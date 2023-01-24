Kevin Durant out another two weeks

Mike Vorkunov: Kevin Durant was re-evaluated yesterday. He’ll be re-assessed again in two weeks. The Nets say he is “progressing well and as expected.” He is going to begin running and on-court activities this week.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated on February 7th. Brooklyn has 4 games after that before the All-Star break.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Kevin Durant is going to be evaluated again in two weeks and that he will begin running and doing on-court basketball activities this week. Durant has been out with an MCL sprain since Jan. 8. – 12:32 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Update from Nets on Kevin Durant who will begin and running and on-court basketball activities this week and be reassessed in two weeks: pic.twitter.com/bUCr9yLfgQ – 12:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets announce that Kevin Durant will “begin running and on-court basketball activities this week.” They added Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks pic.twitter.com/GeutxOpoam – 12:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kevin Durant is “progressing well” in his recovery from a sprained MCL and will be reassessed in two more weeks. – 12:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant update from the #Nets 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/PQex50U6bb – 12:29 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kevin Durant was re-evaluated yesterday. He’ll be re-assessed again in two weeks. The Nets say he is “progressing well and as expected.” He is going to begin running and on-court activities this week. – 12:29 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will begin running and on-court activities this week and be reevaluated again in two weeks, team says in medical update. – 12:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant will begin running and on-court activities this week, per team.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant (MCL) will begin running this week, Nets say. – 12:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will begin running and on-court activities this week and be reevaluated again in two weeks, team says. – 12:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is making progress in his recovery from MCL sprain as planned and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant will be speaking at Nets practice today.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is supposed to talk to us today for the first time since his MCL sprain. Will pass on anything noteworthy. – 12:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 24 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.94
2. Luka Dončić: 16.91
3. Joel Embiid: 16.0
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.9
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7
6. Kevin Durant: 13.8
7. LeBron James: 13.38
8. Anthony Davis: 13.37
9. Domantas Sabonis 13.1
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/e6TyseNICR – 12:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Jacque Vaughn ‘looking forward’ to injury update from Kevin Durant nypost.com/2023/01/23/net… via @nypostsports – 10:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets growing more confident with how they can win without Kevin Durant nypost.com/2023/01/23/net… via @nypostsports – 10:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jrue Holiday won Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Kyrie Irving was among the nominees in the East. In 3 games, Irving averaged 38.7 pts on 52% shooting. He hit 15 of 30 3-pt attempts, averaged 8.3 rebs, 7.3 assists, 2.7 stls & 1 TO in 39 mpg. Nets went 2-1 w/out K. Durant. – 3:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Adrian Wojnarowski: Recovery has progressed as hoped, but question will be if it makes sense to bring Durant back — if he’s ready — for only a few games ahead of All-Star break. Nets could give him even more time to rehab for resumption on Feb. 24. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 24, 2023
The digital creator business Goldenset Collective launched yesterday with $10 million in seed funding — including backing from Thirty Five Ventures, the investment firm of NBA star Kevin Durant. As traditional athletes increasingly bring their money and business acumen into creator-powered businesses, Durant is merely the latest to dip his toes into the space. -via Digiday / January 23, 2023
Goldenset is an incubator for digital creators, providing them with the funding and structural support necessary to convert their followings into sustainable businesses. It was founded by Darren Lachtman and Nick Millman, whose previous venture, the Gen Z-focused media network Brat TV, also counted Durant among its investors. “I think it just aligned with how [Durant and his partners] think about the space,” Lachtman said. “It’s a combo of both knowing us from our previous work and also being interested in the creator economy as well.” -via Digiday / January 23, 2023