Grizzlies don't want to trade Danny Green

He has yet to play for the Grizzlies while recovering from a catastrophic left knee injury suffered in Game 6 of last season’s East semifinal series, one that shredded his MCL and ACL. Even so, Green says, “life is good.” “I couldn’t ask for a better situation,” he said. Green hopes to be cleared to play at some point after the All-Star break in February . -via San Antonio Express-News / January 11, 2023