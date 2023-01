Klay Thompson on Grizzlies: 'Sounds like a rivalry to me'

While Thompson noted the backcourt similarities between Morant and former Rockets guard James Harden, he also mentioned that the Grizzlies have their own style. More than anything, the Grizzlies, like the Rockets, have earned the respect of the Warriors. “They’re knocking on the door of championship contention, trying to knock us off,” Thompson said. “And they are loud about it. We’re trying to hold on to this run and they’re right there knocking at the door. Sounds like a rivalry to me.”Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal