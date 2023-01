Nets have inquired about Naz Reid

Towns is a pick-and-pop big who prefers to drop back to the 3-point line after setting screens. Naz Reid likes to roll to the basket, but he does his best work catching pocket passes and not lobs. For Edwards, the adjustment was even greater. He has never been a lob thrower. Not in his first two seasons in Minnesota; not in his lone college season at Georgia; not in high school in Atlanta . “We didn’t have a rolling big, a vertical target. It’s not something that you look for initially when you’ve been playing three years without one,” coach Chris Finch said earlier this season. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023