Live stream: Jazz 23, Blazers 17

The Utah Jazz (25-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-25) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023
Utah Jazz 23, Portland Trail Blazers 17 (Q1 02:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
DREWSKI DUNKKKKKKKK 🔥
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/2bA243rbsw – 10:26 PM
DREWSKI DUNKKKKKKKK 🔥
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/2bA243rbsw – 10:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:45 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Blazers 23-17 – 10:26 PM
2:45 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Blazers 23-17 – 10:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
he sure can knock down those threes 😏
#TakeNote | @mbeasy5 pic.twitter.com/sB4b8Zpjue – 10:26 PM
he sure can knock down those threes 😏
#TakeNote | @mbeasy5 pic.twitter.com/sB4b8Zpjue – 10:26 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah State could REALLY use a win at San Diego State tonight.
Aggies are bubbilicious, but at some point, you have to beat someone. – 10:23 PM
Utah State could REALLY use a win at San Diego State tonight.
Aggies are bubbilicious, but at some point, you have to beat someone. – 10:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🇫🇮 𝟯𝟳 🇫🇮 straight games with a three for @Lauri Markkanen
(That’s a new NBA record for consecutive games with a made three by a seven-footer.)
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/yRWCBUeZi7 – 10:23 PM
🇫🇮 𝟯𝟳 🇫🇮 straight games with a three for @Lauri Markkanen
(That’s a new NBA record for consecutive games with a made three by a seven-footer.)
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/yRWCBUeZi7 – 10:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🇫🇮 𝟯𝟳 straight games with three for Lauri 🇫🇮
(That’s a new NBA record for consecutive games with a made three by a seven-footer.)
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/6NJAFJG1tZ – 10:21 PM
🇫🇮 𝟯𝟳 straight games with three for Lauri 🇫🇮
(That’s a new NBA record for consecutive games with a made three by a seven-footer.)
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/6NJAFJG1tZ – 10:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Portland is always one of my favorite stops in the league. Blazers crowd is always amazing – 10:21 PM
Portland is always one of my favorite stops in the league. Blazers crowd is always amazing – 10:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Best shooting percentage in a loss, NBA history:
.705 — Chicago at Golden State, 12/2/81
.648 — Chicago at Portland, 11/29/81
.645 — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, tonight
Teams shooting .645 or better had been 125-0 since 1/2/82, including playoff games.
Until tonight. – 10:19 PM
Best shooting percentage in a loss, NBA history:
.705 — Chicago at Golden State, 12/2/81
.648 — Chicago at Portland, 11/29/81
.645 — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, tonight
Teams shooting .645 or better had been 125-0 since 1/2/82, including playoff games.
Until tonight. – 10:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Fast start for the Jazz — 5-10 FGs, 2-4 from deep, and they hold a 12-5 lead over the Blazers, who are shooting 2-9. – 10:18 PM
Fast start for the Jazz — 5-10 FGs, 2-4 from deep, and they hold a 12-5 lead over the Blazers, who are shooting 2-9. – 10:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Nurkic going to have Walker Kessler in his nightmares after this opening five minutes. – 10:18 PM
Nurkic going to have Walker Kessler in his nightmares after this opening five minutes. – 10:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Direct deposit 💰
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/8RT5KfTyb0 – 10:17 PM
Direct deposit 💰
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/8RT5KfTyb0 – 10:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
buckets off the bounce
Check out more from @JezData and the crew on our Next Gen broadcast now on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/0oMMOFFd7n – 10:14 PM
buckets off the bounce
Check out more from @JezData and the crew on our Next Gen broadcast now on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/0oMMOFFd7n – 10:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
there’s 5 and they’re starting rn pic.twitter.com/z5VsM4d0Mw – 10:13 PM
there’s 5 and they’re starting rn pic.twitter.com/z5VsM4d0Mw – 10:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma making an All-Star push as Eastern Conference coaches will select 7 reserves for the festivities in Utah – 10:07 PM
Kyle Kuzma making an All-Star push as Eastern Conference coaches will select 7 reserves for the festivities in Utah – 10:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏴☠️ GAME CREW 🏴☠️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/UmuhXbQQaL – 10:03 PM
🏴☠️ GAME CREW 🏴☠️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/UmuhXbQQaL – 10:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets going to the 3-2 zone in the 2nd half here.
Same as they did in Phoenix and Utah. – 9:08 PM
Nets going to the 3-2 zone in the 2nd half here.
Same as they did in Phoenix and Utah. – 9:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/9P6uR18Mzm – 9:00 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/9P6uR18Mzm – 9:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins confirms that the plan is for Danny Green to make his season debut on Feb. 1 vs. Portland. – 8:35 PM
Taylor Jenkins confirms that the plan is for Danny Green to make his season debut on Feb. 1 vs. Portland. – 8:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
̶p̶a̶r̶i̶s̶ portland fashion week pic.twitter.com/xy7c3YSpFt – 8:21 PM
̶p̶a̶r̶i̶s̶ portland fashion week pic.twitter.com/xy7c3YSpFt – 8:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🔮 it’s time to #PredictThis 🔮
1. Mike will have over/under 7.5 assists tonight?
2. Jordan will have over/under 4.5 made threes tonight?
#PredictThis | @socios pic.twitter.com/IBTx7ICkj4 – 7:26 PM
🔮 it’s time to #PredictThis 🔮
1. Mike will have over/under 7.5 assists tonight?
2. Jordan will have over/under 4.5 made threes tonight?
#PredictThis | @socios pic.twitter.com/IBTx7ICkj4 – 7:26 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Bob Myers latest in Golden State, Lakers make a deal, Blazers options, toughest All-Star picks, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:06 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Bob Myers latest in Golden State, Lakers make a deal, Blazers options, toughest All-Star picks, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quick writeup on the streaming change for Comcast subscribing Jazz fans: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:49 PM
Quick writeup on the streaming change for Comcast subscribing Jazz fans: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:49 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah opens as a 7.5-point favorite tomorrow night at Oregon State. – 6:45 PM
Utah opens as a 7.5-point favorite tomorrow night at Oregon State. – 6:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: #ThreePoints on @TheVolumeSports: Examining the Rui impact — if any — on the Lakers, Portland’s deadline decisions, difficult All-Star picks w/@Ben Golliver and @RohanNadkarni youtube.com/watch?v=Va6ByA… – 6:02 PM
NEW: #ThreePoints on @TheVolumeSports: Examining the Rui impact — if any — on the Lakers, Portland’s deadline decisions, difficult All-Star picks w/@Ben Golliver and @RohanNadkarni youtube.com/watch?v=Va6ByA… – 6:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
💥 GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT 💥
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/5KjqP7cRRm – 5:55 PM
💥 GOTTA SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT 💥
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/5KjqP7cRRm – 5:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat players with 9 points, 8 rebounds in a quarter, last 5 years:
— Bam (9-8), 4th, vs Boston, 1/24/23, 98-95 win
— Bam (9-9), 2nd, vs Indiana, 12/22/22, 87-82 win
— Whiteside (12-9), 4th, vs. NY, 3/39/19, 100-92 win
— Whiteside (13-8), 2nd, vs. Utah, 12/2/18, 102-100 win – 5:22 PM
Heat players with 9 points, 8 rebounds in a quarter, last 5 years:
— Bam (9-8), 4th, vs Boston, 1/24/23, 98-95 win
— Bam (9-9), 2nd, vs Indiana, 12/22/22, 87-82 win
— Whiteside (12-9), 4th, vs. NY, 3/39/19, 100-92 win
— Whiteside (13-8), 2nd, vs. Utah, 12/2/18, 102-100 win – 5:22 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
According to the @Utah Jazz: Current Xfinity subscribers who have AT&T SportsNet can now watch Jazz games on the AT&T SportsNet app. Comcast introduced this today after testing to enhance the overall experience, similar to other providers. Some territorial restrictions apply. – 5:22 PM
According to the @Utah Jazz: Current Xfinity subscribers who have AT&T SportsNet can now watch Jazz games on the AT&T SportsNet app. Comcast introduced this today after testing to enhance the overall experience, similar to other providers. Some territorial restrictions apply. – 5:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A small piece of Jazz broadcast streaming news:
Comcast cable subscribers can now stream AT&T SportsNet through the AT&T SportsNet app, team says. – 5:22 PM
A small piece of Jazz broadcast streaming news:
Comcast cable subscribers can now stream AT&T SportsNet through the AT&T SportsNet app, team says. – 5:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz two-way player Micah Potter is going to have surgery on his elbow on Friday to remove “loose body fragments.” He’ll be reevaluated in four to six weeks – 5:10 PM
Jazz two-way player Micah Potter is going to have surgery on his elbow on Friday to remove “loose body fragments.” He’ll be reevaluated in four to six weeks – 5:10 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“I got like two, three dunks down right now, just need like three more or so.” — @Shaedon Sharpe on his 2023 Dunk Contest preparation pic.twitter.com/g1HgUYOX71 – 4:34 PM
“I got like two, three dunks down right now, just need like three more or so.” — @Shaedon Sharpe on his 2023 Dunk Contest preparation pic.twitter.com/g1HgUYOX71 – 4:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
M-BEASY: Any time. Any place*
*as long as that place is the 3-point contest at @nbaallstar Weekend 😏
#TakeNote | @mbeasy5 pic.twitter.com/u09FZ1MAI8 – 4:12 PM
M-BEASY: Any time. Any place*
*as long as that place is the 3-point contest at @nbaallstar Weekend 😏
#TakeNote | @mbeasy5 pic.twitter.com/u09FZ1MAI8 – 4:12 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Very tough news for Micah Potter on a two-way deal for the @Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/gjNNOM16Ff – 4:08 PM
Very tough news for Micah Potter on a two-way deal for the @Utah Jazz. pic.twitter.com/gjNNOM16Ff – 4:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Micah Potter, one of the Jazz’s two-way players, is out 4 to 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/hAr5IDOArV – 4:05 PM
Micah Potter, one of the Jazz’s two-way players, is out 4 to 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/hAr5IDOArV – 4:05 PM