Evan Fournier on Joel Embiid: 'I don't think he'll play for Team USA'

The New York Knicks and France national team guard Evan Fournier doesn’t think Joel Embiid will play for Team USA, despite obtaining American citizenship. In a conversation with Toni Canyameras, the 30-year-old French also said he would welcome the Philadelphia 76ers star with open arms. “Joel Embiid with us? We’ll see,” Fournier told Mundo Deportivo. “He got US citizenship, but I don’t think he’ll play for the US. If he chooses France, he will be welcome. We will welcome him with open arms. We will be very competitive with another big man coming. We have something special that is being built.”
Source: BasketNews
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Your Knicks trade deadline mega preview!
• What’s the latest with Reddish, Rose and Fournier?
• Have the Knicks changed their tune on Quickley?
• What are the goals?
• Can they find bench scoring?
And more…
Story: https://t.co/dOiuANQjxI pic.twitter.com/K3fHkEnG28 – 12:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid is questionable with left foot soreness tonight against the Nets, meaning Montrezl Harrell could play significant minutes at the 5.
I asked Trez about Nic Claxton’s emergence with Kevin Durant out. This was his answer. #Nets #Netsworld #76ers pic.twitter.com/ayRbGeEBsM – 11:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier doesn’t think that Joel Embiid will play for Team USA 👀 pic.twitter.com/zxQjFthyKY – 10:52 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Nets with a sore left foot. Meanwhile, Furkan Korkmaz is sidelined with a sore right shoulder. #Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant remains out with a sprained right MCL. – 7:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier believes that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid won’t play for Team USA despite him having American citizenship 👀
New York Knicks guard also talked about Victor Wembanyama’s importance and what he can bring to France NT:
basketnews.com/news-184320-fo… – 6:13 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Knicks announce Quickley is a go tonight – available without Fournier. – 6:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quickley (knee) will be a game-time decision tonight, per Thibs… Evan Fournier is not with the team – his wife gave birth to a baby boy – 6:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier is out following the birth of his son. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision. Knicks facing the Cavaliers trying to snap a four-game losing streak. – 5:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Brooklyn Nets with left foot soreness. #Sixers – 4:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers’ first submitted injury report for Nets game tomorrow night:
Embiid, questionable (left foot, soreness)
Korkmaz, out (right shoulder, soreness) – 4:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is officially questionable for Sixers-Nets with left foot soreness.
Furkan Korkmaz (right shoulder soreness) is listed as out. – 4:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Nets with left foot soreness. – 4:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Nets with left foot soreness.
Furkan Korkmaz is out with right shoulder soreness.
Ben Simmons is not listed with any ailments for the Nets. – 4:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid did not practice today, but he certainly looked like a guy gearing up to play during the time we saw him on the court.
More from today’s session in Camden phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 3:16 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier admits he’s in his prime but wishes for more playing time in New York 🗣️
Should Fournier stay in the NBA or he should consider his options in Europe? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jVejrBZAhM – 2:06 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gave an injury update on Joel Embiid after practice today #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn says the Nets are in a “completely different headspace” than they were when they lost in Philadelphia in mid-November.
Since that loss — which came with Embiid, Harden and Maxey all sitting out — the Nets have gone 21-7. – 1:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid has been out here with coaches for quite a bit post practice pic.twitter.com/I4uYRo3jIv – 12:58 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid putting up 3s from the top of the key: pic.twitter.com/MjlbMgNKuN – 12:43 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Embiid back on the court putting in some work after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Xh8HM18edJ – 12:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid (left foot) didn’t practice, is “day-to-day.”
Embiid is working with Sam Cassell now after practice. pic.twitter.com/nBHh4NEwE8 – 12:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid has appeared, here is an award-winning video of him shooting three free throws. pic.twitter.com/JKIazJnGOX – 12:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
We did get an Embiid sighting post practice today pic.twitter.com/ZQgIDIfWVo – 12:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is putting up shots after practice today. Doc Rivers revealed he’s still day to day with that left foot injury. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/uFDhgqP358 – 12:28 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Joel Embiid did not practice today. Considers the big man Day to Day, so unsure if he’ll play tomorrow or not #Sixers – 12:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid did not practice today, per Rivers, though he says the team didn’t do a whole lot today – 12:18 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 24 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.94
2. Luka Dončić: 16.91
3. Joel Embiid: 16.0
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.9
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7
6. Kevin Durant: 13.8
7. LeBron James: 13.38
8. Anthony Davis: 13.37
9. Domantas Sabonis 13.1
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/e6TyseNICR – 12:04 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
just think: if Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac hadn’t blown their knees out the Magic could be gunning for the 7-seed this year with Vučević and Fournier – 9:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Evan Fournier escapes from Knicks bench for a night — but the future is uncertain newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier escapes from bench — for a day — and shakes off rust
Fournier’s future with the Knicks is uncertain with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I’m in the best shape of my career. I should be in my prime. I am in my prime”, Fournier said #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And it’s Evan Fournier entering in the spot Immanuel Quickley would normally take. – 6:30 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks have six guys averaging 30+ minutes over the past two weeks. Two of them, Mitchell Robinson & Immanuel Quickley, are out tonight. Both of those guys have been so important to the defense. Could go to Rose or Fournier for Quick. (I’d guess Rose for ball-handling.) – 5:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley is out for the Knicks. Thibodeau says “next man up,” which will probably mean Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier. – 5:22 PM
More on this storyline
New York is open to moving Fournier, but it has expressed no willingness to attach sweeteners to him just to get rid of his deal. It’s tried pairing him and Reddish together in trades, one way to bring back larger salaries, but The Athletic hasn’t learned of any traction on deals structured that way. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023
Ian Begley: Evan Fournier is out for personal reasons tonight, Knicks say. Good personal reasons. Fournier and his wife had their baby today. It’s a boy. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 24, 2023
Steve Popper: Knicks announce Evan Fournier (personal reasons) is out for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 24, 2023
Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game with the Nets due to left foot soreness Furkan Korkmaz is out due to right shoulder soreness #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / January 24, 2023
Rich Hoffman: Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid didn’t do much at today’s light practice and said he doesn’t know if he’ll play tomorrow. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / January 24, 2023
Jason Anderson: 76ers star James Harden has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Joel Embiid is still questionable. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 21, 2023