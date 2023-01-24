Nets have inquired about Naz Reid

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on Monday that Timberwolves center Naz Reid has drawn interest from the Clippers and Nuggets. I’ve heard from league sources that the Nets have also inquired about Reid, so there would be competition for him if Minnesota chose to move him, though the price for the upcoming free agent wouldn’t be significant.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Naz Reid is the type of player who would come to Denver and look 20% better than he does now once he’s in this offense — and Reid’s already pretty good. Playmaking five who can shoot, score, create off the bounce, just make stuff happen like DeMarcus Cousins did here last year. – 7:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets don’t *really* need anything on the trade market. It’s about fortifying the rotation for a playoff run if opportunity presents itself.
I had floated Rui for Denver. He’s a better fit in LAL. Naz Reid is a great fit but not right contract.
Gonna hear a lot of rumors. – 12:45 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Nate Knight, Naz Reid and Luka Garza:
“Right now with Rudy out, KAT out, we have a 3-headed center. Every night it’s going to be different. Every one has helped us win games in a different way.” – 11:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Naz Reid sits less than two minutes into the second half. He picked up his third foul. Did not look happy. – 9:22 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun goes at Naz Reid on back-to-back possessions. He’s 6-6 from the field for 13 points already. pic.twitter.com/6rsraRW3ns – 8:58 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun is treating Naz Reid the way Bruno Fernando did during the NCAA Tournament – 8:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has drawn interest from various teams on the trade market, including the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023
Jace Frederick: Every time I’ve seen Jaden McDaniels exit the locker room, he looks at Naz Reid with a straight face, says, “Naz Reid,” then walks away. Asked Naz Reid if that’s a constant: “Every single time.” Even on the court. -via Twitter / January 20, 2023
Towns is a pick-and-pop big who prefers to drop back to the 3-point line after setting screens. Naz Reid likes to roll to the basket, but he does his best work catching pocket passes and not lobs. For Edwards, the adjustment was even greater. He has never been a lob thrower. Not in his first two seasons in Minnesota; not in his lone college season at Georgia; not in high school in Atlanta. “We didn’t have a rolling big, a vertical target. It’s not something that you look for initially when you’ve been playing three years without one,” coach Chris Finch said earlier this season. -via The Athletic / January 18, 2023
