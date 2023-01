Hornets don't want to part ways with PJ Washington

Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges. The Hornets insisted this month that they are not in active contract negotiations with Bridges, who pleaded no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge for assaulting his partner in front of their two children and received three years’ probation without jail time. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023