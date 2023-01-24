Marcus Smart unsure of return from injury

Marcus Smart unsure of return from injury

Marcus Smart unsure of return from injury

Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart asked for a timetable on returning from what he said was an ankle bone bruise: “None. I’m hoping for a week or two, but who knows? I (don’t) want to go out there and rush back and then we’re in the same predicament a couple months from now, a couple days from now.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Back issue sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler; Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for matchup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:33 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out. – 6:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Q: Is Marcus Smart still day to day?
Joe Mazzulla: “Yes, just not today.” – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier– Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for tonight’s game against against Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Boston plays it cautious on second night of back-to-back, after Monday night loss in Orlando. – 1:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Jaylen Brown (adductor management), Al Horford (back) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are out for #Celtics #Heat. – 1:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat getting a version of Celtics lite tonight. Basically Jayson Tatum or bust:
Out for Boston
Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons)
Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management)
Al Horford (low back stiffness)
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain)
Danilo Gallinari (knee ACL repair) – 1:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for tonight vs. Heat:
Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUT
Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) – OUT
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT – 1:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Long injury report from the Celtics in Miami tonight:
Malcolm Brogdon – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jaylen Brown – Right Adductor Injury Management – OUT
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics say Jaylen Brown (adductor), Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (rest) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all OUT tonight vs #Heat. – 1:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report at Miami tonight:
Malcolm Brogdon – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jaylen Brown – Right Adductor Injury Management – OUT
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On the second night of a back-to-back in Miami, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Al Horford are all sitting out. Robert Williams, who didn’t play last night, isn’t listed on the injury report. – 1:00 PM

Bobby Manning: Joe Mazzulla says again that Marcus Smart is day-to-day. He isn’t sure of Malcolm Brogdon’s status for tomorrow. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / January 23, 2023

