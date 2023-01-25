Bismack Biyombo on his Hornets days: 'Michael Jordan would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them'

Biyombo said Jordan always used to sting his Hornets players in one-on-one games, no matter who got in line to try and check him. “Mike is Mike, man. I’ve seen him play one-on-one with players after the games, and one by one was taking them out. So this was probably I think seven, eight years ago,” Biyombo said. “He would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them, 100 percent. I (didn’t) think he could move like that. “I think somebody during COVID (in 2020) actually challenged him because we had a phone call, and (he) said, ‘Give me a couple months, I just need to get in shape. I don’t need to run and all that, but just a couple months, and I’ll be ready for one-on-one.’ I wouldn’t suggest anybody to do that (laughs).”
Source: Dana Scott @ USA Today Sports
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Kevin is on me about all kinds of stuff, but he’s been wanting me to play Dario at the five more. I haven’t just because I haven’t cause Biz has been so good for us.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Going after shots.”
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“The intensity that he plays with, it gives everybody energy.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 58, CHA 47
C. Johnson: 19 Pts, 7-9 FG, 5-6 3P
Bridges 10-3-2, 4-11 FG
Biyombo: 6 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Blk
Rozier: 12 Pts, 4-13 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, CHA 15
C. Johnson: 16 Pts, 6-6 FG, 4-4 3P
Bridges: 7-2-2, 3-5 FG
Biyombo: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk
McDaniels: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-6 FG
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo digs out offensive rebound he had no business getting and scores.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Hornets
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Torrey Craig
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Basketball is easy. It’s not complicated.”
Bismack Biyombo on being ready to play. He’s been starting for Deandre Ayton (illness).
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“‘I love Mike.”
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns running out of bigs.
Landale and Biyombo fouled out.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bismack Biyombo completes a left-hand finish while rolling on the move. It’s the Suns’ night.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Grizzlies:
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Cam Johnson
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is back in the starting lineup.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Online now: 5 takeaways from #Suns edging #Pacers.
On Twitter: Postgame video interviews: Monty Williams, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Ish Wainright, Bismack Biyombo.
Later today: Jalen Smith, 92-93 Suns reunion, injury update.
Bobby Marks: More players with trade veto power: MIL: Wesley Matthews, Serge Ibaka, Jevon Carter, MIN: Nathan Knight, NYK: Ryan Arcidiacono, OKC: Mike Muscala, PHI: James Harden, PHX: Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo, POR: Drew Eubanks, WAS: Bradley Beal -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out for the Suns in today’s game against the Wizards. Bismack Biyombo (right knee soreness) has been added to the injury report and is questionable. No Chris Paul on there. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 28, 2022
ESPN Stats: Luka Doncic has 33 30-point games this season. Over the last 40 seasons, the only players with more 30-point games prior to the month of February are Michael Jordan in 1986-87 and James Harden in 2018-19. -via Twitter / January 25, 2023
For months, the speculation, gossip and paparazzi photos seemed to point to it: Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie, appeared to be dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie’s former teammate Michael Jordan. And given how MJ and Scottie appeared to have serious beef after The Last Dance, it seemed a little awkward to some people. But it looks like Marcus and Larsa have made it Instagram official. On Monday, Pippen posted a photo of her with Jordan in front of a giant Michael Jordan jersey made of flowers. -via For The Win / January 24, 2023