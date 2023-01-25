Zach Lowe: I keep hearing that (the Grizzlies) don’t want to trade Danny Green. They love Danny Green’s locker room presence. They think he might play for them the rest of the season whenever he comes back.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Grizzlies ahead of tonight’s game in Sacramento say Steven Adams (Knee Soreness) & Ja Morant (Ankle Soreness) are questionable for tonight.
Danny Green (Knee Surgery Recovery) is out. – 4:34 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Danny Green out here warming up getting a pretty good lather. Could definitely help Memphis with more 3 and D off the bench. pic.twitter.com/8pkHKqKjxe – 6:53 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizz coach Taylor Jenkins reiterates Danny Green continues to progress in rehab and conditioning from last spring’s knee surgery. He’s playing 5-on-5 with no setbacks, but still no definitive timetable on returning to play just yet. – 6:36 PM
Damichael Cole: Danny Green is getting closer to making his Grizzlies debut. He started doing 5-on-5 work last week. That’s usually an encouraging sign that a player is close to returning, but the Grizzlies will be careful with Green. They are confident in the progress his knee has made. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / January 13, 2023
This podcast back-and-forth is only the latest proof. “Is there somebody you’re aiming for who’s on the next poster?” Danny Green asked Morant at one point. “Bron,” Morant immediately responded, in reference to LeBron James. “Is there a team you really want to,” Green then wondered, and admitted he already thought he knew the answer. “Yeah,” Morant said back. “Golden State.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 13, 2023
He has yet to play for the Grizzlies while recovering from a catastrophic left knee injury suffered in Game 6 of last season’s East semifinal series, one that shredded his MCL and ACL. Even so, Green says, “life is good.” “I couldn’t ask for a better situation,” he said. Green hopes to be cleared to play at some point after the All-Star break in February. -via San Antonio Express-News / January 11, 2023