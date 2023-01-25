Devin Booker progressing, out at least one more week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (illness) has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow’s game against the Mavs. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out – 5:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star out at least another week with groin strain
cbssports.com/nba/news/devin… – 5:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (illness) PROBABLE Thursday vs. #Mavs
Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. #Suns – 5:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Devin Booker (groin) ‘continues progressing,’ will be re-evaluated again in a week azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’ve got some injury updates on Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton! Plus, Damion Lee gives his thoughts on the 3-Point Contest and his favorite artists: pic.twitter.com/CXni5EtBCI – 3:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker update:
Continues progressing, will be re-evaluated again in one week from today, #Suns officials said. – 3:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker continues progressing and will be re-evaluated in one week, per Suns – 3:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues progressing and will be re-evaluated again in one week, per Suns – 3:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No update today on Devin Booker (groin) from #Suns.
He’s doing moves after practice.
Deandre Ayton (illness) was working during media viewing. pic.twitter.com/7f3ZFMKMxn – 2:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The work on the road back continues for Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/N309Wfu4Cy – 2:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
As far as a Devin Booker update, we expect to get one in a few days from the team – 1:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“She wanted to meet Book. She got a chance to come to practice and anytime you can be a part of putting a smile on child’s face.”
Monty Williams on Make-A-Wish and #Suns hosting Breanna Amado, 17, Tuesday.
“I don’t think she stopped smiling all day from the time we saw her.” pic.twitter.com/yKEhyJU9Uj – 4:20 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Will have more on this tomorrow but these are the pockets of the game where the Suns have to use Bridges’ newfound confidence/flow. CP3 should still run most of the offense but when he gets his rest that’s when Bridges can get back on the ball (with Booker too when he’s back). – 9:29 PM
More on this storyline
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams doesn’t have an exact date for Devin Booker’s re-evaluation of a left groin strain, but he didn’t suggest his All-Star guard will be ready to play anytime soon. “We’ve got a lot of boxes to check before he can even approach that,” Williams said before Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies. “He’s had non-contact practices, but that’s not the same as getting beat up a little bit and playing in 3-on-3, 4-on-4, 5-on-5, playing in three-minute spurts, which is on average what you do in a game before there is a whistle. Between 2 ½ and three minutes, that’s where you build your conditioning, endurance to get back on the floor and play the way we play. He hasn’t done that yet.” -via Arizona Republic / January 24, 2023
Duane Rankin: #Suns injury report vs. #Hornets Deandre Ayton (illness), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT. Josh Okogie (broken nose) AVAILABLE. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 23, 2023