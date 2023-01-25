Live stream: Jazz 23, Blazers 17

The Utah Jazz (25-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-25) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023

Utah Jazz 23, Portland Trail Blazers 17 (Q1 02:45)

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

2:45 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Blazers 23-17 – 2:45 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Blazers 23-17 – 10:26 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🇫🇮 𝟯𝟳 🇫🇮 straight games with a three for

(That’s a new NBA record for consecutive games with a made three by a seven-footer.)

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Portland is always one of my favorite stops in the league. Blazers crowd is always amazing – Portland is always one of my favorite stops in the league. Blazers crowd is always amazing – 10:21 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Fast start for the Jazz — 5-10 FGs, 2-4 from deep, and they hold a 12-5 lead over the Blazers, who are shooting 2-9. – Fast start for the Jazz — 5-10 FGs, 2-4 from deep, and they hold a 12-5 lead over the Blazers, who are shooting 2-9. – 10:18 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Nurkic going to have Walker Kessler in his nightmares after this opening five minutes. – Nurkic going to have Walker Kessler in his nightmares after this opening five minutes. – 10:18 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Walker Kessler is giving Nurk a lot of problems so far. – Walker Kessler is giving Nurk a lot of problems so far. – 10:18 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Walker Kessler has been incredible so far – Walker Kessler has been incredible so far – 10:17 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

buckets off the bounce

Check out more from @JezData and the crew on our Next Gen broadcast now on @ROOTSPORTS_NW 10:14 PM buckets off the bounceCheck out more from @JezData and the crew on our Next Gen broadcast now on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/0oMMOFFd7n

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

According to the According to the @Utah Jazz : Current Xfinity subscribers who have AT&T SportsNet can now watch Jazz games on the AT&T SportsNet app. Comcast introduced this today after testing to enhance the overall experience, similar to other providers. Some territorial restrictions apply. – 5:22 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

A small piece of Jazz broadcast streaming news:

Comcast cable subscribers can now stream AT&T SportsNet through the AT&T SportsNet app, team says. – A small piece of Jazz broadcast streaming news:Comcast cable subscribers can now stream AT&T SportsNet through the AT&T SportsNet app, team says. – 5:22 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz two-way player Micah Potter is going to have surgery on his elbow on Friday to remove “loose body fragments.” He’ll be reevaluated in four to six weeks – Jazz two-way player Micah Potter is going to have surgery on his elbow on Friday to remove “loose body fragments.” He’ll be reevaluated in four to six weeks – 5:10 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

