At least 8 teams interested in Fred VanVleet?

Either the Raptors and VanVleet will extend their marriage, or the team will look to get value for him in a trade before the deadline. If it’s the latter, several playoff contenders (at least teams that consider themselves playoff contenders) would have interest, such as the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. So, too, would the Orlando Magic, per multiple NBA sources.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Clippers targeting Fred VanVleet, Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry in hunt for starting point guard
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 9:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @Chris Vernon discussing all the latest around the NBA, some theories floating around league circles, and takeaways from recent games.
We got into the Clippers, Raptors, FVV, Rui, Lakers, Thibs, Magic, Fultz, Kings, Green-Sengun, and more. – 6:37 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🏀The Hoop Collective Column🏀
Kyle Kuzma and Fred VanVleet are unlikely to sign extensions.
The same with Domantas Sabonis, Dejounte Murray and OG Anunoby this offseason.
Why?
The extension rules are outdated
Here is how to fix them in the next CBA
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Clippers looking at Conley, Lowry, VanVleet in trade market nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/24/rep… – 12:30 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Calling all #Raptors fans…
Just chatting w/ a buddy about this:
Many of you probably have Siakam, Barnes, FVV, Lowry, DeMar, Kawhi, Bosh & Vince jerseys (& more!)…But what others do you own? And why?
Stars. Reserves. Fan faves. Obscure. Tell me…show me!
#WeTheNorth #rtz – 11:45 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has reportedly parted ways with his agency Par-Lay Sports, per @Chris Haynes – 11:42 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Fred VanVleet’s per-game averages vs. the Knicks this season (4 games):
29.3 PPG, 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 made 3PTs while shooting 40% from downtown.
FVV vs. all non-Knick opponents this season (35 games):
17.9 PPG while shooting 38.1% from the floor and 33% from deep – 2:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 125-116. Very good performance. 26 for VanVleet, 24-7-6 for Siakam, 19-7-6 for Scottie, who was great in the fourth. – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It looked like Siakam/VanVleet would have to play 40+ minutes (again) for the Raps to have a chance. Instead, they got to rest for 9 minutes in the 4th as Barnes, Trent, Juancho, Boucher and Achiuwa took a tie game and turned it into a 16-point lead. Great stuff from that unit. – 8:22 PM
More on this storyline
Toronto Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet has parted ways with his agents, Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment, ahead of free agency, according to league sources. -via Bleacher Report / January 24, 2023
But other teams will pursue Conley too, meaning that the Jazz will likely hold out for the best possible offer until closer to the deadline. So L.A. must scour the rest of the league. League sources say the Clippers are also interested in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. -via The Ringer / January 24, 2023
