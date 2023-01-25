Carlisle on Franz Wagner: He's got future superstar potential

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“He’s got future superstar potential. I can’t say enough good things about him.” — Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Magic second-year forward Franz Wagner. – 5:43 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 113, Celtics 98
Paolo Banchero – 23 pts, 5 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 21 pts, 11 rebs
Anthony – 18 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts, 2 stls
Franz Wagner – 15 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts
Jonathan Isaac – 10 pts, 3 rebs, 2 stls
The @Orlando Magic have now won 8 of their last 11 home games. – 9:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Those wide hooks off glass make Franz Wagner so tough to guard on the drive. Even Tatum struggles with those when teams force him wide of the basket. – 8:57 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 55, Celtics 54
Cole Anthony – 13 pts, 3 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 12 pts, 8 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 12 pts, 3 rebs
Franz Wagner – 6 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts
Moe Wagner – 5 pts, 2 rebs
Jonathan Isaac – 4 pts, 3 rebs, 4 mins – 8:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Franz Wagner finished up the 1st quarter against the Celtics in style. The Magic lead 30-23.
Jonathan Isaac stepped on the floor 4 minutes having 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2-of-5 from the field. #MagicTogether #NBA – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Celtics 23.
Franz Wagner banked in the fadeaway 2 from the baseline to close out the quarter.
Cole Anthony with 9 points and 2 rebounds in 4 minutes off the bench to help give Orlando the lead. – 7:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Franz Wagner in full control. Quickly becoming one of my favorite players. pic.twitter.com/afco8edoyE – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Magic starters:
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Gary Harris
Markelle Fultz – 6:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner’s 2022-23 season in 15-game intervals:
1-15: 18.6 PPG (55.6% TS), 4.4 APG, 4.3 RPG, 2.7 TOVs
16-30: 21.2 PPG (62.2% TS), 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.2 TOVs
31-45: 21.7 PPG (62% TS), 3.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.4 TOVs
📸: Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel pic.twitter.com/We1Qfo0bA1 – 1:11 PM
Khobi Price: Franz Wagner is good to go for tonight vs. Pelicans. -via Twitter @khobi_price / January 20, 2023
Khobi Price: “I’m just excited for him, personally, just to get back out there and show everybody JI is still the same JI from when he got drafted.” Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Jonathan Isaac, who’s making his return tonight with the Lakeland Magic: pic.twitter.com/LZkZ2mL2JK -via Twitter @khobi_price / January 11, 2023