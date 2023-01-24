Kings' Richaun Holmes a buyout candidate?

Rival teams in need of size are monitoring Kings center Richaun Holmes as a potential buyout candidate in the event that Sacramento is unable to trade him before the deadline, sources say.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings have responded excellently here in the 3rd quarter and it has a lot to do with the bench unit.
15-4 run led by Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Richaun Holmes. – 12:11 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The 3-point streak ends at 10 straight. Richaun Holmes grabbed the board and finished off the And-1. – 11:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes is getting ready to check into the game for the Kings. – 11:47 PM
More on this storyline
Richaun Holmes is available for trade, league sources told Yahoo Sports. After signing a four-year, $46 million deal in the 2021 offseason, Holmes has not been a part of head coach Mike Brown’s rotation this season. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 12, 2023
Sean Cunningham: Richaun Holmes will be available for the Kings tonight vs. Washington. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / December 23, 2022
The same may not be the case for veteran center Richaun Holmes. Despite being in the second year of a four-year contract, Holmes has fallen out of the rotation. The 29-year-old hasn’t seen action in six of the last seven games, with his only court time coming in the 153-121 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. Whether the Kings can find a trade partner for Holmes is in question. He’s owed $11.2 million this season, $12 million next season and he has a player option for $12.9 million in 2024-25. -via Kings Beat / November 21, 2022