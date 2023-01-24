Kristaps Porzingis to decline player option?

Washington continues to tell rival teams that it plans to re-sign Kuzma as well as Kristaps Porziņģis, who can also become a free agent this summer if he declines his $36 million player option for next season. One source close to the situation said declining the option and becoming a free agent is indeed a prime option Porziņģis is considering, but I’m told he likes his situation in the nation’s capital.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I wonder if the Wizards will try to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis at a number lower than his $36 million player option (3-yr, $90M?) next season that would then give them a better chance at staying under the tax if they have to pay top dollar to re-sign Kyle Kuzma who will test UFA. – 7:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis 🤝 Jalen Brunson
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Update for Mavs vs Wizards tomorrow, Kristaps Porzingis is out with a sprained left ankle suffered Saturday. Wizards say he’ll be listed as week-to-week. KP has appeared in 41 of Washington’s 46 games this season, posting per game averages of 22 pts and nearly 9 rebs. – 12:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is now considered week-to-week with his sprained left ankle, the Wizards say. That suggests he will miss at least 3+ games. – 11:54 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is listed as week-to-week with a left ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. The injury occurred in Saturday’s win vs. Orlando and is the first substantial injury for Porzingis this season. The team starts a 5 game road trip today, with Dallas up first. – 11:44 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say that Kristaps Porzingis will be listed as week-to-week with a sprained left ankle.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:40 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis, who sprained his left ankle during Saturday’s win, will be listed as week-to-week, the Wizards announced. – 11:38 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Franz Wagner had Kristaps Porzingis wondering where he went with that smooth euro-step 👀
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. said Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Said he doesn’t think it’s too bad. – 9:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis’ left ankle sprain will be reevaluated tomorrow, Wes Unseld Jr. said. “I don’t think it’s too bad, but fingers crossed,” Unseld added. – 9:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. on Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle sprain: “I don’t think it’s too bad, but fingers crossed.” – 9:43 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30p 5r
Kuzma: 25p 10r 6a
Beal: 17p 8a 4r
Porzingis (17p) left in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. – 9:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30 pts. (T-career high), 5 rebs.
Kuzma: 25 pts., 10 rebs., 6 assts.
Porzingis: Left game in 3Q w/sprained left ankle
Fultz: 23 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 18/34, Magic 14/34
Wizards: 2nd-highest point total this season – 9:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic and improved to (20-26).
#DCAboveAll 138
#MagicTogether 118
Rui Hachimura led all scorers with 30, Kyle Kuzma had 25.
7 Wizards were in double figures.
Porzingis 17
Beal 17
Gafford 14
Wright 15
Morris 10 – 9:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Gafford has fouled out, and Porzingis was ruled out with an ankle injury means the Orlando Magic have the size advantage down low. – 9:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT for the rest of this game with a left ankle sprain, the Wizards announce. – 9:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 9:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis will not return to the game because of a left ankle sprain, the Wizards said. – 9:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards head to the fourth leading the Magic 100-91. Kristaps Porzingis left for the locker room with an injury with ~5 mins left in the quarter and Daniel Gafford is back on the Wizards’ bench after going to the locker room with an injury before that.
Kuzma leads with 22p – 8:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Magic 100-91 after three. Kuzma has 22 points and Hachimura has 21, as they aim to hang on with Porzingis nursing an ankle injury. Gafford, though, is back on the bench. – 8:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis rolled his ankle and left the game, not long after Daniel Gafford exited with an injury. Wizards are all of a sudden without their two starting bigs. – 8:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is limping off to the locker room through the opposing team’s tunnel because it was closer. Midway through the third, Wiz are up 90-79. – 8:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis is limping gingerly to the locker room with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter. – 8:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards lead the Magic at the half.
#DCAboveAll 70
#MagicTogether 57
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15, Kristaps Porzingis has 13, Daniel Gafford with 11, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright each have 10.
* 5 in double figures for Washington – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 70-57 Wizards over the Magic at halftime. Wizards already have 5 players in double figures:
Kuzma: 15
Porzingis: 13
Gafford: 11
Hachimura: 10
Wright: 10 – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57
Kuzma: 15p 6r (four three’s)
Porzingis: 13p 4r
Fafford: 11p 6r
Hachimura and Wright have 10p each – 8:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Orlando Magic after one-quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 37
#MagicTogether 26
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 9, And Kristaps Porzingis has 8. – 7:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Magic 37-26
Kuzma has 3 three’s for 9 points
Porzingis has 8
Gafford has 7
Franz Wagner has 3 fouls already. – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Like the last Magic-Wizards matchup, Kristaps Porziņģis is guarding Markelle Fultz and is in a big drop against him.
The interesting part is that Markelle is guarding Kristaps on the other end, even in halfcourt possessions. – 7:14 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Jamahl Mosley on keys to containing the Wizards “Protect the paint; see a crowd the entire night.” Coach wants to make it difficult for Porzingis, Beal, and Kuzma. He’s going to throw different lineups to counter Washington’s big lineup. pic.twitter.com/yxHfNtTiIJ – 5:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Orlando Magic:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 5:22 PM
More on this storyline
Neil Dalal: Jordan Goodwin is back with the Wizards as they start their 5-game road trip on Tuesday in Dallas. Vernon Carey Jr. also with the team with Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) potentially out the entire trip. Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / January 23, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s optimism of a Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) return to the Washington lineup within two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis is averaging 22 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Wizards this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 23, 2023
Washington Wizards: Injury update: Kristaps Porzingis will be listed as week-to-week with a sprained left ankle. The injury originally occurred in the third quarter of the team’s win over Orlando on January 21. -via Twitter @WashWizards / January 23, 2023