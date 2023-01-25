Anthony Davis will be on minutes restriction

Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham said he expects Anthony Davis to play tonight, for the first time since Dec. 16, when he hurt his foot. Davis will have a minutes limit: “He had these boxes that he had to check, and he checked all of them, so we feel comfortable with him (returning) tonight.”
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis (foot) will come off the bench on a minutes restriction. He also said Lonnie Walker (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) are out after being listed as questionable. – 9:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will come off the bench against the Spurs. Ham says he wants to manage Davis’ minutes so the big man can potentially close the game if need be. – 8:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis will come off the bench, partly so he can close the game. – 8:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he expects Anthony Davis to play tonight, for the first time since Dec. 16, when he hurt his foot.
Davis will have a minutes limit:
“He had these boxes that he had to check, and he checked all of them, so we feel comfortable with him (returning) tonight.” – 8:58 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham that Anthony Davis “in all likelihood will make an appearance,” tonight for Lakers – 8:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “In all likelihood, he will make an appearance tonight.” Ham said “we won’t go too crazy with his minutes.” – 8:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis beginning his pre-game workout pic.twitter.com/rLmbUg165H – 8:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis getting some pregame work on Tuesday. He’s hours away from making his return tonight against the Spurs. instagram.com/reel/Cn3DWnjpg… – 8:39 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth and final time this season. Anthony Davis may be back for the Lakers. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-lakers-p… – 5:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is QUESTIONABLE tonight against Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV is also questionable after a long layoff. pic.twitter.com/UNYhw2vpKE – 3:59 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV both have been upgraded to questionable for Lakers vs Spurs at Crypto.con Arena tonight – 3:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lakers officially announce that Anthony Davis is questionable for tonight, which is the NBA’s way of saying “a guy who has been out will return tonight unless something goes wrong in the next 6 hours.” – 3:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is questionable to play tonight. It’s the first time he hasn’t been ruled out ahead of the game since he hurt his foot on Dec. 16.
Lonnie Walker IV is also questionable, as is LeBron. pic.twitter.com/QvdUkK7mbQ – 3:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Raptors gameday: How O.G. Anunoby, Anthony Davis, Steven Adams injuries could affect Kings in Western Conference playoff race sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:07 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Davis set to return to Lakers Wednesday, Hachimura to debut as well nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/25/ant… – 8:25 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis plans to return Wednesday, barring any setback during pregame warmups, sources told ESPN. LAL is 2 1/2 games out of the No. 6 seed with 34 games left to play es.pn/3H7q8DH – 3:06 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on the possibility that Anthony Davis – who’s been out since Dec. 16 – could return tomorrow to face San Antonio:
“Once we get our evaluations done in the morning, the possibilities are limitless.” – 12:44 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham with a cryptic message about Anthony Davis meeting with the medical staff and potentially playing tomorrow: “The possibilities are limitless.”
Ham insisted again that Davis will be re-evaluated in the morning and it’ll be dependent on how that goes. – 12:42 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“The possibilities are limitless,”
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about AD playing vs Spurs tomorrow night – 12:41 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“The possibilities are limited,”
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about AD playing tomorrow night vs Spurs – 12:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis’ potentially playing tomorrow vs Spurs: “Once we get our evaluations done in the morning, our evaluations are limitless.” – 12:37 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 133, Lakes 115
The Lakers drop to 22-26. They are 10-10 since AD’s right foot injury. LeBron James had 46 points, becoming the first player to score 40 points against all 30 NBA franchises. He also made a career-high nine 3s.
Up next: vs. Spurs tomorrow. – 12:24 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tomorrow will be a brighter day, Lakers fans.
Rough loss, but things will almost certainly improve with a healthy AD and Rui added into the mix.
And who knows, maybe another deal is around the corner. Bojan would be ideal! – 12:22 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD back as early as tomorrow? Okay! AD and Rui vs. Spurs will be a must-watch for Lakers fans. AD hasn’t suited up since Dec. 16. – 10:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked Rob Pelinka to what extent input from LeBron James and Anthony Davis will factor into roster decisions leading into Feb. 9 trade deadline pic.twitter.com/CyXcJTZgrG – 9:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With the trade deadline looming, the next couple of weeks will finally reveal how the organization truly views the team’s chances of competing this season. “We have now a stretch of hopefully a couple weeks before the trade deadline where we’ll get a chance to hopefully get healthy with guys like Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Anthony Davis coming back into the mix for us,” Pelinka said. “And we expect to play very, very hard in those games and hopefully continue to win at a high clip.” -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023
Dave McMenamin: Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday vs. SAS, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. He will be back in the lineup 5 1/2 weeks after suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot. Davis will be on a 20-24 minute restriction, easing back from an injury that had some medical personnel projecting an 8-10 week recovery timeframe. -via Twitter @mcten / January 25, 2023