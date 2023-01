Anthony Davis back with Lakers today?

To Riley, that hope, that opportunity to compete for a championship, is everything at this stage in a player’s career. “That’s where LeBron is,” he said. “I’m not speaking to anything that he might say in the media, but that’s his only reason to continue to play. Breaking the scoring record will be big for him if it happens, and it will happen. But he wants to win titles; that’s what drives him. And so for him to continue to play at this level, with that hope that this team is going to come together out there and Anthony Davis gets back, I think they got a shot. I really do. And I believe he believes that too.” -via ESPN / January 24, 2023