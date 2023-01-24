Kyle Kuzma can see himself in Washington long term

Could you see yourself staying in Washington for the long term? Kyle Kuzma: For sure. One hundred percent. They showed me love. They have allowed me to have a platform to show my game and show the league I’m not just a role player. I’m someone that’s arriving right now. That’s the biggest thing for me. I want to keep elevating. Having a leadership position, having somewhere where I’m developing and playing my game and my role and I’m getting better every single game — that’s what I care about.
Source: Josh Robbins @ The Athletic
Isaiah Roby @roby_isaiah
Just saw the story of @Kyle Kuzma donating to his childhood YMCA👏👏 that brought back memories of spending days at my local Y until they kicked me out at night. Love to see guys giving back – 4:58 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🏀The Hoop Collective Column🏀
Kyle Kuzma and Fred VanVleet are unlikely to sign extensions.
The same with Domantas Sabonis, Dejounte Murray and OG Anunoby this offseason.
Why?
The extension rules are outdated
Here is how to fix them in the next CBA
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Based on recent reports it appears Kyle Kuzma and Jerami Grant are off the table in trades.
Can’t say I understand that for either team, so we’ll see if it holds closer to the deadline.
If so, Nets should be in the mix for guys like John Collins, Bojan Bogdanovic, Naz Reid, etc – 12:22 PM
Based on recent reports it appears Kyle Kuzma and Jerami Grant are off the table in trades.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I wonder if the Wizards will try to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis at a number lower than his $36 million player option (3-yr, $90M?) next season that would then give them a better chance at staying under the tax if they have to pay top dollar to re-sign Kyle Kuzma who will test UFA. – 7:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
My read on the Rui Hachimura trade is it’s Step 1 towards something else. Obviously, clears way to re-sign Kuzma. Also, more room under tax to convert Goodwin’s deal. Just need roster spot.
The question is the picks… (1/2) – 7:15 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
What the Lakers’ acquisition of Rui Hachimura means for Los Angeles’ offseason accounting, Washington’s plans for Kyle Kuzma, and how it may set the table for the rest of a quiet trade market to this point.
Quick @YahooSports story:
sports.yahoo.com/lakers-acquisi… – 6:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyle Kuzma seeing Rui Hachimura get traded to LA pic.twitter.com/lg1CmxKF8P – 1:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lakers got Rui Hachimura for a surprisingly low price, and that may mean Kyle Kuzma is off the table now. Truly weird stuff from the Wizards unless they’re convinced Kuz will re-sign, and he sounded pretty ready to test UFA last we heard… – 1:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards’ increasing determination to trade Rui Hachimura, who is now headed to the Lakers, is a reflection of their increasing confidence in being able to re-sign Kyle Kuzma this summer, league sources.
More to come here: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Hachimura and the Wizards were unable to agree on a rookie extension prior to the season and trade became more likely as Kyle Kuzma solidified himself as a priority to sign to a long-term deal in the Wizards front court. – 12:44 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Enjoyed Kyle Kuzma’s quote on his approach to his career season
“I’m not trying to be bored with being consistent and playing this way from an energy standpoint and production.” – 10:59 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Basketball players are some of our first Heroes, especially in inner cities, so I asked @Kyle Kuzma about his 1,000,000 donation potentially helping make for the next Kyle Kuzma. Real one ✊🏽. pic.twitter.com/OyLojuF3p8 – 10:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30p 5r
Kuzma: 25p 10r 6a
Beal: 17p 8a 4r
Porzingis (17p) left in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. – 9:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 138, Magic 118
Hachimura: 30 pts. (T-career high), 5 rebs.
Kuzma: 25 pts., 10 rebs., 6 assts.
Porzingis: Left game in 3Q w/sprained left ankle
Fultz: 23 pts., 5 rebs., 8 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 18/34, Magic 14/34
Wizards: 2nd-highest point total this season – 9:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards defeated the Orlando Magic and improved to (20-26).
#DCAboveAll 138
#MagicTogether 118
Rui Hachimura led all scorers with 30, Kyle Kuzma had 25.
7 Wizards were in double figures.
Porzingis 17
Beal 17
Gafford 14
Wright 15
Morris 10 – 9:26 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards head to the fourth leading the Magic 100-91. Kristaps Porzingis left for the locker room with an injury with ~5 mins left in the quarter and Daniel Gafford is back on the Wizards’ bench after going to the locker room with an injury before that.
Kuzma leads with 22p – 8:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards lead the magic after 3.
#DCAboveAll 100
#MagicTogether 91
Kyle Kuzma 22
Rui Hachimura 21 – 8:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Magic 100-91 after three. Kuzma has 22 points and Hachimura has 21, as they aim to hang on with Porzingis nursing an ankle injury. Gafford, though, is back on the bench. – 8:52 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards lead the Magic at the half.
#DCAboveAll 70
#MagicTogether 57
Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards with 15, Kristaps Porzingis has 13, Daniel Gafford with 11, Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright each have 10.
* 5 in double figures for Washington – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 70-57 Wizards over the Magic at halftime. Wizards already have 5 players in double figures:
Kuzma: 15
Porzingis: 13
Gafford: 11
Hachimura: 10
Wright: 10 – 8:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
At halftime, the Wizards lead the Magic 70-57. Kyle Kuzma has a game-high 15 points, along with six rebounds and three assists. Markelle Fultz has a team-high 11 points, three rebounds and four assists. – 8:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 70, Magic 57
Kuzma: 15p 6r (four three’s)
Porzingis: 13p 4r
Fafford: 11p 6r
Hachimura and Wright have 10p each – 8:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyle Kuzma is on fire tonight. He sets the tone for the Wizards! #DCAboveAll – 7:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyle Kuzma was on fire in the 1st quarter for the Wizards against the Magic. 9 points, 3 3s, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block. He did it all. Once again. #DCAboveAll – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Orlando Magic after one-quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 37
#MagicTogether 26
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 9, And Kristaps Porzingis has 8. – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Magic 37-26 at the end of the 1st quarter. Kuzma leads all scorers with 9 pts, Wiz lead 16-10 PITP. – 7:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Magic 37-26
Kuzma has 3 three’s for 9 points
Porzingis has 8
Gafford has 7
Franz Wagner has 3 fouls already. – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
During the first quarter, Kyle Kuzma sank the 750th 3-pointer of his regular-season career. – 7:18 PM
You know full well they want to keep you long term. Kyle Kuzma: One hundred percent. How much of a source of peace is that for you? Kyle Kuzma: Yeah, it is a source of peace, because any time somebody wants you, that’s a good thing. You want to be wanted in this world. You don’t want to be not-wanted. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023
Kyle Kuzma: So, it’s a great feeling. It’s like being wanted to be married, wanted to have a relationship. As a person, you love that, you feel love. You feel that and it makes you alive. It’s a great thing, especially when you think of the landscape of this sport between teams and players. Players are gone year after year. There are such short stints now. For anybody to want to keep you long term, that’s a blessing. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023