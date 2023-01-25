Hornets don't want to part ways with PJ Washington

Zach Lowe: Someone I would try to get is PJ Washington. The intel I keep hearing now is they seem pretty determined to keep him in restricted free agency.
Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges. The Hornets insisted this month that they are not in active contract negotiations with Bridges, who pleaded no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge for assaulting his partner in front of their two children and received three years’ probation without jail time. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023
Bobby Marks: PJ Washington has met the 41-game starter criteria. His Qualifying Offer in the offseason is now locked in at $8,486,620. The Charlotte forward is the first player of the 2019 Draft class (first-round picks who did not sign an extension) to reach the criteria. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 10, 2023