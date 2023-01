Bismack Biyombo on his Hornets days: 'Michael Jordan would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them'

Biyombo said Jordan always used to sting his Hornets players in one-on-one games, no matter who got in line to try and check him. “Mike is Mike, man. I’ve seen him play one-on-one with players after the games, and one by one was taking them out. So this was probably I think seven, eight years ago,” Biyombo said. “He would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them, 100 percent. I (didn’t) think he could move like that . “I think somebody during COVID (in 2020) actually challenged him because we had a phone call, and (he) said, ‘Give me a couple months, I just need to get in shape. I don’t need to run and all that, but just a couple months, and I’ll be ready for one-on-one.’ I wouldn’t suggest anybody to do that (laughs).”Source: Dana Scott @ USA Today Sports