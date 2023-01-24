Live stream: Wizards 76, Mavericks 73

The Washington Wizards (20-26) play against the Dallas Mavericks (25-23) at American Airlines Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023
Washington Wizards 76, Dallas Mavericks 73 (Q3 07:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just drew his 11th technical foul of the season. That’s 5 from a one-game suspension … with 33 games left this regular season. – 9:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
WAS ends half on 12-1 run to lead Mavs 65-60 at half. Doncic w/22. The bench after scoring just 9 pts vs LAC scores 17, but the defense leaky again, as they allow Wizards to shoot 57.5. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We’ll be right back.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime numbers:
📊 Beal: 11 PTS, 2 AST
📊 Deni: 9 PTS, 5 REB
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Wizards closed the first half on an 11-1 run in 2:05, and the Mavs didn’t make them work too hard for it. – 9:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Awful finish to the first half for the Mavs. Wizards get a point-blank bucket with 12 seconds left. Dorian Finney-Smith clangs a three with 5 seconds left and Wiz hustle down for a Bradley Beal layup a fraction before the buzzer and Mavs are down 65-60 at the break. – 9:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards close the 1st half on a 12-1 run, lead the Mavs 65-60 at halftime. Luka Doncic has 22 points, but the Wizards have the lead. Beal has 11. – 9:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With Dyson Daniels out rest of game, Garrett Temple on the floor mid 3Q. His last appearance (non-blowout) was Jan. 7 at Dallas when McCollum was a DNP – 9:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
JG doin’ a little bit of everything 💪 pic.twitter.com/G82lDVOL7r – 9:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jordan Goodwin has 6 games left before his two-way contract has to be converted to a full NBA deal.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Delon Wright said after Sat.’s game he’s turned a corner recently in terms of regaining his offensive rhythm, now a month back from the hamstring injury. This sequence was a good example. pic.twitter.com/pa2pdELWLl – 9:23 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
This is where we can run into trouble w/ shot-charting inconsistencies. Mavs broadcast noting that Wiz have highest restricted-area FG% ever, but like GSW, Washington’s shot-chart is skewed, where far fewer shots are counted as restricted-area than in other arenas. pic.twitter.com/BzBIgx7fEF – 9:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
headin’ to Q2
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka hammers in 15 first-quarter points, but Mavericks trail 32-28. Defense again leaving something to be desired. – 9:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Maverick for life. Welcome back to @AACenter, @Kristaps Porzingis💙🤍
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
I think the Dallas retro marketing stuff is good but I also think they should’ve gone all in and done short shorts with the uniforms. Be brave – 9:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Luka Doncic played all 12 minutes of the first quarter and went 7 for 12 from the field, scoring 15 points. – 9:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Porzingis, in a suit because he’s sidelined with an ankle sprain, just got a nice tribute video and round of applause in Dallas. – 9:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic scored (15) and assisted (5) on all but 8 of the Mavericks’ first-quarter points. – 9:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Mavs 32-28 after one. Wiz shooting 57.1%. Luka Doncic has 15 points already. Beal has 7 pts on 3-3 FG. – 9:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Mavericks just played a Kristaps Porzingis tribute video between the first and second quarters. – 9:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Mavs 32-28.
Beal and Avdija have 7p each, and Will Barton has 5 coming in early off the bench. – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Defense again lacking early tonight as 57% shooting Wizards lead 29-23. – 9:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hachimura told people around him in college at Gonzaga that he wanted L.A. to be his home after playing in the city at then Staples Center.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kuz sets it up, gaff slams it down 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Y2omnYeV6c – 9:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Will Barton has returned to the rotation tonight and has made a nice impact offensively: with a corner 3 and a nice pass to Deni Avdija to assist on an Avdija layup. Washington leads Dallas 29-21. – 9:00 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is now in the game and just hit a corner 3. He was out of the rotation, but the Hachimura trade and Porzingis injury have evidently opened the door for him. – 8:59 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Rob Pelinka introducing Rui Hachimura, says: “Doesn’t mean our work is finished.” pic.twitter.com/fYtsPQrSCQ – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Rob Pelinka on acquiring Rui Hachimura and the upcoming trade deadline pic.twitter.com/iQ30eOs2CO – 8:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rob Pelinka said the Rui Hachimura trade was “an opportunity to strike early” in a mostly dormant trade market so far but added, “it doesn’t mean our work is finished.” – 8:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura told us on a @SpectrumSN interview (coming up on the pregame show) that he chose No. 8 in part due to being a Kobe fan growing up, and also because part of his name means 8 in Japanese.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Bradley Beal with seven early points and Wizards are up 15-13 with 6:30 left in the first. – 8:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rob Pelinka and Rui Hachimura are addressing the media together pregame pic.twitter.com/dUOnRPm9Uf – 8:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he’s excited about the acquisition of Rui Hachimura:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s been almost a year since the Mavericks traded Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. How’s that deal looking now? Seems pretty good for both sides.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on Rui Hachimura: “I’m super-duper excited. … I’ve always been impressed by him. Just a multi-faceted, strong, athletic, skilled young player. … I think he’s gonna bring a lot.” – 8:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Seems like Phil Handy is getting a feel for what Rui Hachimura can do. They’ve done some catch and shoot, some corner threes stepping into the shot, and some post-up work like this. Rui seems to be in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/tCigMNDcqF – 8:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
looking to start this roadtrip strong 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/P2dzbMeHKq – 8:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
WAS starters: KIspert, Kuzma, Gafford, Beal, Morris
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs vs Wizards starting soon on BSSW. Starting for Dallas: Luka, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith and Powell. With Porzingis out for the Wizards, Corey Kispert returns to their starting 5 with Monte Morris, Beal, Kuzma, and Daniel Gafford. Tipoff at 7:40p. – 8:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s @MedStarHealth Starting 5 from Dallas 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/GjgNKGu54z – 8:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Family over everything 🤍
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A Doncic family affair before Mavs-Wizards. pic.twitter.com/lgSBV8MF6f – 8:00 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Yo @MonoNeon, @Kyle Kuzma is biting your style pic.twitter.com/7y5S4gI6mY – 7:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Dallas
r
i
p
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Don’t mind our drip 💧
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz.
that’s it. that’s the tweet.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ll be talking Wizards/Rui Hachimura on @1067theFan with my guy @Nell_BTP coming up here in a few moments. Listen in… – 7:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Dallas Mavericks with Kristaps Porziņģis out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Daniel Gafford – 7:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kendrick Nunn will be available to play tonight in Dallas, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 7:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Good to see Porzingis and Bertans chatting it up in the hallway pregame. Just two tall Latvians hanging out. – 6:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
New Wizards guard Kendrick Nunn here in Dallas: pic.twitter.com/LF5oRPsz8P – 6:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Going to be recording a short Locked On Kings Podcast reacting to the Monte McNair extension shortly. The Washington Wizards trade podcast will be delayed to tomorrow morning. – 6:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ Garrison Mathews has ‘chip on my shoulder’ facing old Wizards squad ift.tt/lrFgiyD – 6:20 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets take on the Wizards tomorrow on @ATTSportsNetSW.
Pregame coverage begins at 6pm.
Follow @ATTSportsNetSW for exclusive coverage throughout the game! pic.twitter.com/WDoY3WHSPc – 6:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tim Hardaway Sr. opened up to @RexChapman and @MrJoshHopkins about raising his son Tim Hardaway Jr. and taking a step back to let him become his own player: youtube.com/watch?v=bFvSqr… – 5:20 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: The Wizards, again, had to salvage rather than build w/the trade of former first-rounder Rui Hachimura Monday. Now they must try and turn the three second-round picks they got from the Lakers into someone that can make a difference. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3HtSPfF – 5:00 PM
Isaiah Roby @roby_isaiah
Just saw the story of @Kyle Kuzma donating to his childhood YMCA👏👏 that brought back memories of spending days at my local Y until they kicked me out at night. Love to see guys giving back – 4:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod on YouTube, w/@DimeDropperPod from @lockedonclips! We talk Rui Hachimura, tonight’s Lakers-Clippers game, point forward Paul George, and more! @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I dove deep on the Rui Hachimura trade to the Lakers.
-Why and how Rui struggled in Washington
-Why I have some questions on if he’ll help LA if they make the playoffs
-Why I think this move probably still made sense for the Lakers to make.
https://t.co/ZuW9oMDQWH pic.twitter.com/Q1pyArWjTd – 3:51 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport What’s Next for Los Angeles Lakers after Rui Hachimura Trade? — Short-term, by the deadline and summer; and why seconds are disposable but why these specific seconds could be problematic bleacherreport.com/articles/10062… – 3:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Garrison Mathews has ‘chip on my shoulder’ facing old Wizards squad houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 3:44 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The Wizards have won fewer than 50 games in each of their last 43 seasons (soon to be 44), the longest such streak in NBA history:
43 — Wizards (1980-2022)
42 — Clippers (1971-2012)
36 — Kings (1965-2000)
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Hachimura Trade; News; WAS and ATL Trade Deadline Outlooks with @Nate Duncan
Join us:
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Our @Josh Robbins on the Hachimura trade, and what he argues has undermined the Wizards for a while now: poor drafts. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3WyHlLZ – 3:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The middle of the West is so tight. Mavs are 2.5 from 4th, but also 2.5 from 13th. Bottom line is, playoffs start now, or, at the very least, the battle to stay out of the play-in. Mavs-KP-less WAS tonight @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @971TheFreak – 3:07 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Dallas Cowboys fans hating on Dak Prescott don’t deserve to see their team win a championship. – 3:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, can somebody explain to me what the hell the Washington Wizards’ long term plan is?
They are the perpetual 22nd best team in the NBA and have been for nearly the last decade. Sure seems boring as hell. – 3:01 PM
