Lakers not done making moves after Rui Hachimura trade?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This game is a really good example of why the Lakers traded for a Rui Hachimura-sized player. AK – 11:02 PM
This game is a really good example of why the Lakers traded for a Rui Hachimura-sized player. AK – 11:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Excellent and-1 bucket by Deni Avdija in his first game since Tommy Sheppard said the Hachimura trade was partly about clearing the way for him to take on a larger role. pic.twitter.com/dOHy6QtI0j – 10:39 PM
Excellent and-1 bucket by Deni Avdija in his first game since Tommy Sheppard said the Hachimura trade was partly about clearing the way for him to take on a larger role. pic.twitter.com/dOHy6QtI0j – 10:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The newest Laker Rui Hachimura getting a workout in before the game. He’s not making his debut tonight. Rob Pelinka loved Hachimura coming out of Gonzaga and was high on him in that draft so he’s happy to get him now. pic.twitter.com/bFyfQ4Bfjv – 10:10 PM
The newest Laker Rui Hachimura getting a workout in before the game. He’s not making his debut tonight. Rob Pelinka loved Hachimura coming out of Gonzaga and was high on him in that draft so he’s happy to get him now. pic.twitter.com/bFyfQ4Bfjv – 10:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hachimura told people around him in college at Gonzaga that he wanted L.A. to be his home after playing in the city at then Staples Center.
He cited the weather at first, but significantly, said he has family and friends here, with 🇯🇵 only a 9-hour flight away. – 9:01 PM
Hachimura told people around him in college at Gonzaga that he wanted L.A. to be his home after playing in the city at then Staples Center.
He cited the weather at first, but significantly, said he has family and friends here, with 🇯🇵 only a 9-hour flight away. – 9:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is now in the game and just hit a corner 3. He was out of the rotation, but the Hachimura trade and Porzingis injury have evidently opened the door for him. – 8:59 PM
Will Barton is now in the game and just hit a corner 3. He was out of the rotation, but the Hachimura trade and Porzingis injury have evidently opened the door for him. – 8:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Rob Pelinka introducing Rui Hachimura, says: “Doesn’t mean our work is finished.” pic.twitter.com/fYtsPQrSCQ – 8:54 PM
Rob Pelinka introducing Rui Hachimura, says: “Doesn’t mean our work is finished.” pic.twitter.com/fYtsPQrSCQ – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rob Pelinka on acquiring Rui Hachimura and the upcoming trade deadline pic.twitter.com/iQ30eOs2CO – 8:54 PM
Rob Pelinka on acquiring Rui Hachimura and the upcoming trade deadline pic.twitter.com/iQ30eOs2CO – 8:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rob Pelinka said the Rui Hachimura trade was “an opportunity to strike early” in a mostly dormant trade market so far but added, “it doesn’t mean our work is finished.” – 8:53 PM
Rob Pelinka said the Rui Hachimura trade was “an opportunity to strike early” in a mostly dormant trade market so far but added, “it doesn’t mean our work is finished.” – 8:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura told us on a @SpectrumSN interview (coming up on the pregame show) that he chose No. 8 in part due to being a Kobe fan growing up, and also because part of his name means 8 in Japanese.
With Kobe’s No. 8 retired, Hachimura will wear 28 as a Laker. – 8:52 PM
Rui Hachimura told us on a @SpectrumSN interview (coming up on the pregame show) that he chose No. 8 in part due to being a Kobe fan growing up, and also because part of his name means 8 in Japanese.
With Kobe’s No. 8 retired, Hachimura will wear 28 as a Laker. – 8:52 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Seems like Phil Handy is getting a feel for what Rui Hachimura can do. They’ve done some catch and shoot, some corner threes stepping into the shot, and some post-up work like this. Rui seems to be in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/tCigMNDcqF – 8:17 PM
Seems like Phil Handy is getting a feel for what Rui Hachimura can do. They’ve done some catch and shoot, some corner threes stepping into the shot, and some post-up work like this. Rui seems to be in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/tCigMNDcqF – 8:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ll be talking Wizards/Rui Hachimura on @1067theFan with my guy @Nell_BTP coming up here in a few moments. Listen in… – 7:33 PM
I’ll be talking Wizards/Rui Hachimura on @1067theFan with my guy @Nell_BTP coming up here in a few moments. Listen in… – 7:33 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: The Wizards, again, had to salvage rather than build w/the trade of former first-rounder Rui Hachimura Monday. Now they must try and turn the three second-round picks they got from the Lakers into someone that can make a difference. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HtSPfF – 5:00 PM
PMers: The Wizards, again, had to salvage rather than build w/the trade of former first-rounder Rui Hachimura Monday. Now they must try and turn the three second-round picks they got from the Lakers into someone that can make a difference. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HtSPfF – 5:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod on YouTube, w/@DimeDropperPod from @lockedonclips! We talk Rui Hachimura, tonight’s Lakers-Clippers game, point forward Paul George, and more! @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uDb3wXbsmfw?t=2 – 4:37 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod on YouTube, w/@DimeDropperPod from @lockedonclips! We talk Rui Hachimura, tonight’s Lakers-Clippers game, point forward Paul George, and more! @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtu.be/uDb3wXbsmfw?t=2 – 4:37 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I dove deep on the Rui Hachimura trade to the Lakers.
-Why and how Rui struggled in Washington
-Why I have some questions on if he’ll help LA if they make the playoffs
-Why I think this move probably still made sense for the Lakers to make.
https://t.co/ZuW9oMDQWH pic.twitter.com/Q1pyArWjTd – 3:51 PM
I dove deep on the Rui Hachimura trade to the Lakers.
-Why and how Rui struggled in Washington
-Why I have some questions on if he’ll help LA if they make the playoffs
-Why I think this move probably still made sense for the Lakers to make.
https://t.co/ZuW9oMDQWH pic.twitter.com/Q1pyArWjTd – 3:51 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport What’s Next for Los Angeles Lakers after Rui Hachimura Trade? — Short-term, by the deadline and summer; and why seconds are disposable but why these specific seconds could be problematic bleacherreport.com/articles/10062… – 3:44 PM
Latest @BleacherReport What’s Next for Los Angeles Lakers after Rui Hachimura Trade? — Short-term, by the deadline and summer; and why seconds are disposable but why these specific seconds could be problematic bleacherreport.com/articles/10062… – 3:44 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/s99GGFosO7 – 3:32 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/s99GGFosO7 – 3:32 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Our @Josh Robbins on the Hachimura trade, and what he argues has undermined the Wizards for a while now: poor drafts. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3WyHlLZ – 3:07 PM
Our @Josh Robbins on the Hachimura trade, and what he argues has undermined the Wizards for a while now: poor drafts. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3WyHlLZ – 3:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ll be talking Wizards and the Rui Hachimura trade in a few minutes here on @910thefan with @AwaddRadio. Listen in… – 2:15 PM
I’ll be talking Wizards and the Rui Hachimura trade in a few minutes here on @910thefan with @AwaddRadio. Listen in… – 2:15 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I break down the Rui Hachimura trade, + examine the larger landscape as the deadline approaches: Clips, Bulls, Heat, Raps, LAL, POR, more. Plus 12-man All-Star roster dilemmas:
Apple: apple.co/3DfJWUf
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HqZerS – 1:46 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I break down the Rui Hachimura trade, + examine the larger landscape as the deadline approaches: Clips, Bulls, Heat, Raps, LAL, POR, more. Plus 12-man All-Star roster dilemmas:
Apple: apple.co/3DfJWUf
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HqZerS – 1:46 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Rui Hachimura this season when…
Playing <=25 MINS (17 GP):
—9.4 PTS
—47.2 2P%
—26.7 3P%
—48.6 TS%
Playing >25 MINS (13 GP):
—17.8 PTS
—60.5 2P%
—40.9 3P%
—62.2 TS%
FULL TRADE REACTION POD⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/EZNEmYhuyZ
🍎 https://t.co/uItXJDclPN
✳️ https://t.co/Nhv6InXWEr pic.twitter.com/kviiL12LYE – 1:42 PM
Rui Hachimura this season when…
Playing <=25 MINS (17 GP):
—9.4 PTS
—47.2 2P%
—26.7 3P%
—48.6 TS%
Playing >25 MINS (13 GP):
—17.8 PTS
—60.5 2P%
—40.9 3P%
—62.2 TS%
FULL TRADE REACTION POD⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/EZNEmYhuyZ
🍎 https://t.co/uItXJDclPN
✳️ https://t.co/Nhv6InXWEr pic.twitter.com/kviiL12LYE – 1:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/YqGvGLaXCD – 1:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/YqGvGLaXCD – 1:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Wizards, again, had to salvage rather than build w/the trade of former first-rounder Rui Hachimura Monday. Now they must try and turn the three second-round picks they got from the Lakers into someone that can make a difference. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HtSPfF – 1:00 PM
The Wizards, again, had to salvage rather than build w/the trade of former first-rounder Rui Hachimura Monday. Now they must try and turn the three second-round picks they got from the Lakers into someone that can make a difference. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HtSPfF – 1:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/jAB7NVeMXr – 12:11 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/jAB7NVeMXr – 12:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The NBA franchises that perform well year-in, year-out tend to be the ones that consistently draft well. That is the crux of the Washington Wizards’ current predicament: They haven’t drafted well in recent years, as the Rui Hachimura trade demonstrates.
theathletic.com/4119897/2023/0… – 12:05 PM
The NBA franchises that perform well year-in, year-out tend to be the ones that consistently draft well. That is the crux of the Washington Wizards’ current predicament: They haven’t drafted well in recent years, as the Rui Hachimura trade demonstrates.
theathletic.com/4119897/2023/0… – 12:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! I wrote a bunch about Rui Hachimura, who he is and isn’t as a player at this point, and his fit on the Lakers. A substantial scouting deep dive on an interesting trade for LA:
theathletic.com/4120163/2023/0… – 11:28 AM
Hey! I wrote a bunch about Rui Hachimura, who he is and isn’t as a player at this point, and his fit on the Lakers. A substantial scouting deep dive on an interesting trade for LA:
theathletic.com/4120163/2023/0… – 11:28 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talk Rui Hachimura and Lakers-Clippers with @DimeDropperPod from @lockedonclips! How will the new forward fit with the Lakers? And what are the big matchups in tonight’s game? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tra… – 10:43 AM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talk Rui Hachimura and Lakers-Clippers with @DimeDropperPod from @lockedonclips! How will the new forward fit with the Lakers? And what are the big matchups in tonight’s game? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tra… – 10:43 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/vCok73uU5o – 10:39 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/vCok73uU5o – 10:39 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Some perspective on the Rui Hachimura trade: what it means in the short-term and what it could mean in the bigger picture. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:09 AM
Some perspective on the Rui Hachimura trade: what it means in the short-term and what it could mean in the bigger picture. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:09 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/kxDUrEC3y0 – 9:50 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/kxDUrEC3y0 – 9:50 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards drafted Rui Hachimura ninth overall in 2019. Trading him on Monday reflects the Wizards’ Achilles’ heel: their inability in recent years to build through the draft. Here’s my column for @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4119897/2023/0… – 9:15 AM
The Washington Wizards drafted Rui Hachimura ninth overall in 2019. Trading him on Monday reflects the Wizards’ Achilles’ heel: their inability in recent years to build through the draft. Here’s my column for @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4119897/2023/0… – 9:15 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Wizards, again, had to salvage rather than build w/the trade of former first-rounder Rui Hachimura Monday. Now they must try and turn the three second-round picks they got from the Lakers into a legit wing that can make a difference. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HtSPfF – 9:00 AM
The Wizards, again, had to salvage rather than build w/the trade of former first-rounder Rui Hachimura Monday. Now they must try and turn the three second-round picks they got from the Lakers into a legit wing that can make a difference. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HtSPfF – 9:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Hachimura trade, Porzingis injury shake up Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/thr… – 8:59 AM
Three things to Know: Hachimura trade, Porzingis injury shake up Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/thr… – 8:59 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/jhtUeQPxHj – 8:59 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Danny Leroux
Join us:
https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/jhtUeQPxHj – 8:59 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/win… – 1:59 AM
Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/win… – 1:59 AM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards drafted Rui Hachimura ninth overall in 2019. Trading him on Monday reflects the Wizards’ Achilles’ heel: their inability in recent years to build through the draft. Here’s my column for @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4119897/2023/0… – 10:58 PM
The Washington Wizards drafted Rui Hachimura ninth overall in 2019. Trading him on Monday reflects the Wizards’ Achilles’ heel: their inability in recent years to build through the draft. Here’s my column for @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/4119897/2023/0… – 10:58 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Rob Pelinka and Rui Hachimura are addressing the media together pregame pic.twitter.com/dUOnRPm9Uf -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 24, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham said he’s excited about the acquisition of Rui Hachimura: “More size on the perimeter, can guard players in the post … can hit shots and also fit into the system. He checks the box on (several areas). To be able to add a talent (like that) is a no brainer.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 24, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham on Rui Hachimura: “I’m super-duper excited. … I’ve always been impressed by him. Just a multi-faceted, strong, athletic, skilled young player. … I think he’s gonna bring a lot.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 24, 2023