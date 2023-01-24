Pelicans reach out to Hawks regarding John Collins

The New Orleans Pelicans reached out to the Atlanta Hawks regarding forward John Collins, but talks were merely preliminary, according to league sources.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Based on recent reports it appears Kyle Kuzma and Jerami Grant are off the table in trades.
Can’t say I understand that for either team, so we’ll see if it holds closer to the deadline.
If so, Nets should be in the mix for guys like John Collins, Bojan Bogdanovic, Naz Reid, etc – 12:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good sequence from John Collins — knocked down a 3 then got a big time block on a LaVine layup about :45 later that led to a Trae Young layup. Hawks still trail 99-93 with 4:21 in the go. – 10:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
NBA’s top alley-oop combos through games played 1/20:
46 Trae Young – Clint Capela (ATL)
23 Trae Young – John Collins (ATL)
18 Trae Young – Onyeka Okongwu (ATL)
18 Luka Doncic – Christian Wood (DAL)
16 Luka Doncic – Dwight Powell (DAL)
(1/3) – 5:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
NBA’s top alley-oop combos through games played 1/20:
46 Trae Young – Clint Capela (ATL)
23 Trae Young – John Collins (ATL)
18 Trae Young – Onyeka Okongwu (ATL)
18 Luka Doncic – Christian Wood (DAL)
16 Luka Doncic – Dwight Powell (DAL)
(1/2) – 5:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features John Collins talk, more trade hypotheticals, investigating a Rob Williams trend and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:30 PM
More on this storyline
The Hawks are trying to trade forward John Collins, but there’s one big obstacle — opposing teams don’t view his contract as having positive value, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (video link). “John Collins has been at the center of their trade talks,” Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. “… Starting next year, (he’s) still owed another $25 million a year, essentially $75 million over the next three years. I think that’s been a hindrance in the trade market. There are some teams, such as Utah, that would like a draft pick with Collins to offset that money. “Landry Fields, the new general manager in Atlanta, he does not see John Collins as a money dump.” -via Hoops Rumors / January 19, 2023
As part of the Cavaliers’ ongoing search for wing upgrades, league sources say, they have weighed pursuing a three-way trade scenario that would land Atlanta’s John Collins with the Jazz and bring Utah’s Malik Beasley to Cleveland. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 16, 2023
After all these years of John Collins trade rumors, executives who have spoken to the Hawks about acquiring the veteran forward recently have indicated that the asking price has — understandably — declined significantly this time around. As I detailed in my recent conversation with Collins, the combination of his large contract and his declined production is hardly helpful in terms of his modern-day value. In some scenarios, the Hawks are merely asking for a quality player in return (and not a first-round pick), according to league sources. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2023