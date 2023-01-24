Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

January 24, 2023- by

By |

The Denver Nuggets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $4,936,174 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,681,226 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Altitude 2
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Uncle Jusuf Nurkic & Dame’s son is the best duo in Portland since Lillard & CJ McCollum 😍
🎥 @Portland Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/nhKNE7QWQk4:56 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Uncle Jusuf Nurkic & Dame’s son is the best duo in Portland since Lillard & CJ McCollum 😍
🎥 @Portland Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/Z0mARHygCC4:55 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home