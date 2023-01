Bobby Portis to miss time with MCL sprain

Among the Sixth Man of the Year candidates, only Portis is averaging a double-double. Adding to his case is the fact that he’s yet to miss a game this season. Having filled in as a starter over the past four games as Giannis nurses a knee injury, Portis has played in every Bucks game this season. If he plays all 82 for a team that has been forced to navigate injuries to its best players all season, that should factor into the Sixth Man of the Year voting. “That’s a goal of mine,” Portis says of playing every game this season. “I pride myself on being available for my team, for myself. It’s my dream to play in the NBA, so that’s enough for me to get some rest at night, take care of my body to the upmost and just be available for my team.” -via FanSided / January 19, 2023