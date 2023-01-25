Bam Adebayo strongly believes he deserves to be an All-Star

Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo wants to be an All-Star and strongly believes he deserves to be one. “When it comes to coaches voting, that’s when I feel like I deserve to be in it.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo wants to be an All-Star and strongly believes he deserves to be one. He added to his strong All-Star case in last night’s win over the Celtics.
“When it comes to coaches voting, that’s when I feel like I deserve to be in it.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo wants to be an All-Star and strongly believes he deserves to be one.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo is 13th in the NBA right now in 4th quarter points
He has 248 total points on 58% shooting
Among those 12 players with more, the next best % is Giannis on 55% shooting
This guy is being “considered” for an All-Star spot LOL
Plus I’d say he’s a decent defender – 12:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Don’t get it twisted. Bam Adebayo wants to be an All-Star and strongly believes he deserves to be one.
“When it comes to coaches voting, that’s when I feel like I deserve to be in it.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In past years, Bam Adebayo may have passed this out to Max Strus (would not have been a bad play, by the way). But this season, Adebayo has done a better job reading situations in real time. He noticed he had the 6-1 Payton Pritchard on him and went to work for the game-winner. pic.twitter.com/PfuvHSnmhM – 10:54 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo beat the Brook Lopez and Robert Williams allegations in a 2 week span
Any other narratives out there? – 10:51 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“We’ve been in those similar situations where there’s no doubt in my mind that we have a chance to come back” – Bam Adebayo.
After an outstanding effort in the 4th quarter the Miami Heat took another turnaround gutsy win.
Story on @SdnaGr. #heatculture
sdna.gr/mpasket/104794… – 10:40 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo has scored 30+ points 8 times so far this season
He did it only 7 times in his regular season career before this season – 10:38 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo has scored 30+ points 8 times so far this season
He did it only 7 times in his career before this season – 10:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All-Star will be waiting game for Heat’s Bam Adebayo, but credentials are obvious. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “That’s not really my nature to go out and campaign. I just think he’s an All-Star.” – 10:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This was the play of the night by Bam Adebayo
Heat went on a 15-0 run, but the Celtics had a chance to flip momentum with a bucket
Then Bam makes this play in that in-between game on Jayson Tatum and a legit lob threat in Rob Williams
This is what makes him special on that end pic.twitter.com/p9r1BGriZ6 – 9:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Bam Adebayo does it all when needed most as Heat subdue Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… An analysis of Tuesday night’s Miami Heat-Boston Celtics. – 7:40 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s comeback win over the Celtics behind some excellent defense and another high-level performance from Bam Adebayo miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat five games above. 500 for the first time this season – 12:08 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Talked to Bam Adebayo postgame about the connection between him and Tyler Herro, when he sees two on the ball
His thoughts:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/QypHxzdkLD – 11:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Bam Adebayo about the difference in Herro’s reads off those blitzes that he saw late:
“Just having that connection in the moment of truth.”
Mentions both of them hitting clutch shots tonight, and the importance of them taking that control – 11:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Haywood Highsmith on Bam Adebayo:
“He’s been a killer all season for us.”
“He’s definitely an All-Star this year.” – 10:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“He’s been a killer all season for us.”
– Haywood Highsmith on Bam Adebayo – 10:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo, asked about Bam Adebayo’s All-Star case: “it’s not in my nature to campaign. I just think he’s an All-Star.”
Points out that Bam was often in two places at once “doing that matrix thing” on defense. pic.twitter.com/xxNcDiFbKM – 10:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Coach Spo on Bam Adebayo’s All-Star campaign: “Definetely I’m rooting for it. It’s deserving. He’s an All-Srar and showed it tonight”. #heatculture – 10:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bam Adebayo was clear: “I should be in Salt Lake”. #heatculture – 9:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
30 points
14 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
Game clinching bucket
Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/XPYSemXdmq – 9:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Heat 98, Celtics 95. Bam Adebayo was excellent with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Heat five games above .500 for the first time this season. – 9:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Bam Adebayo does it all when needed most as Heat subdue Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bam Adebayo vs Boston Celtics
30 points
15 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
12-22 FG
All-Star presence. He put the Heat on his back for real. #heatculture #NBA – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam Adebayo tonight:
30 PTS
15 REB
12-22 FG
Hit the go-ahead shot for the win. pic.twitter.com/iq2xFOq0sk – 9:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo was incredible tonight
Like seriously
But this doesn’t happen without Haywood Highsmith
Game ball to him – 9:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bam Adebayo needs to take over more games like this. He’s having a great season, but he should be able to control games more often like he has down the stretch here. – 9:49 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Bam Adebayo improves every season. 🤯 Heat want/needed him to be even more aggressive on offense to take the next step forward and he is doing just that. – 9:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo with a tremendous fourth quarter. Doing it on both ends on national TV. – 9:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“MVP” chants for Bam Adebayo in Miami-Dade Arena. #heatculture – 9:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo dominating on national television
Don’t want to see him being overlooked again
All-Star is a given
There are other bench marks he needs recognition for – 9:41 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Special player makes special plays.
Bam Adebayo takes over. #HEATCulture #NBA
pic.twitter.com/PDWrlmbfPP – 9:38 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo with a great stop, then finishes the transition play with a two-handed dunk. Score tied at 87. Finally heard some Heat fans here. – 9:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tie game, 87-87, with 5:44 to play. Bam Adebayo up to 25 points and 14 rebounds. – 9:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith are the greatest duo in the NBA – 9:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Celtics 82, Heat 75. Celtics led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but Heat has slowly started to chip away at the deficit. Bam Adebayo with 21 points and eight rebounds. – 9:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo showed up
Haywood Highsmith might be right after him so far
He came to play defensively
Lowry-Herro-Dipo are 0 of 12 from deep – 9:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo up to 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Rest of Heat has combined for 43 points on 27.7 percent shooting from the field. – 9:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jayson Tatum is actually taking the iso vs. Bam Adebayo and has had some success the last few times. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
Caleb Martin
Max Strus
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 7:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Kyle Lowry ties Chris Webber for 94th on the NBA all-time list. With tonight’s appearance, Bam Adebayo ties Eddie Jones for 11th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Max Strus starts in place of Jimmy Butler. Heat’s other starters are Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM
More on this storyline
StatMuse: Most points scored this season, excluding threes and free throws: 796 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 768 – DeMar DeRozan 736 – Bam Adebayo 726 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/GpyMKyTZZa -via Twitter @statmuse / January 24, 2023
Miami (25-22) had won four of its last five games, and nine of its previous 11 visits to AAC, but became the first Mavericks opponent to score fewer than 100 points since Dec. 21 (Minnesota) and just the second to do so in Dallas’ last 30 games. “We said before the game that they were going to be really physical,” Doncic said. “But I think we set a tone, playing physical and playing defense.” Playing with smaller lineups in Wood’s absence, a swarming Dallas defense limited Miami stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to, respectively, 18 and 12 points. -via Dallas Morning News / January 21, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Bam Adebayo laughs when I ask about the All-Star voting returns, but says it doesn’t serve as motivation. “I’m gonna do what I do at the end of the day. I can’t pay attention to that, it’s only about winning.” -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / January 14, 2023