Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,948,101 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $8,407,569 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!