Evan Fournier on Joel Embiid: 'I don't think he'll play for Team USA'

The New York Knicks and France national team guard Evan Fournier doesn’t think Joel Embiid will play for Team USA, despite obtaining American citizenship. In a conversation with Toni Canyameras, the 30-year-old French also said he would welcome the Philadelphia 76ers star with open arms. “Joel Embiid with us? We’ll see,” Fournier told Mundo Deportivo. “He got US citizenship, but I don’t think he’ll play for the US. If he chooses France, he will be welcome. We will welcome him with open arms. We will be very competitive with another big man coming. We have something special that is being built.”Source: BasketNews