Bam Adebayo strongly believes he deserves to be an All-Star

Miami (25-22) had won four of its last five games, and nine of its previous 11 visits to AAC, but became the first Mavericks opponent to score fewer than 100 points since Dec. 21 (Minnesota) and just the second to do so in Dallas’ last 30 games. “We said before the game that they were going to be really physical,” Doncic said. “But I think we set a tone, playing physical and playing defense.” Playing with smaller lineups in Wood’s absence, a swarming Dallas defense limited Miami stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to, respectively, 18 and 12 points. -via Dallas Morning News / January 21, 2023