Knicks trying to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trades

New York is open to moving Fournier, but it has expressed no willingness to attach sweeteners to him just to get rid of his deal. It’s tried pairing him and Reddish together in trades, one way to bring back larger salaries, but The Athletic hasn’t learned of any traction on deals structured that way.
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And the Knicks announce Quickley is a go tonight – available without Fournier. – 6:52 PM
And the Knicks announce Quickley is a go tonight – available without Fournier. – 6:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quickley (knee) will be a game-time decision tonight, per Thibs… Evan Fournier is not with the team – his wife gave birth to a baby boy – 6:24 PM
Quickley (knee) will be a game-time decision tonight, per Thibs… Evan Fournier is not with the team – his wife gave birth to a baby boy – 6:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier is out following the birth of his son. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision. Knicks facing the Cavaliers trying to snap a four-game losing streak. – 5:47 PM
Evan Fournier is out following the birth of his son. Immanuel Quickley is a game-time decision. Knicks facing the Cavaliers trying to snap a four-game losing streak. – 5:47 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier admits he’s in his prime but wishes for more playing time in New York 🗣️
Should Fournier stay in the NBA or he should consider his options in Europe? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jVejrBZAhM – 2:06 PM
Evan Fournier admits he’s in his prime but wishes for more playing time in New York 🗣️
Should Fournier stay in the NBA or he should consider his options in Europe? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jVejrBZAhM – 2:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The #Knicks send:
Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish
to the #Pacers in exchange for:
Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith and James Johnson
Which Side Says No?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/if-the-knick… – 10:58 AM
The #Knicks send:
Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish
to the #Pacers in exchange for:
Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith and James Johnson
Which Side Says No?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/if-the-knick… – 10:58 AM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
just think: if Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac hadn’t blown their knees out the Magic could be gunning for the 7-seed this year with Vučević and Fournier – 9:14 PM
just think: if Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac hadn’t blown their knees out the Magic could be gunning for the 7-seed this year with Vučević and Fournier – 9:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Evan Fournier escapes from Knicks bench for a night — but the future is uncertain newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 PM
Evan Fournier escapes from Knicks bench for a night — but the future is uncertain newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier escapes from bench — for a day — and shakes off rust
Fournier’s future with the Knicks is uncertain with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:30 PM
Fournier escapes from bench — for a day — and shakes off rust
Fournier’s future with the Knicks is uncertain with the Feb. 9 trade deadline looming. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I’m in the best shape of my career. I should be in my prime. I am in my prime”, Fournier said #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:08 PM
“I’m in the best shape of my career. I should be in my prime. I am in my prime”, Fournier said #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Sources: The Knicks expressed interest in trading for Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
Details on trade talks involving Cam Reddish, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura, Naz Reid, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Serge Ibaka, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And it’s Evan Fournier entering in the spot Immanuel Quickley would normally take. – 6:30 PM
And it’s Evan Fournier entering in the spot Immanuel Quickley would normally take. – 6:30 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks have six guys averaging 30+ minutes over the past two weeks. Two of them, Mitchell Robinson & Immanuel Quickley, are out tonight. Both of those guys have been so important to the defense. Could go to Rose or Fournier for Quick. (I’d guess Rose for ball-handling.) – 5:29 PM
Knicks have six guys averaging 30+ minutes over the past two weeks. Two of them, Mitchell Robinson & Immanuel Quickley, are out tonight. Both of those guys have been so important to the defense. Could go to Rose or Fournier for Quick. (I’d guess Rose for ball-handling.) – 5:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley is out for the Knicks. Thibodeau says “next man up,” which will probably mean Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier. – 5:22 PM
Immanuel Quickley is out for the Knicks. Thibodeau says “next man up,” which will probably mean Derrick Rose or Evan Fournier. – 5:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday Insider: RJ Barrett looking forward to returning home, getting another shot at Scottie Barnes; Urgency missing?; Cam Reddish changes up; And the only sad Giants fan in the Knicks locker room newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 1:08 PM
Knicks Sunday Insider: RJ Barrett looking forward to returning home, getting another shot at Scottie Barnes; Urgency missing?; Cam Reddish changes up; And the only sad Giants fan in the Knicks locker room newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 1:08 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Evan Fournier is out for personal reasons tonight, Knicks say. Good personal reasons. Fournier and his wife had their baby today. It’s a boy. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 24, 2023
Steve Popper: Knicks announce Evan Fournier (personal reasons) is out for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 24, 2023
Evan Fournier paused after listening to the question. “Do you want to be here?” After initially protesting it, the veteran wing answered with insight. “Best-case scenario, I want to stay here. I want to play here,” he said. “I had a bunch of different choices in free agency and I wanted to be a Knick. I love New York. I wanted to play for [Tom Thibodeau]. So I’d love to stay, but I’d love to play.” -via New York Post / January 24, 2023
The Knicks have expressed to certain teams they want two second-round picks in exchange for Reddish, league front-office sources told The Athletic. Sources from other organizations have said they believe New York is more amenable to taking back only one second-rounder for the 23-year-old. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023
The Knicks have expressed to certain teams they want two second-round picks in exchange for Reddish, league front-office sources told The Athletic. Sources from other organizations have said they believe New York is more amenable to taking back only one second-rounder for the 23-year-old. If Hachimura, a regular contributor in Washington, commands three second-round picks (with two of them far into the future and one of them bound for the 50s), then a couple of seconds for Reddish becomes even more ambitious. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023