disrespect to @Meghan Triplett, but my TV is on mute.” 🤣🤣🤣 #NetsWorld – 1:44 PM
Kevin Durant on how he watches Nets games at home: “No disrespect to @Meghan Triplett, but my TV is on mute.” 🤣🤣🤣 #NetsWorld – 1:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant on watching Nets games at home: “I love @Meghan Triplett…but the game is on mute.” Shouts out @Sarah Kustok and @NetsOnYES, too. – 1:44 PM
Kevin Durant on watching Nets games at home: “I love @Meghan Triplett…but the game is on mute.” Shouts out @Sarah Kustok and @NetsOnYES, too. – 1:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked KD about playing in the ASG: “I want to play tomorrow.” Said he has a sense of urgency, but doesn’t want to rush it. Points out he missed his return to Golden State this weekend from it, hasn’t seen Warriors’ fans in the Bay since coming to Brooklyn. – 1:40 PM
Asked KD about playing in the ASG: “I want to play tomorrow.” Said he has a sense of urgency, but doesn’t want to rush it. Points out he missed his return to Golden State this weekend from it, hasn’t seen Warriors’ fans in the Bay since coming to Brooklyn. – 1:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kd said he knew what had happened the moment it happened when he injured knee. pic.twitter.com/Kvs9fsWcBh – 1:36 PM
Kd said he knew what had happened the moment it happened when he injured knee. pic.twitter.com/Kvs9fsWcBh – 1:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said he’s feeling better. Knew what he did in the moment. Still working to get back on the court. Thought Sunday’s game was “a character win.” – 1:36 PM
Kevin Durant said he’s feeling better. Knew what he did in the moment. Still working to get back on the court. Thought Sunday’s game was “a character win.” – 1:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star could return from MCL sprain before All-Star break, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 1:33 PM
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star could return from MCL sprain before All-Star break, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 1:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant “progressing well” from knee injury, re-evaluated in two more weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/dur… – 1:10 PM
Durant “progressing well” from knee injury, re-evaluated in two more weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/dur… – 1:10 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant is still at least two weeks away from returning, but his knee is improving enough to resume on-court basketball activities this week.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 1:03 PM
Kevin Durant is still at least two weeks away from returning, but his knee is improving enough to resume on-court basketball activities this week.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 1:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t want to speculate on Kevin Durant playing in the All Star game. Said he shut his mind off after being told the first KD update would come in two weeks, doing the same with this one until he gets another. – 1:03 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he doesn’t want to speculate on Kevin Durant playing in the All Star game. Said he shut his mind off after being told the first KD update would come in two weeks, doing the same with this one until he gets another. – 1:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn says he and the team are encouraged about the update on Kevin Durant’s status, and that it remains unclear if Durant will make the trip to Philadelphia for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. – 1:01 PM
Jacque Vaughn says he and the team are encouraged about the update on Kevin Durant’s status, and that it remains unclear if Durant will make the trip to Philadelphia for tomorrow’s game against the 76ers. – 1:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
It would definitely be the Knicks’ luck if Kevin Durant is cleared to play in time for the Feb. 13 game at MSG, where he never loses. – 12:56 PM
It would definitely be the Knicks’ luck if Kevin Durant is cleared to play in time for the Feb. 13 game at MSG, where he never loses. – 12:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated on February 7th. Brooklyn has 4 games after that before the All-Star break.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Nets hold him out through the break to give him an extended rest. – 12:33 PM
So Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated on February 7th. Brooklyn has 4 games after that before the All-Star break.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Nets hold him out through the break to give him an extended rest. – 12:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Kevin Durant is going to be evaluated again in two weeks and that he will begin running and doing on-court basketball activities this week. Durant has been out with an MCL sprain since Jan. 8. – 12:32 PM
The Nets say Kevin Durant is going to be evaluated again in two weeks and that he will begin running and doing on-court basketball activities this week. Durant has been out with an MCL sprain since Jan. 8. – 12:32 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Update from Nets on Kevin Durant who will begin and running and on-court basketball activities this week and be reassessed in two weeks: pic.twitter.com/bUCr9yLfgQ – 12:31 PM
Update from Nets on Kevin Durant who will begin and running and on-court basketball activities this week and be reassessed in two weeks: pic.twitter.com/bUCr9yLfgQ – 12:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets announce that Kevin Durant will “begin running and on-court basketball activities this week.” They added Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks pic.twitter.com/GeutxOpoam – 12:29 PM
Brooklyn Nets announce that Kevin Durant will “begin running and on-court basketball activities this week.” They added Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks pic.twitter.com/GeutxOpoam – 12:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kevin Durant is “progressing well” in his recovery from a sprained MCL and will be reassessed in two more weeks. – 12:29 PM
Nets say Kevin Durant is “progressing well” in his recovery from a sprained MCL and will be reassessed in two more weeks. – 12:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant update from the #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/PQex50U6bb – 12:29 PM
Kevin Durant update from the #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/PQex50U6bb – 12:29 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will begin running and on-court activities this week and be reevaluated again in two weeks, team says in medical update. – 12:29 PM
Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will begin running and on-court activities this week and be reevaluated again in two weeks, team says in medical update. – 12:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant will begin running and on-court activities this week, per team.
He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/AnLd612Lvr – 12:29 PM
Kevin Durant will begin running and on-court activities this week, per team.
He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/AnLd612Lvr – 12:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant (MCL) will begin running this week, Nets say. – 12:29 PM
Kevin Durant (MCL) will begin running this week, Nets say. – 12:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will begin running and on-court activities this week and be reevaluated again in two weeks, team says. – 12:28 PM
Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will begin running and on-court activities this week and be reevaluated again in two weeks, team says. – 12:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is making progress in his recovery from MCL sprain as planned and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:25 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is making progress in his recovery from MCL sprain as planned and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant will be speaking at Nets practice today.
This will mark the first time KD has spoken since he went down Jan. 8 in Miami. Updates to come. – 12:09 PM
Kevin Durant will be speaking at Nets practice today.
This will mark the first time KD has spoken since he went down Jan. 8 in Miami. Updates to come. – 12:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is supposed to talk to us today for the first time since his MCL sprain. Will pass on anything noteworthy. – 12:08 PM
Kevin Durant is supposed to talk to us today for the first time since his MCL sprain. Will pass on anything noteworthy. – 12:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 24 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.94
2. Luka Dončić: 16.91
3. Joel Embiid: 16.0
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.9
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7
6. Kevin Durant: 13.8
7. LeBron James: 13.38
8. Anthony Davis: 13.37
9. Domantas Sabonis 13.1
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/e6TyseNICR – 12:04 PM
Jan. 24 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.94
2. Luka Dončić: 16.91
3. Joel Embiid: 16.0
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.9
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7
6. Kevin Durant: 13.8
7. LeBron James: 13.38
8. Anthony Davis: 13.37
9. Domantas Sabonis 13.1
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/e6TyseNICR – 12:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Jacque Vaughn ‘looking forward’ to injury update from Kevin Durant nypost.com/2023/01/23/net… via @nypostsports – 10:41 PM
#Nets‘ Jacque Vaughn ‘looking forward’ to injury update from Kevin Durant nypost.com/2023/01/23/net… via @nypostsports – 10:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets growing more confident with how they can win without Kevin Durant nypost.com/2023/01/23/net… via @nypostsports – 10:40 PM
#Nets growing more confident with how they can win without Kevin Durant nypost.com/2023/01/23/net… via @nypostsports – 10:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jrue Holiday won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out K. Durant. – 3:46 PM
Jrue Holiday won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out K. Durant. – 3:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Giannis Antetokounmpo won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out KD – 3:43 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out KD – 3:43 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Vorkunov: Kevin Durant was re-evaluated yesterday. He’ll be re-assessed again in two weeks. The Nets say he is “progressing well and as expected.” He is going to begin running and on-court activities this week. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / January 24, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Recovery has progressed as hoped, but question will be if it makes sense to bring Durant back — if he’s ready — for only a few games ahead of All-Star break. Nets could give him even more time to rehab for resumption on Feb. 24. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 24, 2023
The digital creator business Goldenset Collective launched yesterday with $10 million in seed funding — including backing from Thirty Five Ventures, the investment firm of NBA star Kevin Durant. As traditional athletes increasingly bring their money and business acumen into creator-powered businesses, Durant is merely the latest to dip his toes into the space. -via Digiday / January 23, 2023