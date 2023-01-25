Anthony Davis back with Lakers today?

Dave McMenamin: Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday vs. SAS, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. He will be back in the lineup 5 1/2 weeks after suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot. Davis will be on a 20-24 minute restriction, easing back from an injury that had some medical personnel projecting an 8-10 week recovery timeframe.
Source: Twitter @mcten
Source: Twitter @mcten
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis plans to return Wednesday, barring any setback during pregame warmups, sources told ESPN. LAL is 2 1/2 games out of the No. 6 seed with 34 games left to play es.pn/3H7q8DH – 3:06 AM
New story: Anthony Davis plans to return Wednesday, barring any setback during pregame warmups, sources told ESPN. LAL is 2 1/2 games out of the No. 6 seed with 34 games left to play es.pn/3H7q8DH – 3:06 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on the possibility that Anthony Davis – who’s been out since Dec. 16 – could return tomorrow to face San Antonio:
“Once we get our evaluations done in the morning, the possibilities are limitless.” – 12:44 AM
Darvin Ham on the possibility that Anthony Davis – who’s been out since Dec. 16 – could return tomorrow to face San Antonio:
“Once we get our evaluations done in the morning, the possibilities are limitless.” – 12:44 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
L.A. Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday vs. SAS, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. He will be back in the lineup 5 1/2 weeks after suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot – 12:43 AM
L.A. Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday vs. SAS, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. He will be back in the lineup 5 1/2 weeks after suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot – 12:43 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham with a cryptic message about Anthony Davis meeting with the medical staff and potentially playing tomorrow: “The possibilities are limitless.”
Ham insisted again that Davis will be re-evaluated in the morning and it’ll be dependent on how that goes. – 12:42 AM
Darvin Ham with a cryptic message about Anthony Davis meeting with the medical staff and potentially playing tomorrow: “The possibilities are limitless.”
Ham insisted again that Davis will be re-evaluated in the morning and it’ll be dependent on how that goes. – 12:42 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“The possibilities are limitless,”
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about AD playing vs Spurs tomorrow night – 12:41 AM
“The possibilities are limitless,”
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about AD playing vs Spurs tomorrow night – 12:41 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“The possibilities are limited,”
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about AD playing tomorrow night vs Spurs – 12:39 AM
“The possibilities are limited,”
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about AD playing tomorrow night vs Spurs – 12:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ potentially playing tomorrow vs Spurs: “Once we get our evaluations done in the morning, our evaluations are limitless.” – 12:37 AM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ potentially playing tomorrow vs Spurs: “Once we get our evaluations done in the morning, our evaluations are limitless.” – 12:37 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 133, Lakes 115
The Lakers drop to 22-26. They are 10-10 since AD’s right foot injury. LeBron James had 46 points, becoming the first player to score 40 points against all 30 NBA franchises. He also made a career-high nine 3s.
Up next: vs. Spurs tomorrow. – 12:24 AM
Final: Clippers 133, Lakes 115
The Lakers drop to 22-26. They are 10-10 since AD’s right foot injury. LeBron James had 46 points, becoming the first player to score 40 points against all 30 NBA franchises. He also made a career-high nine 3s.
Up next: vs. Spurs tomorrow. – 12:24 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tomorrow will be a brighter day, Lakers fans.
Rough loss, but things will almost certainly improve with a healthy AD and Rui added into the mix.
And who knows, maybe another deal is around the corner. Bojan would be ideal! – 12:22 AM
Tomorrow will be a brighter day, Lakers fans.
Rough loss, but things will almost certainly improve with a healthy AD and Rui added into the mix.
And who knows, maybe another deal is around the corner. Bojan would be ideal! – 12:22 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD back as early as tomorrow? Okay! AD and Rui vs. Spurs will be a must-watch for Lakers fans. AD hasn’t suited up since Dec. 16. – 10:57 PM
AD back as early as tomorrow? Okay! AD and Rui vs. Spurs will be a must-watch for Lakers fans. AD hasn’t suited up since Dec. 16. – 10:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked Rob Pelinka to what extent input from LeBron James and Anthony Davis will factor into roster decisions leading into Feb. 9 trade deadline pic.twitter.com/xjOeru6obC – 9:27 PM
I asked Rob Pelinka to what extent input from LeBron James and Anthony Davis will factor into roster decisions leading into Feb. 9 trade deadline pic.twitter.com/xjOeru6obC – 9:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis had another “great day” as he continues his return-to-play protocol. – 8:28 PM
Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis had another “great day” as he continues his return-to-play protocol. – 8:28 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said AD had a great workout today and will be reevaluated tomorrow ahead of the Lakers game against the Spurs. When Darvin was asked if there’s a chance he’ll play tomorrow, he jokingly did a record scratch and repeated his words. – 8:27 PM
Darvin Ham said AD had a great workout today and will be reevaluated tomorrow ahead of the Lakers game against the Spurs. When Darvin was asked if there’s a chance he’ll play tomorrow, he jokingly did a record scratch and repeated his words. – 8:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD had another great day today and will be evaluated again tomorrow, per Lakers coach Darvin Ham. Ham wouldn’t say whether AD would play Wednesday vs Spurs – 8:27 PM
AD had another great day today and will be evaluated again tomorrow, per Lakers coach Darvin Ham. Ham wouldn’t say whether AD would play Wednesday vs Spurs – 8:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “had another great day today” and will be evaluated on Wednesday morning. Lakers play the Spurs on Wednesday night. – 8:26 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “had another great day today” and will be evaluated on Wednesday morning. Lakers play the Spurs on Wednesday night. – 8:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 24 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.94
2. Luka Dončić: 16.91
3. Joel Embiid: 16.0
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.9
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7
6. Kevin Durant: 13.8
7. LeBron James: 13.38
8. Anthony Davis: 13.37
9. Domantas Sabonis 13.1
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/e6TyseNICR – 12:04 PM
Jan. 24 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.94
2. Luka Dončić: 16.91
3. Joel Embiid: 16.0
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.9
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7
6. Kevin Durant: 13.8
7. LeBron James: 13.38
8. Anthony Davis: 13.37
9. Domantas Sabonis 13.1
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/e6TyseNICR – 12:04 PM
More on this storyline
To Riley, that hope, that opportunity to compete for a championship, is everything at this stage in a player’s career. “That’s where LeBron is,” he said. “I’m not speaking to anything that he might say in the media, but that’s his only reason to continue to play. Breaking the scoring record will be big for him if it happens, and it will happen. But he wants to win titles; that’s what drives him. And so for him to continue to play at this level, with that hope that this team is going to come together out there and Anthony Davis gets back, I think they got a shot. I really do. And I believe he believes that too.” -via ESPN / January 24, 2023
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis played yesterday with the “Stay Ready” group and “looked phenomenal” — taking some contact, which is a huge step in his rehab. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 22, 2023