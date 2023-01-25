Live stream: Grizzlies 14, Warriors 11

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) play against the Golden State Warriors (23-24) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 14, Golden State Warriors 11 (Q1 07:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Two fouls on Curry, two fouls on Thompson, five team fouls within the first five minutes of the game. – 10:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s a late whistle on Klay Thompson and Chase Center is not happy
The Warriors have already been called for five fouls: Two on Steph Curry, two on Klay Thompson, one on Jordan Poole – 10:26 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay picks up his second. Five teams fouls for Warriors inside first 5 minutes. Grizzlies have a chance to live at the line. – 10:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Screaming bandaid-face Dillon Brooks is final boss at the end of a video game energy. – 10:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It is very rare that we see Ja Morant get a defensive assignment like Jordan Poole, but that’s the challenge Golden State presents with Poole, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry starting. – 10:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP to start off the night 🏀
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins was ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with an illness, continuing what has been a remarkable streak of poor luck.
https://t.co/1WrM7qv4Te pic.twitter.com/q2YJKsPs2F – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
First minute and 17 seconds
–Two fouls on Steph Curry
–Line violation on the Warriors
–Foul on Jordan Poole – 10:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Best shooting percentage in a loss, NBA history:
.705 — Chicago at Golden State, 12/2/81
.648 — Chicago at Portland, 11/29/81
.645 — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, tonight
Teams shooting .645 or better had been 125-0 since 1/2/82, including playoff games.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Stephen Curry has picked up two quick fouls. He’s guarding Dillon Brooks. I know some of y’all don’t want to hear this, but Brooks should attack that matchup. – 10:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan Poole picks up his first. Warriors with 3 fouls in first 77 seconds vs. Grizzlies – 10:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kuminga is making his presence felt early. His offensive rebounds leads to a Poole jumper to put the Warriors on the board first. – 10:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Sixers beat the Nets 137-133. WHAT A GAME. Seth Curry with 32, Kyrie with 30 and Clax with 25. All this game was missing was Kevin Durant. He gave us some Twitter highlights. Nets have the Pistons tomorrow. Curious if anyone gets a rest after this game. – 10:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Check this out:
Kuminga starts off guarding Ja Morant, and Brandon Clarke is defended by Klay Thompson. – 10:18 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers win, 137-133.
They are 31-16. Only 4 teams in the NBA have been 15 games above .500 this season — Celtics, Nuggets, Grizzlies, and now the Sixers. – 10:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s always hilarious when Ja Morant gets a couple cheers in player intros at Chase Center, another section of the crowd gets louder with the boos to try to drain out the cheers. It’s like a back-and-forth battle. – 10:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kyle Anderson with a little Ja Morant style delay of the pickup of the basketball from out of bounds. Got a good 8-10 seconds off the clock – 10:09 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers answer Curry’s game-tying 3 with an 8-2 run to go back up six with about two minutes to play. After that slog of a first quarter, this game has turned quite fun. – 10:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I probably wouldn’t want to get back on defense either after watching that Seth Curry possession – 10:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pre bounce roll call.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Night 2 of NBA Rivals Week has Seth Curry vs. His Father In Law and this is a doozy. Curry’s up to 32, we’re tied at 120 with 4 minutes left. – 10:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry has set his highest point total in a Nets uniform with 32 points (11-of-19 FG, 7-of-9 3FG).
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry has matched his highest point total in a Nets uniform with 32 points (11-of-19 FG, 7-of-9 3FG).
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Seth Curry has matched his highest point total in a Nets uniform with 29 points (10-of-18 FG, 6-of-8 3FG). – 10:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry is absolutely cooking out here. He’s got 27 points on 9/17 shooting and 6/8 from deep off the bench for the Nets. Philly leads it 120-117. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5wvDQaz0xB – 10:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry revenge game continues. His pull-up cuts the Sixers’ lead to 120-117 with less than five minutes to go. Sixers once led by 17. – 10:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is a scoring master class for Seth Curry. Curry has 29 points off the bench on 10/18 shooting from the field. He can’t miss, and the Sixers can’t stop him. Timeout, Philly.
Sixers 120, Nets 117
Q4 – 4:39 – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is killing the Sixers tonight. He hits another shot to give him a game-high 29 points. Nets trail 120-117 with 4:39 left. – 10:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With Jonathan Kuminga starting tonight against the Grizzlies, here’s the conversation I had with him after he scored 20 points off the bench last game.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
3-point game. Seth Curry has been masterful, and the Sixers defense has been dreadful the entire game. – 10:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Warriors are going small with Kuminga and Draymond Green. Grizz killer Kevon Looney is not starting. It will be interesting to see how these two starting groups impact the rebounding and paint scoring numbers. – 9:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
We’ve got a game here after another Curry 3 — and pretty clear missed travel call — gets the Nets within 116-110 with less that eight to go. Curry is 6-of-8 from deep. – 9:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rallying. Joe Harris with a 3, Kyrie lobs one to Yuta. Next time down Yuta, who may have traveled, throws a laser beam to Seth Curry in the corner. Curry drains it and tap dances in front of former team and father-in-law. Timeout Sixers. It’s 116-110 Sixers with 7:50 left. – 9:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry has 25 points, Kyrie Irving has 21 and Nic Claxton has 20. The Nets have come back from down 17 and trail the Sixers, 116-110, with 7:50 to go in the fourth quarter. Ben Simmons has been the catalyst. After going scoreless in the first half, Simmons has 12 points. – 9:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks season high through four quarters in 139 but they did score 141 in their 2OT loss to the Warriors earlier this month. – 9:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Golden State Warriors
⛷ @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
✈️ @brandonclarke23
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Grizzlies
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors staying small for their starting five:
Poole
Curry
Klay
Kuminga
Draymond – 9:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are staying with a small starting lineup, with Jonathan Kuminga starting in place of Andrew Wiggins (out with non-Covid illness). He joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. – 9:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/VigFrkSooe – 9:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr wouldn’t divulge his starting lineup in his pregame presser, but it’s safe to do so now:
Curry, Poole, Thompson, Kuminga, Green
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies starters:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brandon Clarke – 9:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams with a fast break dunk.
JDub leads all guards in the NBA with 45 dunks. The next closest is Ja Morant with 36.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are staying small and starting Jonathan Kuminga in Andrew Wiggins’ place tonight. So it’s Curry, Poole, Klay, Kuminga, Draymond. Bringing Looney off the bench. Memphis is countering with a Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson frontline. – 9:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons went over and had a conversation with Patty Mills while Seth Curry was shooting free throws. It was an animated conversation. Mills appeared to be giving Simmons pointers. #Nets pic.twitter.com/5ocodwLOBy – 9:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry, meanwhile, has been excellent in his latest homecoming. He’s got 22 points and is 5-of-7 from long range. – 9:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his 3rd three-pointer of the night, @Anthony Edwards passed Andrew Wiggins for 2nd on the @Minnesota Timberwolves All-Time three pointers list with 521.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman returns for the Warriors tonight, but it’ll be difficult to find rotation minutes. Draymond Green has been the starting center, Looney off the bench, JaMychal Green an option.
Steve Kerr: “Do the math. It’s hard to get four centers into a game, especially in 2023.” pic.twitter.com/tuWPfnRu99 – 9:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Like father, like son.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30’s a magician 🪄
Golden State Warriors @warriors
WARRIOR, coming out!
Golden State Warriors @warriors
24.5 points per game over his last ten games ⚡️
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama may be a pairing that the Grizzlies explore.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers more concerned with Warren than Curry on this pick and pop pic.twitter.com/oeE5gjnK8w – 8:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins confirms that the plan is for Danny Green to make his season debut on Feb. 1 vs. Portland. – 8:35 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Countdown to @Memphis Grizzlies Game Time!
Warriors are w/o Andrew Wiggins (illness) but expect James Wiseman back tonight. Warriors are 17-6 at home, including that Christmas win over Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, Grizz begin expected month-long stretch w/o Steven Adams after 0-3 start to trip pic.twitter.com/GkvFphvPan – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: Nets 41, Sixers 41
Both teams are playing pretty solid basketball. The Nets have held Joel Embiid to just 1/5 FG, and his only bucket came cherry-picking. Kyrie Irving has 10 early points. So does Seth Curry, back in Philly. Ben Simmons has not attempted a shot. – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets and Sixers tied at 41. The energy for this game has been awesome. The whistles have not. Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry each have 10 points. Sixers started 6-for-9 from 3. Nets are 6-for-8 from deep. Offense! – 8:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Andrew Wiggins tonight for the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness. – 8:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs in the house
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins won’t play tonight against the Grizzlies (non-COVID illness). Steve Kerr says he got word that Wiggins was sick this morning. Didn’t reveal who will start in his place. – 8:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing Monday’s game against the Kings, the Grizzlies All-Star guard is off the injury report before Wednesday’s contest against the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/24/inj… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We here.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins can’t catch a break. He’s out tonight with a non-COVID illness. – 7:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is OUT tonigt against the Grizzlies with a non-COVID illness. He didn’t sound great talking to him yesterday. Tough month-plus for the Warriors All-Star – 7:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins has now been ruled out for the Warriors tonight against the Grizzlies. Non-COVID illness. – 7:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
The Curry Brand x @DietStartsMon__ Curry 4 Flotros just dropped 👀👀
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors HC Steve Kerr spoke about his team’s recent late-game struggles. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/25/war… – 7:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Bob Myers latest in Golden State, Lakers make a deal, Blazers options, toughest All-Star picks, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:06 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/skf5wLGdZb – 7:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Last thing for the Bane series. Chatted with @SCiBelieve basketball coach Josh Jurgens for a special recording of the DM Grizz pod.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins has popped up on the latest Warriors’ injury report. Questionable for tonight vs Grizzlies with a non-COVID illness. Been a rough month for Wiggins. – 6:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– The Slate of the Season is here
– Grizz/Warriors
– Ben vs. Joel
– This Nuggets lineup
– AD back, Rui here
– Trae returns to OKC
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A new chapter in the Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry continues tonight 🍿
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Nets stole a late comeback win over the Warriors, the NBA Twitter community chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying Sunday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey needs one (1) three tonight to reach 100 career 3’s. Aaron Wiggins needs one (1) three tonight to hit 200 career 3’s. Kenrich Williams needs three (3) steals to reach 200 career steels. – 4:20 PM
