Bobby Portis to miss time with MCL sprain

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Bobby Portis to miss time with MCL sprain, per sources theathletic.com/4124669/2023/0…11:43 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Bobby Portis reportedly has MCL sprain as Milwaukee deals with another injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks…11:30 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:50 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis was in a good mood walking out of Detroit and felt he’d be fine after a Pistons player fell into his right knee.
Today, one of the #Bucks few iron-men is listed with a sprained knee. He is out vs. the #Nuggets tomorrow. – 7:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks forward Bobby Portis after his fourth quarter exit from tonight’s game vs. the #Pistons – “I’ll be alright.”
He said he wasn’t exactly sure what happened but that someone came down on his leg. – 10:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bobby Portis tonight:
18 PTS
10 REB
3 AST
75% FG
League-leading 19th double-double off the bench. pic.twitter.com/sXMn39kur79:28 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Bobby Portis this season:
18 PTS
10 REB
3 REB
75% FG
League-leading 19th double-double off the bench. pic.twitter.com/UJ3jw3N4El9:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 150, Pistons 130
– Antetokounmpo 29pts/12reb/4ast
– Lopez 21pts/4reb
– Portis 18pts/10reb/3ast
– Carter 18pts/3reb/3ast
– Holiday 16pts/4reb/7ast – 9:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight’s game, per Bucks PR. – 9:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After three quarters, the Bucks lead, 115-92.
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Brook Lopez has 19pts/4reb. Bobby Portis has 16pts/9reb. And Jrue Holiday has 14pts/4reb/7ast. – 8:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 83, Pistons 55
– Antetokounmpo 20pts/3reb/3ast
– Portis 14pts/5reb/2ast
– Lopez 9pts/2reb
– Middleton 8pts
– Allen 7pts/2reb/4ast
– Holiday 6pts/4reb/6ast – 8:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Did Bobby Portis just split a double team off the bounce? – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks. – 7:25 PM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Tough being a @dallascowboys fan man!! But hey I’ll say it like all of us say every year, next year our year!! 😂🤞🏿🤷🏾‍♂️ – 12:07 AM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Best two defenses in football? – 7:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who should be the frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year?
#Bucks Power Forward Bobby Portis (@Bobby Portis) explains why he should be #FearTheDeer
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/kRpDv1Hcuk4:50 PM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
If we locked in, ain’t no switching up! – 2:08 PM

Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted an injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets. OUT: Bobby Portis (right knee sprain) Serge Ibaka (not with team) Probable: MarJon Beauchamp (right wrist contusion) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / January 24, 2023
“I wanna be Sixth Man of the Year,” Portis says when asked about his durability this season. “It’s been a goal of mine for a couple of years now. I don’t think I had a realistic chance over the last couple of years [with other teams] because some of the teams I’ve been on, and my role really wasn’t big like it is on this team. “I got super confident in my game and my abilities over the summertime, and add that to the confidence that I already had, I think it’s a goal that is very attainable.” -via FanSided / January 19, 2023
Among the Sixth Man of the Year candidates, only Portis is averaging a double-double. Adding to his case is the fact that he’s yet to miss a game this season. Having filled in as a starter over the past four games as Giannis nurses a knee injury, Portis has played in every Bucks game this season. If he plays all 82 for a team that has been forced to navigate injuries to its best players all season, that should factor into the Sixth Man of the Year voting. “That’s a goal of mine,” Portis says of playing every game this season. “I pride myself on being available for my team, for myself. It’s my dream to play in the NBA, so that’s enough for me to get some rest at night, take care of my body to the upmost and just be available for my team.” -via FanSided / January 19, 2023

