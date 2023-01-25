Brandon Ingram to return tonight vs. Timberwolves

Shams Charania: After missing two months due to a big toe injury, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will return tonight vs. Timberwolves barring any setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing two months due to a big toe injury, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will return tonight vs. Timberwolves barring any setback in pregame, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:19 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans were without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. They lost Dyson Daniels to injury. They trailed by 19 points.
They came oh so close to beating Nikola Jokic and the No. 1 Nuggets thanks to Jose, Larry and Willy, losing by a single point. https://t.co/rLaqEUiNod pic.twitter.com/m4Mfu86DLz – 1:25 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
It’s going to be at least another two weeks before we see Zion. The good news is that Brandon Ingram will be back soon. Hopefully, Willie Green indicated, Ingram can return tomorrow. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 7:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) will not play tonight. Neither will Naji Marshall (right big toe soreness).
Green wouldn’t commit to Ingram playing tomorrow but there is optimism he could return then. – 6:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram is set to return but when will he play and how often?
🏀 Terry Rozier as a trade target?
🏀 Doug McDermott could be a good, smaller move
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/hbuCtSAxnw – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram is set to return but when will he play and how often?
🏀 Terry Rozier as a trade target?
🏀 Doug McDermott could be a good, smaller move
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/Si4Rk3ZLA1 – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram is set to return but when will he play and how often?
🏀 Terry Rozier as a trade target?
🏀 Doug McDermott could be a good, smaller move
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/wSQVbQUlPa – 11:30 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tuesday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans host Nuggets at 7 p.m.; Brandon Ingram update/injury report; @PodcastPelicans with @Gkatt_17; New Orleans 10th in #NBA power rankings): https://t.co/cQcXsXnXht pic.twitter.com/i0oHI1XUPj – 10:18 AM
Tuesday’s 5 things via @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans host Nuggets at 7 p.m.; Brandon Ingram update/injury report; @PodcastPelicans with @Gkatt_17; New Orleans 10th in #NBA power rankings): https://t.co/cQcXsXnXht pic.twitter.com/i0oHI1XUPj – 10:18 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram is set to return but when will he play and how often?
🏀 Terry Rozier as a trade target?
🏀 Doug McDermott could be a good, smaller move
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/2dT71HnQaW – 8:54 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram set to return from injury, when will he play for the New Orleans Pelicans? Plus, small trade targets for the Pels
https://t.co/N7BWWCnKHi pic.twitter.com/c4YVf40SoN – 10:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram, listed as doubtful tomorrow, is likely to play on the upcoming home stand. The Pelicans need him back. Badly. And in the second of the season, Ingram and Zion — who have played 12 games together in the Willie Green era — need reps. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram listed as doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game Tuesday. #Pelicans injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/eG4OzbuvZL pic.twitter.com/5yW5tSfGvU – 5:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Monday’s #Pelicans practice report (Brandon Ingram has returned to 5-on-5 basketball, is hopeful to return to game action soon): https://t.co/yUPKklEJJT pic.twitter.com/bUhdix3aqL – 4:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Who should have taken the final shot for the Pels?
🏀 Brandon Ingram goes through 5 on 5
🏀 How the Pels blew a 16 point lead to the Miami Heat
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/hEwOXd54EQ – 3:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram went through a full 5-on-5 practice today, per Willie Green. He’s participated in several practices now, which is something he needed to do in order to return to playing status.
“He had a good day today. We’ll see how he bounces back.” – 2:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Who should have taken the final shot for the Pels?
🏀 Brandon Ingram goes through 5 on 5
🏀 How the Pels blew a 16 point lead to the Miami Heat
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/6FzFGvdrpG – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Who should have taken the final shot for the Pels?
🏀 Brandon Ingram goes through 5 on 5
🏀 How the Pels blew a 16 point lead to the Miami Heat
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/7A0BTxlJSA – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Who should have taken the final shot for the Pels?
🏀 Brandon Ingram goes through 5 on 5
🏀 How the Pels blew a 16 point lead to the Miami Heat
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/s1zPWurS6H – 8:23 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram was able to play some 5-on-5 at yesterday’s practice and Green added, “He’s progressing well.” – 2:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram played 5 on 5 yesterday at practice, Willie Green says.
Says he is still progressing in his return to getting back on the court. – 2:05 PM
Brandon Ingram played 5 on 5 yesterday at practice, Willie Green says.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Encouraging Brandon Ingram update: He practiced yesterday and played 5-on-5, per Willie Green. – 2:04 PM
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram and Naji Marshall are out, Willie Green says. Pelicans are “hopeful” Ingram can play tomorrow. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / January 24, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Naji Marshall (right big toe soreness) is questionable. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 23, 2023
Jim Eichenhofer: Brandon Ingram: “I feel like I’m a fresher body than everybody else. Everybody is beat up. I’ve had a chance to let my body rest for a little bit. Maybe the first few games (back) will be (difficult) for conditioning.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / January 23, 2023