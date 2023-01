Knicks trying to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trades

The Knicks have expressed to certain teams they want two second-round picks in exchange for Reddish, league front-office sources told The Athletic. Sources from other organizations have said they believe New York is more amenable to taking back only one second-rounder for the 23-year-old. If Hachimura, a regular contributor in Washington, commands three second-round picks (with two of them far into the future and one of them bound for the 50s), then a couple of seconds for Reddish becomes even more ambitious. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023