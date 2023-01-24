Marcus Smart unsure of return from injury

Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart asked for a timetable on returning from what he said was an ankle bone bruise: “None. I’m hoping for a week or two, but who knows? I (don’t) want to go out there and rush back and then we’re in the same predicament a couple months from now, a couple days from now.”
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart asked for a timetable on returning from what he said was an ankle bone bruise: “None. I’m hoping for a week or two, but who knows? I (don’t) want to go out there and rush back and then we’re in the same predicament a couple months from now, a couple days from now.” – 6:42 PM
Marcus Smart asked for a timetable on returning from what he said was an ankle bone bruise: “None. I’m hoping for a week or two, but who knows? I (don’t) want to go out there and rush back and then we’re in the same predicament a couple months from now, a couple days from now.” – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Back issue sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler; Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for matchup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:33 PM
Back issue sidelines Heat’s Jimmy Butler; Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for matchup. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:33 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out. – 6:24 PM
Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out. – 6:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Joe Mazzulla just walked last Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, then turned around and said “you can’t do that.”
That’s all from here thanks for tuning in. – 6:23 PM
Joe Mazzulla just walked last Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, then turned around and said “you can’t do that.”
That’s all from here thanks for tuning in. – 6:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Q: Is Marcus Smart still day to day?
Joe Mazzulla: “Yes, just not today.” – 6:01 PM
Q: Is Marcus Smart still day to day?
Joe Mazzulla: “Yes, just not today.” – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier– Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
From earlier– Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for tonight’s game against against Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Boston plays it cautious on second night of back-to-back, after Monday night loss in Orlando. – 1:34 PM
Celtics without Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford for tonight’s game against against Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Boston plays it cautious on second night of back-to-back, after Monday night loss in Orlando. – 1:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Jaylen Brown (adductor management), Al Horford (back) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are out for #Celtics #Heat. – 1:08 PM
Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Jaylen Brown (adductor management), Al Horford (back) and Marcus Smart (ankle) are out for #Celtics #Heat. – 1:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat getting a version of Celtics lite tonight. Basically Jayson Tatum or bust:
Out for Boston
Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons)
Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management)
Al Horford (low back stiffness)
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain)
Danilo Gallinari (knee ACL repair) – 1:05 PM
Heat getting a version of Celtics lite tonight. Basically Jayson Tatum or bust:
Out for Boston
Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons)
Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management)
Al Horford (low back stiffness)
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain)
Danilo Gallinari (knee ACL repair) – 1:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for tonight vs. Heat:
Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUT
Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) – OUT
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT – 1:05 PM
Celtics injury report for tonight vs. Heat:
Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUT
Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) – OUT
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT – 1:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Long injury report from the Celtics in Miami tonight:
Malcolm Brogdon – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jaylen Brown – Right Adductor Injury Management – OUT
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:02 PM
Long injury report from the Celtics in Miami tonight:
Malcolm Brogdon – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jaylen Brown – Right Adductor Injury Management – OUT
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics say Jaylen Brown (adductor), Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (rest) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all OUT tonight vs #Heat. – 1:01 PM
#Celtics say Jaylen Brown (adductor), Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (rest) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all OUT tonight vs #Heat. – 1:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report at Miami tonight:
Malcolm Brogdon – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jaylen Brown – Right Adductor Injury Management – OUT
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:00 PM
Celtics Injury Report at Miami tonight:
Malcolm Brogdon – Personal Reasons – OUT
Jaylen Brown – Right Adductor Injury Management – OUT
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Low Back Stiffness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On the second night of a back-to-back in Miami, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Al Horford are all sitting out. Robert Williams, who didn’t play last night, isn’t listed on the injury report. – 1:00 PM
On the second night of a back-to-back in Miami, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Al Horford are all sitting out. Robert Williams, who didn’t play last night, isn’t listed on the injury report. – 1:00 PM
More on this storyline
Souichi Terada: Joe Mazzulla says Marcus Smart is still day-to-day, but “just not today.” -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / January 24, 2023
Bobby Manning: Joe Mazzulla says again that Marcus Smart is day-to-day. He isn’t sure of Malcolm Brogdon’s status for tomorrow. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / January 23, 2023
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Marcus Smart will miss tomorrow’s game in Orlando with the sprained ankle he suffered last night in Toronto. Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will sit, too. Robert Williams (knee) is questionable. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / January 22, 2023