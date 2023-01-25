Jazz vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Utah Jazz are spending $5,773,515 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $6,852,473 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: ATTSN-RM

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!