Wizards vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $7,588,265 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,688,555 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@basketballtalk
Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/win… – 1:59 AM
@DuaneRankin
Domantas Sabonis 10th #NBAAllStar 3rd fan returns West frontcourt. Will get coaches vote. #Kings 3rd West.
S5: G: Luka, Steph. FC: Bron, Jokic, AD or Zion (both out injured).
HCs pick 2 Gs, 3 FC, 2 WC (any position).
G: Ja, SGA. FC: Sabonis, PG13, AD or Zion. WC: Lauri, Book? pic.twitter.com/H2kOCCi5lS – 1:37 AM