Devin Booker will be re-evaluated in one week

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (left groin strain) ‘continues progressing,’ will be re-evaluated again in a week.
Has missed Phoenix’s last 15 games with injury. Suns 6-9 during stretch, but won last four (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (illness) has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow’s game against the Mavs. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out – 5:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star out at least another week with groin strain
cbssports.com/nba/news/devin…5:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Devin Booker (groin) ‘continues progressing,’ will be re-evaluated again in a week azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral3:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’ve got some injury updates on Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton! Plus, Damion Lee gives his thoughts on the 3-Point Contest and his favorite artists: pic.twitter.com/CXni5EtBCI3:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker update:
Continues progressing, will be re-evaluated again in one week from today, #Suns officials said. – 3:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker continues progressing and will be re-evaluated in one week, per Suns – 3:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No update today on Devin Booker (groin) from #Suns.
He’s doing moves after practice.
Deandre Ayton (illness) was working during media viewing. pic.twitter.com/7f3ZFMKMxn2:44 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The work on the road back continues for Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/N309Wfu4Cy2:00 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
As far as a Devin Booker update, we expect to get one in a few days from the team – 1:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“She wanted to meet Book. She got a chance to come to practice and anytime you can be a part of putting a smile on child’s face.”
Monty Williams on Make-A-Wish and #Suns hosting Breanna Amado, 17, Tuesday.
“I don’t think she stopped smiling all day from the time we saw her.” pic.twitter.com/yKEhyJU9Uj4:20 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Will have more on this tomorrow but these are the pockets of the game where the Suns have to use Bridges’ newfound confidence/flow. CP3 should still run most of the offense but when he gets his rest that’s when Bridges can get back on the ball (with Booker too when he’s back). – 9:29 PM

Duane Rankin: Deandre Ayton (illness) PROBABLE Thursday vs. #Mavs Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) OUT. Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 25, 2023

