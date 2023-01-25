Klay Thompson on Grizzlies: 'Sounds like a rivalry to me'

While Thompson noted the backcourt similarities between Morant and former Rockets guard James Harden, he also mentioned that the Grizzlies have their own style. More than anything, the Grizzlies, like the Rockets, have earned the respect of the Warriors. “They’re knocking on the door of championship contention, trying to knock us off,” Thompson said. “And they are loud about it. We’re trying to hold on to this run and they’re right there knocking at the door. Sounds like a rivalry to me.”
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I sat down with Warriors guard Klay Thompson ahead of tonight’s Warriors-Grizzlies game. We discussed how he found out about Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s tweet, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant joining the signature shoe NBA fraternity and much more.
Exclusive: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:20 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Klay Thompson talked to @Damichael Cole about the Grizzlies rivalry (yes, Golden State finally admits this is a rivalry), Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and more in an exclusive interview. Don’t miss it:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:44 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga feasted in the paint last night and took advantage of smaller players.
Andre Iguodala and Steve Kerr have given him a ton of confidence there, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are always encouraging Kuminga to notice mismatches https://t.co/UgkSQeZAHa pic.twitter.com/B3E1Wg7Jfr – 4:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2015, the @Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson erupted for an NBA-record 37 points in the third quarter of a win over the Kings.
Thompson was perfect in the quarter, making all 13 of his FG (including nine 3P) and both of his FT.
More, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors give back hefty leads one too many times and lose, 120-116, to the Nets
-Fall back below .500 (23-24)
-Outshot, outrebounded, outsmarted, out-gritted
-Curry 26, Kuminga 20
-Klay/Wiggs 6/26 FG, 0/10 3p – 11:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Another bad loss for the Warriors. They blow a 17-point lead at home to a Nets team without Kevin Durant. They were up 12 with under six minutes left. Brooklyn closed on a 22-6 run. Rough fourth quarter for Steph Curry. Klay Thompson went 0 of 7 from 3. Record: 23-24. – 11:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Golden State week in review…
Starters lose at Chicago.
Starters (without Klay) win at Washington
Starters lose at Boston
Staters all sit, win at Cleveland
Starters lose at home to Brooklyn – 11:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
You knew Klay was putting that one up. Offensive flow and rhythm be damned lol – 11:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay having a nightmare game.
-Getting lost on defense
-Shooting 2 of 11 (0 of 5 from 3)
-And now whistled for a silly take foul – 10:14 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole is starting tonight vs. Nets.
Expected starters: Poole, Curry, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond – 6:55 PM
Those around the Memphis Grizzlies have become familiar with Thompson’s unfiltered clap-backs. Whether it was when he pointed out Jaren Jackson Jr.’s “strength in numbers” tweet by calling him a “bum,” or when he stood over a falling Dillon Brooks during a Christmas Day win, Thompson has been vocal about signs of disrespect. “I can let my emotions get the best of me,” Thompson said in an exclusive interview with The Commercial Appeal. “I’m human. I’m more competitive than people think I am.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 25, 2023
The Grizzlies and Warriors will meet for the second time this season on Wednesday (9 p.m. CT, ESPN) as part of the NBA’s Rivalry Week. Seven technical fouls were handed out in their first meeting this season. The Warriors had six of those in the game Brooks compared to a circus. “At the end of the day, it’s all just competitive fun,” Thompson said. “If you want to talk trash, it’s all part of the game. We all grew up talking mess. You can’t hoop without talking a little mess.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / January 25, 2023
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is shooting 34% since his return. Steph Curry is 1-of-11 his last two fourth quarters. Klay Thompson went 4-of-17 vs the Nets. The Warriors blew a 17-point lead. They’re back under .500 and 10th in the West. theathletic.com/4116129/2023/0… -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 23, 2023