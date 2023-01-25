Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,948,101 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $8,407,569 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!